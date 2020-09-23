Editor's note: This article was amended on 9/29/2020 to reflect a clarification of RMR's management fee structure.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is among the hardest-hit REITs from COVID-19. SVC's share price is currently down a staggering 68% this year despite having doubled from its March low. The company owns a portfolio of hotels, travel centers, and retail establishments that have been hit hard by COVID-19's impacts.

This recently caused InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) to default, forcing IHG to transfer branding and management to Sonesta International Hotels. This is likely only the beginning of defaults on rent from the beaten-down hotel industry. SVC's revenue is down by over 50% this year, and I do not suspect it will return anytime soon. The REIT operates at high leverage, so SVC's financial stability is at risk.

Still, SVC trades at a very low valuation, and many investors see the company as a deep-value opportunity. Indeed, it is trading at such an extreme discount and owns many solid assets, so this is understandable. That said, the company may also be a classical value trap due to its many risk factors. Let's dig in.

Beware of Management Risk Factors

SVC has never been a strong performing stock in recent history. The company has managed to expand its assets only through intensive equity dilution of leverage. Importantly, SVC is externally managed by RMR Group (RMR), which also happens to manage SVC's main partner, TravelCenters of America (TA). RMR Group also manages the hotel company Sonesta International Hotels, which recently won the rights to 103 of Intercontinental's hotels (which are owned by SVC).

This makes SVC the subject of high agency cost risks. One major potential conflict of interest is the fact RMR generates asset-based fees, which encourage it to sell equity and grow portfolios without the requirement of improving share price or generating returns. To be specific, RMR's asset-based fee is 50 bps times the lower of SVC's historical real estate cost (assets), or its total market capitalization. Hence, a very large portion of SVC's asset operators is also managed by RMR. RMR does receive a small stock performance fee, but as many fund managers know all too well, it is much easier to grow assets than it is to drive performance.

As you can see below, both TravelCenters and Service Properties Trust have seen significant asset growth but deeply negative-to-flat equity performance for years:

Data by

YCharts

There is not much more to say about Service Property Trust's relationship with RMR. Investors will have to decide for themselves if they want to buy a company with many potential conflicts of interest. However, the fact that SVC owns many properties that are also managed by RMR and that SVC's board of trustees are also trustees of other RMR companies (including independent trustees) is a significant red flag.

Is SVC Truly a Deep-Value REIT?

With SVC trading at a significant discount and at a "P/FFO" of only 3.3X, many deep-value investors are interested in the company. That said, an estimate of SVC's net asset value indicates it may not be as heavily discounted as many investors suspect due to its extreme leverage.

In 2019, SVC had an NOI (operating income plus depreciation) of around $840 million, but will likely have one of an estimated $600-700 million this year. Roughly 60% of SVC's minimum rents come from hotels that are high-risk assets today. It is very possible, if not likely, that there will be a permanent decline in hotel demand due to COVID-19 as well as the continued rise of Airbnb (which will soon go public) and VRBO.

Given this, let's assume SVC's forward NOI is around $750 million after the crisis is over. We are operating in a difficult economic environment and, as we see today, SVC's properties are more volatile than most, so I believe the fair value cap rate of its portfolio is likely around 9-10%. This brings SVC's estimated portfolio value to $7.50-8.3 billion. The company has roughly $500 million in additional tangible assets, bringing its total estimated asset value to $8-8.8 billion.

We must also deduct estimated losses due to COVID-19, which I believe will be greater than Q2's (Q2 saw negative CFO of about $50 million) as many hotels struggle to avoid foreclosure. I would not be surprised if we see a total of $200 million in negative cash flows over the next three quarters as defaults rise.

Against its $6.53 billion in debt and an estimated $200 million in negative cash flows, this gives us an NAV estimate of $1.2B-2.1 billion. The range is unfortunately large due to SVC's very significant debt level. The company currently has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, so it is actually at the lower end of the valuation range.

Bottom Line

Overall, based on my NAV estimate for SVC the company could be undervalued by up to 40% with a share price NAV estimate range of $7.3-12.8. That said, I still would not buy the company. Its leverage is far too high, so if my cap rate or NOI estimates are only slightly worse than assumed, SVC's NAV could easily be zero.

Even more, the qualitative risk relating to its managerial relationship with RMR is a subject of concern. I highly doubt RMR wants to see SVC struggle, but it is hard to trust management when there are so many related-party transactions between SVC and RMR's other client companies. This is a particular concern with TravelCenters considering it makes up around a quarter of SVC's assets and is in a very poor financial position.

Given SVC's low valuation, I would certainly not bet against it unless it became clear that the REIT will run into financial distress. That said, I firmly believe there are much safer and better value opportunities elsewhere in the REIT space.