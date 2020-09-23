Investors have long been concerned about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) being a controlled subsidiary of Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY). Indeed, it opens up corporate governance problems, to which Italian companies have not been strangers. You need only to mention the name Parmalat in the Milan financial world to start lively conversations about the Tanzi family and their extravagant antics, least of which were purchases of Monet, Degas and Picasso paintings with company money, along with many other 'strategic asset diversification initiatives' like Parma Calcio.

Parmalat was an amusing scandal to make global corporate headlines, but it does underscore what was for a long time a systemic lack of mandated oversight over related-party transactions (RPT). However, things have changed since 2010 efforts by CONSOB to control how RPTs were implemented. Now blue-chip companies like Enel with high degrees of control have especially extensive corporate government procedures to stop extractive self-dealing.

This shift is evident in the structure of today's announcement of the Enel Green Power merger with Enel Americas, and will continue to be evident with the minority shareholder protection that will be demonstrated in the coming months. With our previous utilities thesis on Enel Americas still the same, with a favourable shift towards generation assets as a result of the merger, we think minority shareholder concerns are overblown and would continue to rate ENIA a buy.

Initial Merger Details

The initial merger details give us some important information. First of all, we get disclosure on the operations of Enel Green Power in LatAm, which was not publicly available information since Enel Green Power was taken off the Borsa a few years ago. The combination of EGP's LatAm renewable assets with Enel Americas will increase Enel Americas' generation capacity by almost 50%.

(Source: Q2 2020 ENIA Pres)

Although we still don't know exactly what the technology and geographical mix is of the EGP LatAm portfolio, we still get the picture that a 50% increase in capacity is likely to substantially buff income in power generation over the next couple of years. Regulated utilities, which dominate the mix for now, have remuneration schemes that make their income rather predictable for the 3-4 years before a tariff review. A skew to generation assets is favourable since they are a little more under control in the long term, where regulated utility businesses can be shattered by adverse political developments. Moreover, we can expect good assets based on EGP's track record as a renewable energy player.

In addition to operational data, we also get some clue as to the details of the transaction. The first clue that this behaviour is not extractive in favour of the controlling interest is that they are going with a merger. Of course, until we know the details, we can't say for sure based on this alone that ENIA shareholders won't overpay, but it does indicate that financial soundness of ENIA is a priority, especially important since it's been beleaguered by FX developments. They've also disclosed that Enel's share in Enel Americas, which was last increased in April to its maximum permitted amount of 65%, will have to be allowed to grow beyond 65%.

What's Likely Coming Next

Moreover, reference in the initial merger details to Article 147 gives us an indication of what comes next, as it points to CONSOB's 147th article in Corporations Law that dictates RPTs. While the 65% issue will be up to the company's by-laws and processes, what's as important is the backstop that Article 147 provides. Article 147 is a rather reformed law that strengthens protections for minority shareholders for the purposes of transactions just like this, that involve the risk of 'extractive self-dealing' by Enel. It is rather robust, requiring an independent committee to given an opinion on the suitability of the transaction for Enel Americas where if ignored by management, triggers a veto vote by minority shareholders.

Beyond empirical analysis showing that the letter of the law promotes improvements in corporate governance with respect to RPTs, with the most pronounced improvements in blue-chips like Enel with high counterparty control, we believe that taking a risk assessment approach makes a further case for why the processes mandated by Article 147 won't be corrupted. Simply put, Enel would not risk trouble with CONSOB, Italy's SEC, over a small transaction where the benefits of self-dealing are majorly offset by the substantial shareholding in the company they would be extracting value from. Even without any of the regulations from CONSOB protecting minority shareholders, it would stand to reason that extractive behaviour would be unlikely from Enel.

Conclusions and Risks

The risks of extractive self-dealing are low as discussed. However, the risks in holding Enel Americas remain where COVID-19 creates substantial uncertainty around FX effects. Nonetheless, it is a 7.54% yielding utilities company with expertise and sponsorship from one of the biggest utility companies in the world. In a recovery scenario of FXs of resource-rich LatAm economies, especially Brazil, Enel Americas would be back at full cash-flow-generating capacity with continued limited operational risk in the concession and generation businesses. As such, the attractiveness of their proposition remains and is likely to grow after this merger due to a strong corporate governance showing and improved asset base. Therefore, we rate them a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.