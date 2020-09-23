This is a long-term investment for growth investors, as the REIT is ramping up investments in Europe following strong growth in the UK.

The outlook for commercial real estate is tricky to say the least. Covid-19 has been an inflection point for the work from home agenda, meaning companies everywhere are announcing downsizing to their office space.

Economy down, self-storage up

Living in the United Kingdom, I feel in my day to day life that the economy has dramatically slowed down. Things take longer to get done and uncertainty has put so many plans on hold. This frustration gave me an idea that the pandemic should be beneficial for storage companies as the demand for storage must be going up.

Safestore Holdings plc (OTC:SFSHF) is one rare stock that seems to be resilient to the pandemic, showing many characteristics of a company with an ability to withstand the difficult economic conditions.

Safestore is engaged in the rental of self-storage space and the sale of ancillary products such as insurance and merchandise (for example, packing materials and padlocks) in both the UK and Paris, France.

First half results

Occupancy levels and rental rates were steady during the lockdown and the group even produced a rise in underlying revenue in June, compared with the same period last year as shown in its most recent half-year report.

Cash generation remained strong and a robust balance sheet has also allowed management to continue growing the dividend, recommending a 7% rise in the half-year dividend in June, which was ahead of analyst expectations.

Initially after the lockdown was imposed in the UK at the end of March, Safestore’s core UK and Paris stores saw an increase in customers moving out, but occupancy levels have since rebounded. Closing occupancy fell to 71.6% at the end of April, down slightly from the 71.9% achieved in 2019, but in this environment, it would be silly to compare too much against 2019. Data since the lockdown has been positive. By 15 June, closing group occupancy was up 1.3% compared with April on a like-for-like basis, and revenue during that period was also up 0.4% year on year. Rent collection, which has been so poor for office landlords in the Covid-19 era, has also stayed close to historical norms, with the group receiving 96.9% of April and May rents in the UK and 83.8% of rent due in Paris, both down only slightly from the same period last year, which is a demonstration of the robustness of the business model during these hard times.

The self-storage market in the UK is less well-developed compared with other countries – the average supply of self-storage space on a per capita basis stands at 0.73 square feet (sq ft), compared to 9.4 sq ft in the US and 1.9 sq ft in Australia. However, a lack of supply in space-constrained regions – 72% of revenue comes from stores in London, the southeast of England and Paris – has helped push up the average rate charged per sq ft. During the six months to April, average rates rose 2.1% and have stayed steady in the UK and Paris as lockdown measures have begun to unwind, respectively rising 4.1% and 2.6% in the six weeks to mid-June.

Scale and diversification

The group, which is the UK's largest self-storage group, has performed well thanks to the rising scale of its store portfolio – which gives Safestore a competitive advantage against UK peers Big Yellow (OTC:BYLOF) and Lok'nStore. First half underlying cash profit margin increased from 57% to 58%. The company, which is structured as a REIT, also has greater geographical diversification. The company entered the Spanish market last year with the acquisition of OhMyBox – which saw it gain four stores in Barcelona. Safestore also has Belgian and Dutch market exposure via its joint venture with Carlyle, the private equity group. This JV agreement provides both firms a less capital-intensive way for each to get into new markets and for Safestore a way to earn the REIT fees for managing the assets on behalf of Carlyle.

Financials

Even with this expansion, free cash flow rose 17% in the first half of the year and has been increasing every year for the last nine years.

In the real estate industry, the loan-to-value metric is an important indicator of risk, and Safestore’s ratio stood at a relatively safe 30%, against its covenant limit of 60%. Meanwhile, underlying cash profits cover interest costs 8.6 times. The group has strong liquidity, with bank credit facilities of £158m and there is now no debt to refinance until June 2023. Debt costs stood at just 2.2% during the first half.

Return on equity is at 16.2% close to its 10-year average of 16.4%

Admittedly, valuation trades at a sizeable premium to historic levels: the current Enterprise Value/EBITDA stands at 25.8x vs its 10-year average of 16.5x. However, every pandemic-resilient stock seems to be expensive and shareholders in Safestore get exposure to a REIT that has a long track record of free cash flow growth, which has led to rising dividends. Its core products – self-storage - are unglamorous but vitally needed in an economy filled with uncertainty, therefore, rental income looks structurally more resilient than pretty much every other corner of the real estate market.

Risks

The risks I see are that later on there is a potential for occupancy levels to decline once the economy starts to normalize, but with local lockdowns ongoing, and the virus already rising again now and set to worsen over the winter, I don’t see this happening any time soon.

The other risk is that stock markets in aggregate correct as investors decide valuations are too high and Safestore is for sure in the growth camp, not the value camp right now. However, the robust rent collection and lower for longer interest rate outlook should support these storage REITs.

Trading Update

Safestore Holdings plc announced its third quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 July 2020 on Thursday, 10 September 2020. Q3 2020 revenue grew 5.2% vs Q3 2019, and the group also saw a record Q3 increase in like-for-like occupancy in the UK of 279,000 sq ft (2019: 247,000). August 2020 occupancy performance was stronger than in any previous year with a net like-for-like inflow of 135,000 sq ft (2019: 79,000 sq ft). The company remains on course to meet the Board's full year expectations. Overall, The Global Investor is very bullish on this stock as the group is well-suited to the current environment and the new normal we find ourselves in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SFSHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.