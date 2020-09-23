Investors are under-allocated to emerging markets, even though they are cheap and represent a long-term growth opportunity.

Emerging markets typically have multi-year trends that are not correlated with developed markets. Often, these trends start after a macroeconomic regime shift. This table shows how emerging markets performed compared to the US over various macroeconomic regimes.

MSCI Emerging Markets Index S&P 500 1988-1993 545.4% 128.7% 1994-1998 -38.5% 191.3% 1999-2007 420.1% 37.5% 2008-2019 -11.5% 220% 2020-2030 ?? ??

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Regime shifts often emerge after financial crises or other disruptions. The second half of the 1990s were disastrous for EM investors, while investors in US tech stocks made easy gains. Then, emerging markets had a dramatic resurgence in 2001 following the collapse of the US tech bubble. US markets gained, but were out of favor on a relative basis during the early 2000s. After the recovery from the 2008-2009 financial crisis, US markets again dominated global asset flows, while emerging markets (and the rest of the world) languished.

This chart shows how investors in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) have suffered a lost decade, especially relative to the US markets, as measured by the S&P 500 (SPY).

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Could COVID-19 be a catalyst for a macroeconomic regime shift? Recent research from Deutsche Bank argues that we are at the beginning of a major structural change in the global economy. Similarly, Paul McCulley, a former managing director and chief economist at PIMCO, believes we are “unambiguously on the cusp of a major change in the economy.” There is no guarantee that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a regime shift that is favorable for emerging markets, but if it does, history shows the upside could be dramatic.

Emerging markets are mostly despised and under-owned among institutional investors, even though they represent a long-term growth opportunity. COVID-19 has caused many short-term problems, but investors are likely overestimating how severe the impact will be on stocks in the long term.

Valuation

Emerging markets are much cheaper than developed markets, even though they typically have higher growth. For EEM, the average P/E is 15.85 and the average P/B is 1.76, according to the fund’s website. In contrast, for SPY, the average P/E ratio is 23.30 and the average P/B is 3.47. Yet, as GMO has noted, earnings growth in emerging markets is much higher, especially for the largest index components. Moreover, the composition of the EEM has shifted in recent years to include more high-growth technology companies and fewer low-growth cyclical companies.

The post-COVID-19 sell-off in EM stocks was more extreme than in prior crises. Although they have recovered a large portion of these losses, they are still cheap by historical standards.

(Source: The Institute of International Finance)

The extreme “risk-off” reaction that caused global investors to sell aggressively reflects extremely negative sentiment. Over the past decade, investors have been avoiding emerging markets, as fund flows show.

Fund Flows and Institutional Investor Allocation

Consequently, fund flows can have a dramatic impact on valuations in emerging markets. There is a herd mentality in a large portion of the investment community. Fund flows have been consistently out of emerging market countries over the past decade.

The following chart shows fund flows for different emerging market categories (2020 data is through August):

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon/Lipper)

Although investors started 2020 already underweight emerging markets, the outflows in the wake of COVID-19 were more severe than those during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

(Source: Institute of International Finance)

Consequently, US investors are underallocated to emerging market stocks. There is a lot of room for institutions to increase EM allocations, driving a major re-rating in stocks.

What about COVID-19?

COVID-19 has disrupted the global economy, but it's unlikely to derail the long-term case for emerging markets. In fact, negative impacts on emerging market stocks are less than many investors realize.

GMO conducted an assessment of emerging market countries combining their susceptibility to COVID-19 and their ability to respond. Their framework for measuring susceptibility focused on data reliability, lockdown and social distancing policy effectiveness, and quality of the medical system. Ability to respond comprised government finances, dependence on foreign capital, banking system liquidity, and risk of social unrest.

EEM is most heavily allocated to countries that they believe are most resilient in this framework. Indeed, recent index changes have made EEM more resilient to disruptions like COVID-19. It is difficult for emerging market governments to pursue aggressive stimulus plans without taking on unsustainable amounts of debt. Yet, EEM is heavily allocated to countries with a strong ability to respond to the crisis. Similarly, the largest allocations within EEM are to countries that have relatively strong medical systems by emerging market standards.

The following chart shows the results of GMO’s analysis:

(Source: GMO)

GMO's framework isn’t perfectly scientific, but it captures the fact that investable emerging market countries are stronger than they might seem at first glance.

Getting Exposure to Emerging Markets

EEM is the simplest option for investors wanting broad emerging markets exposure, and is the standard by which most other funds in this niche are measured. Yet there are potentially better options. For example, in a previous article, I outlined the potential benefits of systematically avoiding state-owned companies with the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE). Focusing on consumer technology businesses like the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) can also lead to favorable results. Additionally, there are several discounted closed-end funds that invest in emerging markets. Regardless of the chosen vehicle, the coming years are likely to be lucrative for emerging market investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM, XSOE, EMQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.