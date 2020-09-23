I am still not a fan of the name, but I do expect the share price to bottom soon and start a recovery within twelve months.

Asia-focused bank HSBC (HSBC) has been hit by yet more bad news, this time in the shape of money laundering allegations. The shares have fallen in response. That is set against a general backdrop of share price decline for the name, which may continue as the economy deteriorates further. However, at this stage, I expect the shares to bottom and start a recovery. While I do not like the company as an investment option, for readers who are eyeing it, I think it is worth calling out that the shares likely will bottom in the coming six months, so if one is trying to time the market, it will reward paying close attention.

The Latest Problem for HSBC

The bank operates in a variety of complex markets across many jurisdictions on a big scale, so it is not surprising that like many of its peers, it does from time to time encounter significant challenges. The latest is money laundering allegations which have been levelled against several banks, including HSBC.

That drove the share price down in London trading on Monday – a day on which there was a broad based selloff – by 5%, to stand at 288p. During the day, it touched lows just beneath 285p. That is a quarter-century low for the stock and represents a 9.9% decline even since earlier this month, when my Seeking Alpha piece HSBC Could Still Go Lower From Here was published.

As Seeking Alpha commenter ContyC perceptively observed, “This is the best value stock, or a big value trap. Only time will tell.”

The allegations are that the bank moved money from the U.S. to accounts in Hong Kong in 2013 and 2014 even after knowing that it had come from a Ponzi scheme known as WCM777. The scheme raised US$80million, at least some of which was transmitted through HSBC, after Californian regulators allegedly alerted the bank to the nature of the scheme in 2013. More details are in this BBC report.

It is not clear whether the bank has done anything illegal. The revelations come as part of a series of revelations concerning money laundering reports called the FinCEN files, which include allegations about banks beside HSBC.

Why I Don’t Think This Will be a Big Problem for HSBC

The bank’s business is based on its global reach, and it handles vast amounts of money each year. In 2019, for example, it reported US$2.7 trillion of assets under management. It had 40 million customers in 64 countries. So, no matter what efforts it takes – and it has stressed how much it has improved money laundering controls in recent years – I would expect that a bank with the profile of HSBC will be the subject of allegations from time to time concerning possible lapses in money laundering compliance.

That is not to exonerate or excuse the bank if it has breached the money laundering rules, it is simply to make the point that such an allegation isn’t necessarily indicative of a bigger problem. That is also true of the latest allegations, which concern a period of six to seven years ago.

Previously, the bank has paid substantial fines for money laundering. Notably, in 2012, the bank paid a US$1.9bn fine after U.S. regulators accused it of allowing customers to launder money through the bank. Since then, the bank has repeatedly said that it has beefed up its regulatory compliance. It is difficult to assess from the outside how effective that may be. However, it does seem unlikely that the bank has failed to be more cautious than before the 2012 fine.

In any case, the latest allegations concern far smaller sums, and whereas the 2012 allegations related to money laundering by Mexican drug cartels, the latest relate to a Ponzi scheme targeting groups such as low income immigrants. Rightly or wrongly, that seems unlikely to attract the same level of political engagement.

So, I think downside risks to the bank from the latest allegations are limited. They are unproven for now, they are historical (which doesn’t affect a possible fine but does affect the chance of recurrence), and they are on a smaller, less politically explosive scale than the 2012 allegations. Even if the bank does end up paying a fine to settle any such allegations, it is unlikely to be on the scale of previous such fines and so will most likely be a dent in any one year’s results rather than a significant financial encumbrance.

The Mood Music for HSBC is Set to Change

HSBC shares just seem to go lower and lower. As ContyC’s comment above notes, at current levels, they look either like a great opportunity to jump in at a quarter-century low, or a value trap.

I am not that excited by the bank – it has a long history of destroying shareholder value and it has myriad challenges which I have outlined in previous Seeking Alpha pieces on the name. Additionally, as well as its own specific challenges such as political risk, it faces the risks that all banks face in the current economic climate.

Set against that, I do believe that the shares have to find a bottom somewhere. There are a number of triggers which could lead to an upward rerating. One would be a general positive rerating of banking stocks, which I do not expect in the short term. A second would be evidence that the Chinese and Hong Kong economies have moved beyond the effects of COVID-19. This could come in the short term. A third is that the bank’s new strategy starts to show results, which could happen in the coming six months. A fourth is the restoration of the dividend, which was unpopularly suspended this year at the behest of the Bank of England. I think it is reasonable to expect the dividend to be restored in 2021.

So, while it is treacherous to call the bottom, the way in which the shares largely shrugged off the latest money laundering allegations makes me think an awful lot of bad news is already priced into the shares. A number of triggers could lead to an upwards rerating and most of those, as above, I would expect to materialize in the coming year.

While the shares may drift lower and test 260p or even 250p, in the absence of shockingly bad news, I don’t expect them to go much below that on a sustained basis.

Conclusion: The Bottom is Coming for HSBC

The money laundering allegations are the latest bad news for HSBC, which seems to have a never-ending stream of it. However, I think the market’s muted reaction suggests that the venerable bank’s bombed out share price already factors in all manner of risks. We may not yet be at the bottom for HSBC’s share price, but I expect that we are close to it. I remain negative about the bank as a long-term investment as I think even amongst banks there are much better run, focused opportunities. However, in the coming twelve months, I do expect the share price to turn the corner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCBFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.