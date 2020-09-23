It's been a tough couple of months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), as several gold stocks have suffered double-digit declines despite a barely 10% drop in gold price (GLD). One of the hardest-hit names has been Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), a junior gold producer operating out of both Mexico and Nevada. The good news is that the valuation has finally improved below $3.50, and we should see a much better FY2021 as we saw a production shortfall in Q2 due to shutdowns, and the company is finally heading towards higher-grade ore at Pearl. However, given the weak technical picture and relative weakness vs. the sector, I would view any rallies above $4.35 before year-end as selling opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Gold Resource Corporation just came off of one of its most challenging quarters in a couple of years, with its gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production down 35% sequentially due to COVID-19-related shutdowns in Mexico. These government-mandated shutdowns were a significant headwind to production in the quarter, as the company's Oaxaca Mining Unit [OMU] saw production slide 71% year over year, with silver production down 40%. The mine was able to return to 100% of its workforce at quarter-end as the government has since deemed mining an essential service, we should see a completely different quarter in Q3.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The good news is that the Nevada Mining Unit picked up most of the quarter's slack, with gold production up 41% sequentially to 5,208 ounces. Meanwhile, the company has finally reached the high-grade Pearl Zone, the highlight of the Isabella-Pearl Project. Gold Resource Corporation's CEO Jason Reid noted that they had seen some high-grade surprises in the initial Pearl benches, with the grade coming in closer to 2.5 grams per tonne gold vs. the resource model's predictions of 1.5 grams per tonne gold. While the positive reconciliation vs. the model is encouraging in the initial benches, this should not be extrapolated over the full Pearl deposit. Having said that, if we do see an average mined grade above 2.0 grams per tonne gold in Q3 at the NMU, this will likely translate to record quarterly production for the mine.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, while Q2 was a disappointing quarter from a headline standpoint, this was at no fault of the company. The weak performance from OMU was due to government-related shutdowns, which left the mine offline for two of three months in the quarter, and the NMU performed decently, with higher costs associated with stripping costs to gain access to the Pearl ore. Therefore, we should see a completely different second half for the company with the OMU back to normal operations, and the NMU mining higher grades which should translate to a record quarter of gold production. Unfortunately, while these are positive developments, the market has not responded to this. As of Monday's close, Gold Resource Corporation was the second-worst performing gold producer year-to-date, underperforming the Gold Juniors Index by over 6000 basis points so far in 2020. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, Gold Resource Corporation is one of the companies expected to see a year-over-year drop in annual earnings per share in FY2020 ($0.06 vs. $0.09). The drop in earnings is due to a slightly higher share count (69.9 million shares vs. 62.8 million shares) as money was raised through an At-The-Market Equity Program when COVID-19 began and lower production due to the shutdowns in Q2. However, annual EPS is expected to improve materially in FY2021, with estimates currently sitting at $0.19. This would translate to 216% growth year over year ($0.19 vs. $0.06), and fix the current downtrend in annual EPS. While this is a positive sign, it's worth noting that annual EPS is still expected to remain below FY2016 levels, so minimal progress has been made from an earnings standpoint. In the same period (FY2016 to FY2021 estimates), many companies like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and B2Gold (BTG) have more than doubled their annual earnings per share.

(Source: Company News Release)

The dramatic improvement in the earnings trend should finally help Gold Resource Corporation to attract investors hunting for growth in the sector, but it's worth noting that there are several companies offering earnings growth, and many of them are currently on sale. As the Quant Rating below for Gold Resource Corporation shows, authors are much more bullish (3.66/5.00) than the Quant Rating (3.12/5.00), which has the stock ranked 30th among over 50 companies. This weak quant rating is due to poor momentum, inferior profitability to peers, and a C score for valuation. Some investors might argue that Gold Resource Corporation is dirt-cheap here, and I certainly wouldn't call it expensive. However, the issue is that there are several cheap companies, with most being superior to Gold Resource Corporation.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

(Source: YCharts.com)

As shown in the chart above, Kirkland Lake Gold is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 13.3, Newmont Corporation (NEM) is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.4, while Gold Resource Corporation is trading at 34.1. Meanwhile, Newmont and Kirkland Lake Gold both offer similar to better dividend yields, with dividend yields of 1.55% and 0.99%, respectively, vs. Gold Resource Corporation's dividend yield of 1.09%. Finally, both Newmont and Kirkland Lake Gold have more diversified production profiles and much larger production profiles, suggesting that they should trade at premiums.

If Gold Resource Corporation were the only gold miner available for investors to buy, I would argue it is an attractive opportunity. However, with several miners out there with more attractive valuations, Gold Resource Corporation is less enticing on a relative basis. This is why I suggested not to chase Gold Resource Corporation at $4.95 two months ago, and instead stick with Kirkland Lake Gold. Since then, Kirkland Lake Gold is flat, while Gold Resource Corporation is down over 25%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Some investors might argue that I am too harsh on the company as they might believe that it is a screaming buy at current levels. Fortunately, we have technical charts to determine what the market thinks, as ultimately, my opinion is just one of many. As the chart below shows, Gold Resource Corporation is clearly not in demand, as it's one of only three stocks in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) trading below its 200-day moving average (yellow line). This suggests that the stock is massively lagging the index and that one would have been better suited the past quarter to literally hold any miner but Gold Resource Corporation. Therefore, while the bulls have certainly had a rock-solid argument that the stock has a bright future, the market continues to disagree with them. Ultimately, I would prefer to make money than be right, which is why I've avoided the stock. So, what does the technical picture look like after this drop?

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see above, Gold Resource Corporation continues to sell off on heavy volume but is finally approaching some potential support at the $3.00 level. This is where the stock broke out from following the COVID-19 Crash in mid-March, and I would expect this previous resistance to act as strong support. The bad news is that we now have two significant resistance levels overhead, with one at $4.55, and the other at $5.60. The first resistance level of $4.55 lines up with a down-sloping 200-day moving average (yellow line), and I would expect this area to be a brick wall of resistance until year-end. Therefore, while a bounce is certainly a possibility as Gold Resource Corporation is nearing support and the valuation has improved quite a bit, I would view any rallies to the $4.35-4.55 zone before year-end as selling opportunities.

(Source: ElkoDaily.com)

Investors in Gold Resource Corporation have several arguments about why the stock belongs much higher, but the fact is that the market does not agree in the slightest. This is why I have been pessimistic on the stock for years now and sold out my position at $6.35 two years ago. However, with the company finally mining high-grade Pearl ore, the worst quarter behind the stock, and base metals prices moving higher, the valuation is finally looking very reasonable here at $3.40. Having said that, there are several other attractive opportunities in the sector, which I prefer to focus on currently. While a bounce is certainly possible into year-end due to what should be a much better Q3, I believe investors would be wise to book some profits above $4.35 before if the opportunity arises. Not only does this area represent strong resistance, but the valuation would be much less enticing above $4.40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.