More aggressive action on drug pricing in the U.S. is a threat, but Roche has priced several new drugs below established market prices and can use innovation to offset pressures.

While other Big Pharma companies have spent a lot of the past decade-plus more focused on financial engineering through post-M&A cost-cutting and operational leverage, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has been content to continue investing in clinical assets, augmenting and supplementing that along the way with M&A focused on acquiring compounds and technologies, not cost-cutting opportunities.

The net benefit? As highlighted in a recent report from Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh, Roche has doubled its enterprise value over the past decade (almost to the day), while increasing its market cap by 2.5 times. Low double-digit annualized returns have made Roche one of the top long-term performers in the group, and management continues to invest heavily in its pipeline.

Although I think Roche has established a difficult bar for future comparisons, I believe they will continue to generate strong returns from their deep pipeline, supporting mid-to-high single-digit growth in revenue, free cash flow, and earnings per share, along with respectable returns of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends.

A Pharma Day More About Evolution Than Revolution

Roche hosted a virtual Pharma Day last week that I thought was more about outlining a “steady as she goes” mentality focused on steady innovation and reinvestment than highlighting major clinical breakthroughs. That said, I do still believe there are several high-potential assets in the pipeline, not all of which are well-known to investors.

Management expects to file and launch 16 molecules over the next two years, and expects the revenue mix to continue shifting toward newer products. Relative newcomers like Ocrevus, Tecentriq, and Hemlibra are already significant drugs in their own right, and have helped offset the generic/biosimilar cliff that dogged Roche shares for so many years.

Roche also addressed the need for greater R&D productivity, and they’re focusing on continuing to devolve more responsibility down the chain (less top-down decision-making) while using a more dynamic approach to resource allocation (responding to opportunities as they emerge). That productivity point is significant – at over $13 billion, Roche spends more on R&D than anyone else (Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is second at over $11 billion, with Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers (BMY) in the low $9 billions), so it is paramount to value creation that that money be spent effectively and productively.

Within the oncology franchise, it is clear that management is focused on finding more combo opportunities for its Tecentriq backbone, and this is commonplace throughout the pharma space, with seemingly everyone owning a PD-1/PD-L1 asset. Roche’s anti-TIGIT asset tiraglomab is one of the most promising combo opportunities, and success here could add over $2 billion in revenue down the road; while it’s too early for head-to-head comparisons, Merck’s vibostolimab does look like it will be quite competitive, but Roche has a headstart. Also on the subject of Tecentriq, the IMpassion studies produced mixed results, with IMpassion 131 missing the primary endpoint (progression-free survival), but early positive results in triple-negative breast cancer from IMpassion 130 should keep this as a viable opportunity.

Elsewhere in oncology, management remains excited about the portfolio of mutation-specific treatments it has built for non-small-cell lung cancer, and management believes this remains a meaningful growth opportunity. Roche is also moving forward with its CD3xCD20 bispecific antibody programs, advancing both mosunetuzumab (in r/r follicular lymphoma) and glofitamab (r/r and first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma) in trials as chemo-free regimens and in combination with other agents like Gazyva, Polivy, and Tecentriq.

CNS also remains an important area for Roche. Ocrevus has been a major success, but management is also excited about its Phase III BTKi drug fenebrutinib for relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis and primary progressive MS. Although Roche is in third place behind Sanofi (SNY) and Merck, management believes its compound is better, with greater selectivity and potency.

In Alzheimer’s, Roche is still underway with its Phase III study of gantenerumab in AD, but it also evaluating Phase I data on a reformulation with a “brain shuttle” – a novel transferrin receptor-binding antibody that aids the drug in crossing the blood-brain barrier. The company is also evaluating semorinemab, a novel anti-tau antibody, in the Phase II TAURIEL study, with data expected before year-end.

Can Roche Out-Innovate Around Price?

One of the bigger ongoing threats to Roche, and the sector as a whole, is more dramatic action from the U.S. on drug pricing. President Trump has signed multiple executive orders relating to drug pricing, with the most controversial being an order for so-called “most-favored nation” pricing for Medicare Part B and D. In theory, this would mean that Medicare would only pay a price equivalent to the lowest price paid in Europe, but the details are still unclear and the order only calls for a test of the policy at this point.

Drug pricing has been a controversial topic for a long time now, and it remains to be seen whether anything of substance will actually happen. It’s highly relevant to Roche, though, as the company generates more than half of its pharmaceutical revenue from the U.S., with more than 40% of that coming through government programs like Medicare.

Roche has actually been rather proactive on pricing lately, pricing drugs like Ocrevus and Evrysdi below the established market despite meaningful advantages to the drug. That can help mitigate some of the potential impact of changes to U.S. drug price policy, but innovation is likely to be the better long-term solution, as there will always be a demand for better drugs.

The Outlook

I’m expecting Roche to generate mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, with ongoing contributions from established drugs like Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Kadcyla, and others augmented by newer opportunities like Enspryng, Evrysdi, faricimab, tiragolumab, tominersen, and compounds deeper in the pipeline. Of course, not all of the clinical programs will work out (most of the earlier-stage efforts will fail), but drug development has always been about “shots on goal”, with the one-in-10 drug that succeeds paying for all of the failures and then some.

I have little concern that Roche can effectively leverage revenue growth to generate better earnings and cash flow growth, as Roche already has a well-established infrastructure that can quickly leverage new drugs with minimal-to-moderate incremental investment. I also do believe there’s a path for better performance from the diagnostics business, but this is a “work in progress”. At the bottom lines, I expect high single-digit EPS growth over the next five years from Roche, with longer-term mid-single-digit growth in free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

While Roche isn’t really a bargain on near-term EPS at this point, I do still believe the shares offer upside on the longer-term discounted free cash flow view, with a total annualized expected return in the high single-digits. Roche is probably not the pharma name with the highest absolute return potential now, but I do like the combination of potential and quality, and it’s a name I’m still very happy to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.