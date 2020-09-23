Personal diligence on the names in the funds, and beyond, offers investors and opportunity to earn higher returns.

Intro

I have been trying to decide between two of Invesco's high dividend funds, Invesco's High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) and Invesco's S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD). I decided to compare their holdings to see which were higher quality, using Seeking Alpha's Quant and Wall Street ratings, which has a better distribution, which exhibits less volatility, which is more diversified across sectors, and which charges the lower expense ratio.

PEY

PEY is composed of 50 equity holdings and a money market fund, charging them 0.52% annually in expenses. The fund has a Beta of 1.10. YTD total return performance has significantly lagged the S&P (due in large part to not owning "growthy" stock like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Shopify (SHOP) over the last year):

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

(Source: ETF.com)

PEY Holdings Ownership % WS Rating Quant Rating Yield Avista Corporation 3.47% 3.4 1.8 4.60% UGI Corporation 3.47% 4.5 3.6 3.95% Altria Group Inc. 3.22% 4 4 8.24% Unum Group 3.00% 2.9 2.9 6.11% Ryder System, Inc. 2.95% 3.9 2.8 5.13% Lazard Ltd. Class A 2.86% 3.2 4.3 5.53% ONEOK, Inc. 2.71% 3.34 1.44 13.32% Comerica Incorporated 2.71% 3.0 3.0 6.61% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated 2.70% 3.5 4.3 3.59% International Paper Company 2.61% 3.0 3.3 4.89% Prudential Financial, Inc. 2.53% 3.0 4.8 6.35% Philip Morris International Inc. 2.47% 4.31 3.21 5.96% Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 2.44% 3.2 2.6 7.50% Universal Corp. 2.39% 7.15% Exxon Mobil Corporation 2.25% 3.11 4.56 9.20% CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2.25% 3.55 2.79 4.46% United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B 2.24% 3.5 4.9 2.53% AT&T Inc. 2.24% 3.5 3.4 7.11% Wyndham Destinations, Inc. 2.21% 4.5 1.8 5.14% Mercury General Corporation 2.17% 2.0 4.2 5.85% Bunge Limited 2.16% 4.0 3.2 4.30% PPL Corporation 2.10% 3.7 2.8 5.93% Franklin Resources, Inc. 2.03% 2.35 3.33 5.13% Principal Financial Group, Inc. 2.00% 3.3 4.6 5.38% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Class A 2.00% 3.5 3.4 2.87% People's United Financial, Inc. 1.85% 3.1 2.7 6.86% International Business Machines Corporation 1.83% 3.4 3.2 5.25% Omnicom Group Inc. 1.65% 2.8 2.7 4.82% Chevron Corporation 1.64% 3.91 3.19 6.57% OGE Energy Corp. 1.64% 3.9 2.52 5.21% Old Republic International Corporation 1.64% 4.0 3.2 5.53% Eastman Chemical Company 1.62% 4.1 2.9 3.19% Verizon Communications Inc. 1.59% 3.6 3.4 4.16% Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 1.55% 3.85 4.3 3.02% Duke Energy Corporation 1.55% 3.61 2.88 4.55% Nucor Corporation 1.51% 3.54 3.33 3.39% National Fuel Gas Company 1.49% 4 2.63 4.18% Dominion Energy Inc. 1.48% 3.35 2.8 4.61% Southern Company 1.45% 3.1 3.1 4.80% Bank OZK 1.45% 3.4 3.0 4.91% MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Class A 1.44% 3.2 3.1 4.61% Consolidated Edison, Inc. 1.43% 2.8 2.8 4.03% 3M Company 1.43% 3.0 3.3 3.41% Edison International 1.38% 4.2 2.9 4.85% United Bankshares, Inc. 1.31% 3.4 2.8 5.82% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. 1.28% 3.0 2.8 5.03% Kellogg Company 1.21% 3.6 3.3 3.59% Cardinal Health, Inc. 1.08% 3.4 3.1 4.11% South Jersey Industries, Inc. 1.04% 3.3 2.3 5.92% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Class A 1.01% 4.0 3.1 4.12% Average 3.46 3.18 5.27% Weighted Average 3.37 3.13 5.45%

SPHD

On the other hand, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF targets a very similar group of stocks, overlapping in 21 holdings. The fund charges a 0.30% expense ratio and has a beta of 1. The YTD performance is very similar:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: ETF.com)

