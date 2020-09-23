The prospects of an improvement in earnings appear to be already priced-in as the June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside.

Earnings will likely improve in the second half of the year due to accelerated booking of fees from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Earnings of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) increased to $0.77 per share in the second quarter from $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings increase was attributable to lower provision expense, loan growth, and a decline in non-interest expenses. Earnings will likely continue to increase in the year ahead because of the Paycheck Protection Program. Further, the provision expense will likely continue to decline but remain above normal in the year ahead. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 12% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting LKFN to report earnings of $3.07 per share, down 9% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LKFN.

Provision Expense Likely to Trend Down but Risks Remain

LKFN’s provision expense declined to $5.5 million in the second quarter from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management based the provision estimate on the old incurred loss model as LKFN has deferred the implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, to later this year, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. Due to the upcoming shift from the incurred loss model to the new expected loss model, there is a chance that the provision expense will remain elevated in the year ahead.

A large number of loans required payment accommodations at the end of the second quarter, which will likely drive provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the presentation, COVID-19 related loan deferrals made up 9% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. On the plus side, LKFN’s exposure to risky segments, including hotels and dairy, is limited to just 6.6% of total loans. This is a sharp improvement from the end of March when LKFN had identified 18.7% of the loan portfolio as risky, as mentioned in the presentation.

I’m expecting the provision expense to dip in the second half of the year compared to the first half but remain above normal. For the full year, I’m expecting LKFN to report a provision expense of $21.1 million, up from $3.2 million in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Offset Margin Compression

LKFN funded $569 million of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Assuming a margin of 2.65%, PPP will likely add an estimated $15 million to the net interest income over the life of the loans. As I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end, I believe LKFN will book most of the fees from PPP this year. Due to the accelerated fee booking, the net interest income will likely temporarily rise in the year ahead.

Excluding PPP, the net interest margin, NIM, will likely trend downwards in the second half of the year, as suggested by the interest rate sensitivity analysis conducted by the management. The following chart from the presentation shows that a 25bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 1.45% over the next twelve months.

The NIM will face pressure as the fixed-rate loans will mature and new loans will originate at lower rates. As mentioned in the presentation, around 44% of commercial loans, or 41% of total loans, were based on fixed-rates. However, fixed-rate commercial loans have an average term of 5 years, so the impact of loan maturity will likely be low. Further, the investment portfolio has a duration of 4.5 years, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and 4bps in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The PPP forgiveness will reduce the loans in the year ahead. LKFN mostly focuses on commercial and industrial loans (C&I), which made up 40% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. The demand for C&I loans will likely remain lackluster due to the uncertainties related to the pandemic. Overall, I’m expecting LKFN to end the year with a loan balance of $4 billion, down 9% from the end of June 2020, and almost unchanged from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Full Year Earnings of $3.07 per Share

The accelerated booking of fees from PPP and lower provision expense will likely lift earnings in the year ahead. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings in the second half of the year to increase by 12% from the first half’s earnings. For the full year, I’m expecting LKFN to report earnings of $3.07 per share, down 9% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings can differ materially from estimates because the pandemic can lead to surprises in credit losses. Further, the upcoming adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses can lead to surprises in provision expense.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value LKFN. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.74 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $26.1 gives a target price of $45.4. This price target implies an 11.5% upside from LKFN's September 22 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the price upside, LKFN is also offering a modest dividend yield of 2.95%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.30 per share. As the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a sustainable payout ratio of 41% for 2021, there is little threat of a dividend cut.

Due to the limited price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LKFN. In my opinion, the upside is not high enough to compensate for the moderately high level of risks that stem from the pandemic and the upcoming CECL adoption.

