Cord-cutting doesn’t mean being free from “big media” and the same type of carriage disputes that plagued the traditional model have evolved with streaming – and in many ways are worse.

The whole thing painted Comcast in a negative light which didn’t thrill investors, but was indicative of a larger problem with streaming services many shareholders and consumers tend to overlook.

This led to a stalemate which ramped up last weekend when Comcast and Roku nearly came to blows with customers caught in the middle, before cooler heads prevailed.

As a “free” ad-supported service that opens the door to a more traditional revenue split with various platforms but a deal couldn’t be reached with Roku and Amazon.

Comcast’s Peacock streaming service bowed earlier this summer while setting itself apart from others as the only streamer built on being “free,” but with added pay elements for those interested.

(Credit: Comcast)

Part of what’s been interesting about the rise of streaming TV is seeing how traditional TV has had to adapt to stay relevant. Yes, you could easily argue it's no longer relevant, period. But with many of the traditional players investing in streaming, it’s more realistic to say they just pivoted.

For Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), that meant taking a unique approach to the medium. Instead of just another streaming service, the team honed in on a differentiator and built its “Peacock” service model around it – that differentiator was free content.

Well sort of.

Saying Peacock is free may be a catchy ad campaign but it's also kind of a half truth. Yes, there is a free ad-supported tier but to fully be engulfed in the channel and specifically its originals, you need to level up to a premium plan.

Still you do get thousands of hours of 100% free content so it is hard to fault them, but there is some buyer beware to be aware of.

The problem though with being ad-supported is revenue sharing and that’s what led Peacock to its biggest problem – distribution. Yet while that particular problem has begun to get less complicated in the past week, at the same time they made another one far worse.

And this one impacts not just their investors but anyone investing in the streaming space.

First as always, some background.

Peacock’s big problem was the revenue split and that is why it launched without the support of the big guns like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Amazon Fire (NASDAQ:AMZN). Realistically, going at it without those two is akin to making a movie and saying you won’t do business with AMC and Regal.

You can do it and still get your film out there, but less people will see it and you’ll make less of a return on investment.

The problem for Comcast was it didn’t want to give Roku and Amazon the cut they are used to receiving – which for Roku is usually around 20% of subscriptions fees or 30% of ad revenue (if that sounds familiar it should – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has the same type of policy). So this set off a stalemate between the two sides, one that also was shared by AT&T’s HBO Max (NYSE:T).

It was glaring.

For HBO Max, which has its own problems, to compound the situation even further really hurt its launch. For Peacock, given a large component is the “free” aspect, it wasn’t as hurtful and more just not the smartest approach to business.

Long story short, the feud ended last week when the two sides reached a deal and Peacock is coming to Roku but here’s the problem for investors.

The how.

This wasn’t a situation where the two sides sat down and had a calm rational conversation before deciding they could work out their differences.

No, Comcast played hardball… unnecessary hardball.

Comcast threatened to pull their “TV Everywhere” channels from Roku… the very definition of cutting off its nose to spite its face. Simply put, this would have removed access to NBCUniversal programming via streaming apps that was supposed to be free if you had a cable/satellite subscription. That’s 11 network apps, 12 NBC-owned station apps and 23 Telemundo-owned station apps. As it pertains to Roku, it’s a small portion of its total business and truth be told they would not have missed it

Viewers on the other hand... yeah, they would have noticed.

Part of the reason why the traditional model is in danger is because of absurd carriage disputes that leads to blackouts in key markets. In other words, if CBS is feuding with AT&T, a number of people in key markets don’t get key programming including football.

That’s just one example and no matter the players, it doesn’t exactly endear people to cable companies.

And yet here we are with a brand new version of it for streaming.

While cooler heads did prevail and a deal was made, the potential existed for a bad situation for consumers overall.

It’s also important to note Roku is not exactly faultless in this area either, just earlier this year it and FOX got into a fight three days before the Super Bowl that threatened to keep the big game off one of the biggest streaming platforms around.

FOX used the same playbook as Comcast, basically laying the blame on Roku and saying it was using its customers as pawns to get what it wanted. Roku meanwhile fought back by basically saying we WANT to show you the game but since our original deal is ending, legally we don’t have the rights.

It was the same thing situation here as evidenced by Roku’s note to subscribers pre-deal.

“Comcast is removing the channels in order to try to force Roku to distribute its new Peacock service on unreasonable terms. While the NBC TV Everywhere apps represent an insignificant amount of streaming hours and revenue on our platform, we believe they are important to those consumers who use them, especially when so many Americans are at home.” - Roku

The different here is that this time it looks like Comcast was the aggressor and tried to strong-arm Roku by threatening to basically take its ball and go home. I personally liked Roku’s “insignificant amount of streaming hours and revenue on our platform” line, mainly because as I referenced earlier, it’s true.

It also made Comcast look like the villain in a convincing fashion.

The point in all this is cord-cutters think they have a safety net where because they aren’t beholden to a cable company they have unlimited flexibility.

They don’t.

Comcast is tied to Peacock just as Spectrum/DirecTV is tied HBO Max – that’s two of the biggest cable/satellite providers that are getting your money one way or the other. And remember all of these TV-Everywhere apps are only free provided you can authenticate your service with a cable/satellite provider.

The truth is you can cut the cord all your want but you are still connected to something.

Even Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), as big as it is and as filled with originals as it is, still has to make deals with the old guard as it uses acquired content as a significant supplement. Hulu and Amazon also check that box. And the deeper you go, the more complicated it can get as six companies basically own the media.

With that small of a pool, there’s bound to be some feuding.

The Comcast/Roku battle puts a spotlight on the whole thing and its scary. Roku may not be completely innocent in general but in this particular case, Comcast thought it could push them around to get what it wanted. You can basically plug any of the big six into that role and plug any player like Roku into that other slot and see how this can repeat time and time again.

The other aspect that is really interesting to me though is Comcast’s decision to play rough with Roku over Amazon, which tells me one of two things happened – either Comcast saw Roku as a better target for Peacock over Amazon thus valuing it more or it just saw Roku as a better target, period, and thought it would have an easier time getting its way with a smaller player.

Either way, it shows what could happen down the road.

For investors seeing one of your investments basically puts its customers in the crossfire is never a good look but it's one we may have to surprisingly get used to. It can also significantly tip the scales in one’s favor over another and depending on where you have your money invested, it could be to your benefit or detriment.

Cord-cutting may have its advantages but money is still exchanging hands in some fashion and that makes things get complicated quickly.

It just proves there’s no such thing as “free.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.