SPHD Holdings Ownership % WS Rating Quant Rating Yield CenturyLink, Inc. 3.21% 2.66 3.24 9.29% Iron Mountain, Inc. 3.12% 3.75 3.3 8.73% Dow, Inc. 3.07% 3.31 2.94 5.56% Altria Group Inc 2.87% 4 4 8.24% H&R Block, Inc. 2.79% 3.44 2.78 7.48% Vornado Realty Trust 2.76% 2.84 2.5 7.03% Philip Morris International Inc. 2.58% 4.31 3.21 5.96% PPL Corporation 2.56% 3.7 2.8 5.93% International Paper Company 2.55% 3.0 3.3 4.89% Exxon Mobil Corporation 2.53% 3.11 4.56 9.20% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 2.53% 3.55 3.05 6.19% AT&T Inc. 2.50% 3.5 3.4 7.11% Kinder Morgan Inc. Class P 2.33% 3.83 2.94 8.03% Newell Brands Inc. 2.26% 3.18 3.21 5.19% Hanesbrands Inc. 2.25% 3.66 3.4 3.83% Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 2.15% 3.8 2.6 5.56% Federal Realty Investment Trust 2.11% 4 2.02 5.19% Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. 2.10% 3.3 2.72 5.72% Seagate Technology PLC 2.04% 3.33 2.75 5.33% People's United Financial, Inc. 2.04% 3.1 2.7 6.86% International Business Machines Corporation 1.99% 3.4 3.2 5.25% Regency Centers Corporation 1.99% 4 2.58 5.94% Realty Income Corporation 1.93% 4 3.94 4.50% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 1.82% 3.36 3.21 5.05% Chevron Corporation 1.82% 3.91 3.19 6.57% Duke Energy Corporation 1.81% 3.61 2.88 4.55% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. 1.81% 3.8 2.94 3.53% Amcor PLC 1.79% 3.57 3.05 4.09% Verizon Communications Inc. 1.77% 3.6 3.4 4.16% Southern Company 1.76% 3.1 3.1 4.80% Broadcom Inc. 1.76% 4.36 4.76 3.61% Dominion Energy Inc 1.70% 3.35 2.8 4.61% Omnicom Group Inc 1.69% 2.8 2.7 4.82% Nucor Corporation 1.66% 3.54 3.33 3.39% Kraft Heinz Company 1.66% 3.45 3.41 5.38% Pfizer Inc. 1.65% 3.82 3.43 4.15% NetApp, Inc. 1.62% 3.14 2.98 4.51% Edison International 1.62% 4.2 2.9 4.85% HP Inc. 1.62% 3.35 3.37 3.72% AbbVie, Inc. 1.58% 4.22 4.35 5.24% Consolidated Edison, Inc. 1.57% 2.8 2.8 4.03% Eastman Chemical Company 1.56% 4.1 2.9 3.19% 3M Company 1.50% 3.0 3.3 3.41% FirstEnergy Corp. 1.50% 3.88 2.64 5.39% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.48% 3.0 2.8 5.03% Western Union Company 1.48% 2.81 3.26 3.97% Exelon Corporation 1.46% 4 2.95 4.36% Entergy Corporation 1.40% 4.16 3.6 3.90% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1.40% 3.53 3.53 4.44% Cardinal Health, Inc. 1.16% 3.4 3.1 4.11% Average 3.53 3.15 5.32% Weighted Average 3.51 3.15 5.60%

Comparison

SPHD wins the weighted average Wall Street rating, 3.51 to 3.37, 4% higher.

SPHD wins the weighted average Quant Rating, 3.15 to 3.13, only 1% higher.

SPHD also pays the higher distribution, 5.33% to 5.12%, which closely mirrors the 5.60% to 5.45% edge it has on weighted average yield.

SPHD is less concentrated in financials and utilities while offering exposure to more sectors.

SPHD charges a lower expense ratio - 0.30% to 0.52%.

SPHD is true to its name, exhibiting a lower beta of 1.00 compared to 1.10.

Despite all this, PEY has outperformed SPHD on total return YTD and over the last five years due to better price appreciation.

Bonus Consideration

Only seven stocks between the two funds screen with an average WS+Quant rating of 4 or greater: UGI Corporation (UGI), Altria Group Inc. (MO), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Realty Income Corporation (O), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV). These stocks have averaged an 11% total return over the past year, more in line with the S&P and significantly lapping both funds. This serves as a reminder that enterprising investors screening for quality can often outperform index funds.

Conclusion

SPHD screens better than PEY, and going forward, I would recommend it for investors seeking a high-yield fund with a reasonable expense ratio and diversified holdings. However, this comparison serves as a great reminder that chasing yield can lead investors to end up settling for a lower total return when purchased holdings do not maintain their value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.