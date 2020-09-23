It remains heavily leveraged though, and may need to do a debt exchange to keep in compliance with its credit facility leverage convenant.

Gulfport may be able to deliver $77 million in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) looks capable of delivering a significant amount of positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices. This may help keep its credit facility debt at relatively low levels even if it reduces its working capital deficit.

Gulfport's nearly $1.8 billion in bond debt remains a major concern though, and the interest cost on that debt may prevent Gulfport from delivering positive cash flow (while maintaining production levels) after 2021.

Gulfport may be able to buy itself some more time with a debt exchange involving new second-lien notes, but its long-term restructuring risk still appears to be high.

2021 Outlook With Maintenance Capex

Gulfport indicated that it could hold production at 2020 levels with approximately $300 million in capex now. It has also implemented cost saving measures, so its natural gas differential may be around negative $0.70.

At current strip of around $42 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas, Gulfport would end up with around $866 million in revenues after hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 343,917,600 $2.20 $757 NGLs (Barrels) 4,302,133 $14.00 $60 Oil (Barrels) 1,644,933 $37.00 $61 Hedge Value -$12 Total Revenue $866

This would result in a projection of $77 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $215 LOE $57 Production Taxes $35 G&A $66 Interest $116 Capex $300 Total Expenses $789

Combined with the expected positive cash flow in 2H 2020, Gulfport may be able to nearly eliminate its credit facility debt (if there is no change to its working capital deficit). Gulfport's working capital deficit (excluding derivatives) was around $220 million at the end of Q2 2020 though.

Potential Debt Exchanges

Gulfport mentioned that it has the ability to issue $750 million in second-lien debt. It could potentially exchange second-lien debt for existing unsecured debt.

To make the debt exchange attractive enough for unsecured noteholders, the effective post-exchange interest rate would likely need to be fairly similar to the current bond interest rate. As an example, Gulfport may be able to offer an exchange of $700 in new 9% second-lien notes due 2025 for $1,000 in existing unsecured note principal. Gulfport's unsecured bonds have an average 6.3% interest rate, which would be the same as 9% less the 30% reduction in second-lien bond principal.

This could result in Gulfport reducing its outstanding debt to $1.589 billion post-exchange.

$ Million Credit Facility $100 Second-Lien Debt $750 Unsecured Debt $717 Construction Loan $22 Total Debt $1,589

This would bring Gulfport's leverage down to around 3.8x at $2.60 NYMEX natural gas (as a longer-term natural gas price), which is less than the 4.0x net funded debt to EBITDAX covenant that comes into play at the end of Q3 2021.

Beyond 2021 And Valuation

The challenge for Gulfport is that even with its improved cost structure, its breakeven point appears to be near $2.60 NYMEX natural gas. The favorable gas prices in 2021 (based on current strip) are expected to lead to production growth, lowering prices from 2021 levels. The current natural gas strip for 2022 and 2023 is averaging close to $2.60.

The debt exchange could help reduce Gulfport's net debt by several hundred million, but its breakeven point would remain unchanged in the scenario outlined above. Thus Gulfport's leverage may continue to stay in the 3.5x to 4.0x range in the future.

Gulfport's high leverage leaves its common stock with limited intrinsic value except in a scenario where long-term natural gas prices can break upwards out of the mid-$2 range that they have averaged over the last 5+ years.

Conclusion

Gulfport looks capable of delivering a fair amount of positive cash flow in 2021, but remains hampered by high debt levels. A debt exchange involving new second-lien notes for unsecured notes could buy it some extra time and get keep it in compliance with its credit facility leverage covenant. However, there doesn't appear to be a good pathway for it to substantially deleverage further and reduce its long-term restructuring risk without long-term natural gas prices averaging $3+ instead of around the mid-$2 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.