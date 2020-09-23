The Global Irrational Exuberance And My Cautious Positioning To Address It

Holding less popular and high-quality businesses, in addition to gold and cash, has been the bedrock of my investment strategy.

The risk for the existing financial system is also hovering near all-time highs, which supports the case for holding gold.

The extraordinary amount of intervention in the capital markets has brought the risk and uncertainty to record levels.

Some thoughts on my equity exposure

Historically, at times when the risk and uncertainty reach peak levels, equity asset prices also tend to experience significant upswings on the upside.

This brings us to today, when one of the largest financial engineering experiments of the century is running in full steam and the number of potential outcomes is as wide as it has never been in a very long time.

To begin with, the outcome of the recent pandemic and the current recession is anybody's guess at this point. The V-shaped recovery seems like a distant dream right now, while it also remains anybody's guess whether earnings recover in a "U-," "W-" or "L-shaped" manner.

The massive drop in earnings (shown above) and GDP (shown below) was not followed by a significant price movement downward. They were, at least until the full swing of the Modern Money Theory (MMT), hit with a level of unprecedented measures (or in other words, market manipulation techniques) aimed at appeasing investors and politicians alike.

Although the unprecedented measures are often cheered by investors, who for the time being continue to enjoy good returns, the market is no longer dependent on business fundamentals but rather on political decisions.

Both monetary and fiscal policies are now all-in in their efforts to support the markets, which brought an unprecedented amount of risk and uncertainty. Not to mention one's inability to forecast future returns based on political decisions.

In the midst of all that, valuations are hovering at all-time highs, and retail investors are finding this to be a great buying opportunity.

Contrary to most retail investors, all this intervention in the markets has kept me extremely conservative as far as my equity exposure is concerned. As I will show later, my current equity exposure is around 23% of my portfolio, and I am hoping to slowly increase that, if things begin to normalize.

Why I have been holding gold

The first time I wrote about my reasons to hold gold as part of my portfolio was back in February 2019.

Needless to say that since then, the precious metal has been on a massive run and has also been the best performing asset class in my portfolio, which at the same time, has reduced my overall risk.

Although the level of real interest rates is considered the most important driver of gold prices, I take a rather different approach in my reasoning for holding the precious metal.

Source: FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The reason why I hold gold is simply the heightened risk for the current global financial system. Historically, the largest gold bull markets coincide with periods when a new financial system is introduced or the stability of the existing one is being put to a test. I analyze this in further detail here.

Interestingly enough, predominant paradigms or existing financial systems tend to change around inflection points in globalization, and as it happens, we might be approaching one just now.

If you would like to read a more detailed analysis on this topic and understand what the implications of this shift might be, I would recommend to read my recent article on that topic.

My portfolio positioning

To address all the risks I mentioned above, I am holding around 56% of my portfolio in cash, 21% allocated to a physical gold ETF by WisdomTree and the rest 23% to equities that I will cover below.

As far as my equity exposure is concerned, I have been increasing my exposure to UK equities, as valuations in the country are closer to some of the riskiest emerging markets, while at the same time, there are many high-quality businesses to choose from.

Source: StarCapital.de

Thus, my portfolio now consists of the following stocks:

Source: Author

Heineken - The most internationally known beer brand

The investment thesis for holding Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) is its multigenerational investment focus, which, in combination with the company's conservative capital structure, allows it to make strategic long-term investments during market downturns.

(Source: Heineken website)

The company owns the most internationally known premium lager brand, which is supported by a number of other strong names such as Amstel, Dos Equis, Tiger, Strongbow, Sol, Birra Moretti and Red Stripe.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

Heineken's above-average return on capital is also hard to match by most of its peers due to high price and volume premium achieved through its brands, its large scale and global footprint, which, in combination with management's long-term orientation, makes for one of the greatest businesses that I have been able to find.

Finally, with its recent deal with China's largest brewer, China Resources, Heineken is one of the best-positioned breweries to significantly expand its footprint into the country.

Smurfit Kappa - Sustainable and innovative packaging

Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFKY) is not a very widely followed paper packaging business, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Although the industry does not sound very exciting, the company has done an incredible job at differentiating itself and created strong competitive advantages in a commoditized industry.

Source: Smurfit Kappa H1 2020 Investor Presentation

To begin with, Smurfit Kappa is entirely focused on sustainable paper packaging solutions, which, in combination with its culture based around innovation, makes it the best-positioned company to capitalize on the trend to less plastic packaging.

In addition, Smurfit Kappa's large scale and long-time experience with many of the world's most renowned brands has allowed the company to build another very important competitive advantage - value-added services.

