We think the recent pullback in shares offers a new buying opportunity in one of the highest quality junior gold miners with a positive long-term outlook.

Jaguar Mining Inc (OTCPK:JAGGD) with operating gold mining assets in Brazil and a current market cap of $400 million has had a spectacular year. The combination of increasing production, lower debt, accelerating earnings, and a strong commodity pricing environment has supported a 250% gain in the stock price year to date. Recent developments including an exploration agreement with Iamgold Corp (IAG) and a new quarterly dividend supports a positive outlook with overall solid fundamentals. While gold and precious metal mining stocks have exhibited increased volatility in recent weeks, we remain bullish on shares of JAGGD and view it as undervalued and one of the highest quality junior-miners in the market.

JAGGD Q2 Earnings Recap

Jaguar Mining reported its Q2 earnings on August 6th with GAAP EPS of $0.03 representing net income of $19.2 million. (Note that a 10-to-1 stock price consolidation effective following the earnings release on August 27th implies EPS for the quarter was $0.30 based on the current share count.) Revenue of $42.5 million increased an impressive 78% year over year driven by a combination of a 28% production increase in gold ounces mined along with a 32% increase in the average realized gold price received during the quarter.

The story here was the increasing output from the company's two main operating gold mines at the Pilar gold mine "Pilar" and the Turmalina project "Turmalina". Pilar has been ramping up production over the past year and produced 13,452 ounces of gold with a higher average head grade of 4.59 grams per ton compared to 10,031 ounces from Turmalina with an average grade of 3.41 grams per ton. The company is on track to reach its target of 100,000 ounces of production year supporting continued cash flow and earnings momentum.

It was a record quarter for the company across financial and operating metrics. Year to date, operating costs are roughly flat compared to last year even as output has surged as the depreciation of the Brazilian Real led to a decline in expenses including SG&A in terms of U.S. dollars. The all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold at $882 fell from $1,366 in Q2 2019 and is one of the lowest among comparable miners globally.

Year to date free cash flow of $23.5 million has allowed for the repayment of debt continuing a trend of deleveraging that had been ongoing over the past year. Jaguar ended the quarter with a cash and equivalent position of $30.2 million against total debt of just $5.9 million, representing a net cash position highlighting a strong balance sheet.

Management Outlook and Long-Term Strategy

Management highlights that the "Iron Quadrangle" region in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais where both Pilar and Turmalina are located is recognized as a top-tier gold mining jurisdiction with a 300-year history of exploration in the area. Management sees significant organic growth potential at both sites with ongoing development and exploratory drilling. Since 2018, consolidated "P2" proven and probable gold reserves have increased by 15%.

A major development in recent weeks was the announcement of a strategic option agreement with Iamgold Corp (IAG). IAG with a market cap of $1.8 billion as an independent company holds adjacent mineral rights to Jaguars' properties in the same Iron Quadrangle region. The agreement here allows Jaguar to earn a 60% interest in IAG's exploration tenements by spending $6.0 million over the next four years. Upon Jaguar vesting the entire amount, Iamgold has the option to form a conventional 60:40 joint-venture to continue development.

The attraction of the deal for Jaguar is that the exploration sites nearly double its current mineral rights area from 35k hectares to include 27k hectares owned by Iamgold. Down the line, any additional developed site would be able to utilize Jaguar's existing mill facility which has excess capacity. In summary, the deal expands Jaguar's exploration visibility in the same vicinity that can leverage current infrastructure. Iamgold benefits through the addition of an experienced operating partner in a region where the company sees long-term growth potential.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

As a junior miner, the stock price outlook for Jaguar will be dependent on the commodity pricing environment. Even as gold has experienced some renewed volatility and is currently down about 10% from its all-time high set in early August, we remain bullish and expect more upside over the next year. In our view, strong physical demand and tighter global supplies coupled with the attraction of gold amid continued macro uncertainties support a positive outlook for the metal.

We believe that any deterioration to the global growth outlook would be met with further dovish monetary policies from Central Banks which simply reinforces the positive themes that have driven gold higher over the past year. On the other hand, while not our base case, a scenario in which the macro outlook improves significantly with a renaissance of growth expectations could also be bullish for gold if higher inflation becomes a reality driven by stronger demand trends. By this measure, gold can climb higher under different circumstances and we're not concerned by the short-term weakness. To the downside, only a move under ~$1,750 per ounce would force a reassessment of our outlook.

Jaguar is well-positioned to benefit from continued positive sentiment towards precious metal miners and we expect shares to see more upside in the year ahead. In terms of valuation, we highlight that Jaguar trades at a discount to the sector among junior and mid-tier miners.

Considering current year consensus earnings expectations for Jaguar to reach EPS of $0.86, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of just 6.3x. Indeed, Jaguar is relatively inexpensive compared to miners like Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) with a forward P/E of 10.2x, Iamgold at 14.9x, Golden Star Resources (GSS) at 15.4x, and DRDGold Ltd (DRD) at 24.8x.

One explanation for Jaguar's low market premium may be related to its concentration in just two operating mines. This fact brings up an important point related to the risk profile of the company in that any setback at either Pilar or the Turmalina mine impacting production could significantly pressure its operating and financial performance. That being said, we believe Jaguar is fundamentally undervalued and deserves a higher premium for its earnings trajectory, balance sheet strength, and high-quality assets.

The recent initiation of a quarterly dividend cements Jaguars' commitment to rewarding shareholders and establishes the company as an attractive candidate for income investors. The dividend announced as CAD 0.08 per share, or approximately $0.061 for the U.S. listing, is annualized to represent a 4.4% yield on a forward basis. While any future distribution will always be at the discretion of the board of directors, the quarterly payout of about $4.4 million represents a payout ratio under 30% which we believe is well supported by recurring cash flows. For context, Jaguar generated $21.4 million of free cash flow in the last quarter.

Takeaway

Jaguar Mining has presented an exceptional year of growth and firming earnings supported by the bull market in gold. We rate JAGGD as a buy and see the recent volatility as a new opportunity to acquire shares in one of the highest quality junior miners with a positive long-term outlook. We expect more upside as the company continues to execute on its increasingly profitable and low-cost operation which should narrow a current valuation spread with a peer group in the sector.

Going forward, the pricing environment in gold is the main risk to watch with extended downside or weaker sentiment towards precious metals likely pressuring the stock. Monitoring points for the company include operational metrics like quarterly production and financial margins with the cost structure to be closely watched.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAGGD, DRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.