Republic Services (RSG), along with Waste Management (WM), have been long-term compounders when it comes to creating shareholder value. Besides Municipalities, the two companies have captured the two largest chunks of the sector's market share, effectively operating in an oligopolistic market.

Further, they are operating in a sector with high barriers to entry, while waste collection & management is a recession-proof business, uncorrelated with the overall market. As a result, both their stocks have been able to deliver predictable and relatively low-volatility capital returns to shareholders, due to their robust cash flows. Both stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of total returns over the past decade.

In this article, we will focus on Republic Services. The company's profitability growth has been phenomenal over the years. However, we believe that as investors have rushed to its shares, pursuing a safer and more predictable investment case, Republic Services has become quite expensive, offering limited potential ahead.

More specifically, in this article, we will:

Discuss Republic Services' financials and prospects.

Assess the stock's valuation, dividend, and investor returns.

Conclude why shares could fit some dividend growth, low-volatility portfolios, but their overall return potential remains limited.

Financials and prospects

The company's waste collection services, which make up more than 3/4 of its total revenues, is a non-cyclical business, and as a result, revenues face little variance between quarters. Further, with many of Republic's contracts having price adjustment provisions that are tied to an index such as the consumer price index, management ensures that sales are accounted for inflation, while healthy margins are maintained.

The combination of strong pricing and a number of acquisitions over the years have helped the company to slowly but gradually grow its sales, with the current 5-year revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) sitting at around 2.6%.

While such growth in sales may not excite many investors, Republic's ability to generate superior returns over the years has been its capacity to utilize the consistency of its revenues and drive shareholder value through excellent profitability. Because of its contractually-locked price increases, the company has maintained incredibly stable margins over the years. Since its IPO in 1998, the company has never reported a four-quarter period of negative net income margins, which is a testament to its under-any-weather ability to produce solid profits. Combining such stable margins, the additional income acquired over the years as a result of consolidation in the sector, and continuously repurchasing its own shares, Republic's EPS has been growing at a rapid pace, with its 5-year CAGR at 14.4%. The company's rapid EPS expansion, which has also allowed for a robust dividend growth record, has offered investors market-beating returns, as shown earlier. However, we believe that at its current price levels, current investors should not have similar expectations.

Dividend, valuation, and investor returns

The dividend

Powered by its robust EPS growth, Republic Services has been able to grow its DPS accordingly. Since its first distribution in 2004, management has increased the dividend annually, with the exception of holding it steady during the Great Financial Crisis. Moreover, because of retiring shares rapidly, and hence saving costs in future dividends, the company has been able to retain an adequate dividend growth rate, with a current 5-year CAGR at 7.7%. At this rate, the payout ratio has been maintained relatively healthy, at just under 50%. Considering that the company's cash flows are relatively steady in the first place, it's quite safe to say that the company's dividend is incredibly reliable. A scenario in which a cut is improbable.

However, this type of safety offered by Republic Services is what has caused its shares to become increasingly more expensive over time.

The valuation

Despite the company's dividend growing quite rapidly, shares have appreciated quite faster. A stock's dividend yield can often be used as a barometer for its valuation. Indeed, as the graph displays, the stock's yield is currently near a decade-low, while its valuation is near an all-time high.

Republic Services' (forward) P/E ratio has been on a prolonged expansion path over the past decade, which is likely the result of the market capturing the stock's very safe dividend yield, as the overall rates have remained very low.

Considering the reliability of RSG's cash flows and the moat shaped by heavy consolidation in the sector, we can see why such a multiple expansion is not unreasonable. The problem is that current investors have little to be excited about, as the valuation is most likely to either remain at current levels or compress, limiting the stock's total return potential.

Investor returns

To illustrate the problem with the stock's current valuation, let's emulate a scenario in which both the company's EPS and DPS grow by 7.5% in the medium term. Keep in mind that the company's EPS growth, which has been boosted in the past by stock buybacks, will start decelerating. The more expensive shares become, the fewer the company will be able to buy back and retire. Hence, we believe that this is a prudent estimate.

By plugging in our EPS and DPS growth rate, the stock's current price of $94.04, and different potential medium-term (2025) valuation multiples, we get the following possible investor-return scenarios:

Source: Author

As you can see, assuming that shares retain their current pricey multiple, investors are likely to see annualized returns in the high-single digits. Considering that the FedD aims to keep rates unchanged through 2023, it makes sense that the market will find stable investments such as Republic Services attractive. Hence, we can see the company avoiding a valuation compression over the next few years. A lower multiple towards the company's average at say 24 times earnings, however, would totally decrease its expected returns to the mid-single digits.

Conclusion and risks

The stock's market-beating returns over the past decade have been heavily powered by the stock's valuation expansion. Recognizing that a further expansion in its P/E would be entirely unreasonable, we believe the stock's potential is currently more limited than the prior years. Besides the stock's valuation risking Republic's total returns, the company's rising debt has also worried some investors over the past few years.

On the one hand, the company's long-term debt levels have been growing in the past, and the current cost of debt of around 4.5% is not exceptionally low, especially for a company with such robust financials. However, debt should not worry investors. Interest payments are covered by around eight times the company's EBITDA, while the long-term debt/equity ratio remains well-balanced, at around 108%.

Overall, for the reasons mentioned, the stock's current valuation is not particularly attractive, limiting future expected returns. Therefore, we will not be buyers at RSG's current price levels.

At the same time, however, shares offer a significant margin of safety. Its cash flows are highly stable, and its moat remains robust in the regions it is operating. Planning to allocate $600 to $650 million in acquisitions for the full year, we believe that the company should not have any problem with continuing to purchase its smaller competitors.

Further, even if a significant valuation contraction were to occur, with dividends reinvested, shares are quite unlikely to generate negative returns. As a result, Republic Services could remain an investable option for some dividend growth, low-volatility portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.