Source: Smurfit Kappa Investor Presentation

Through these value-added services, such as ShelfSmart and SupplySmart, Smurfit Kappa is differentiating itself from the rest of the packaging businesses in a meaningful way. Based on years of experience and investments, these services allow the company to increase its margins and retain many of its large customers, which benefit significantly from packaging and supply chain optimization.

Associated British Foods - Strong diversified businesses

Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) is yet another European, family-controlled and underfollowed business that I own.

Source: Associated British Foods Interim Results Presentation

Around 50% of the company's revenues are derived from its retail division, Primark. Primark has been the crown jewel of Associated British Foods, since it has a unique business model based around record low prices, which made the company immune to the "Amazon effect" of online retailers and allowed it to grow its top line at impressive rates in times when most high street retailers are facing extreme difficulties.

Source: Primark website

Although the recent pandemic has put a spoke in Primark's wheels, it does not materially change the long-term viability of the business model. On the other hand, the pandemic has validated the company's sometimes criticized conservative approach towards Primark's expansion in the U.S. and the company's lack of debt.

In addition to Primark, Associated British Foods' Grocery business owns many strong UK and global food brands, with a focus on healthy and ethnic food.

Source: Associated British Foods website

Although the stock is down significantly since the pandemic begun, the company's long-term investment thesis remains intact.

Liberty Global - Strategic dealmaking in the telecoms sector

Liberty Global (LBTYA) has been a very controversial stock to own, as the constant dealmaking, GAAP losses and one-off expenses have made the stock hard to own for many investors.

My investment thesis is based around the company's strategy to converge its services in a small number of developed markets in Europe - United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland (and Switzerland, as the latest deal with Sunrise Communications indicates).

Through the divestment of its operations across Europe, Liberty Global has freed enough capital to speed up its cable investments and the convergence of cable and mobile in its key market - the United Kingdom.

Source: Telecoms Tech News

Although it's a bit outdated, I last covered my reasons for investing in Liberty Global here.

General Motors - Unpopular name in a disrupted industry

General Motors (GM) has perhaps been the most unpopular name in my portfolio. The negative connotations with the corporate brand name and the traditional auto manufacturers have made GM a "no-go territory" for many investors.

To top all that, the company has become increasingly complex over the recent years with its legacy ICE business, Electric Vehicle and autonomous driving units, Chinese JVs, and last but not least, the captive finance arm - GM Financial.

As if all that was not enough for GM, but the company also took a severe hit with the recent pandemic, which, in my opinion, has only made a long-term investment in the company even more attractive, as the management is so far executing well in all key areas.

Source: General Motors website

I cover in more detail my reasons for investing in GM here.

Unilever - Optimizing strong brand portfolio

Unilever (UL) owns many of the world's strongest personal & home care brands. At the same time, it is the only large consumer staples company that also has a significant food & beverages portfolio, which, although highly profitable, is a source of inefficiencies for the company.

Source: Unilever CAGNY 2020 Presentation

That is why there is a significant opportunity for UL to improve its Return on Capital by expanding its highly profitable Beauty & Personal Care division.

Source: Unilever CAGNY 2020 Presentation

UL has the opportunity to significantly improve its gross profitability and catch up with other large-cap names in the space, such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY), thus achieving higher valuation multiple and solidifying its existing competitive advantages in the space.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

If you are interested in reading my Unilever investment thesis, you can find it here.

Cleveland-Cliffs - Long-term play in a beaten-down industry

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is one of the best-positioned U.S. steel manufacturers to benefit from a long-term trend in reviving U.S. steel manufacturing.

The company has only recently become a vertically integrated steel producer with almost impossible to replicate competitive advantages. CLF is also the strongest player in the high-margin automotive steel segment, which could easily make it the most profitable steel producer in North America once the automotive sector recovers.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs-AK Steel Acquisition Presentation

Although it's the highest-risk position in my portfolio, CLF's long-term investment thesis remains solid.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, we live in extraordinary times. Times when many retail investors are lured by the exciting returns of the capital markets, while at the same time, the risk and uncertainty are once again approaching all-time highs. Last but not least, times when returns of almost all asset classes are subject to the amount of intervention rarely seen before.

As a prudent long-term investor, this makes me extremely cautious when adapting my investment strategy to this new paradigm. That is why I stick with high-quality businesses that are often conservatively valued relative to the high-flying and exciting tech names. I also hold a significant amount of gold and cash and intend to do so, until the risk for the financial system is reduced to more acceptable levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKHHF, SMFKY, LBTYA, GM, ASBFY, UL, CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

