It's always better buying stocks when prices decline, but I think The Boston Beer Company is a modest buy at the current price.

Competition is fierce, but I believe the business has the perfect mix of resources and brand image to defend its competitive position.

Shares of The Boston Beer Company (SAM) are up a staggering 130% year to date. The business has been buoyed by the popularity of its hard seltzer brand, Truly. It's estimated that Truly is the second largest player in the space with 21.8% market share, far behind the leader, White Claw, at 58.6%. But, search interest for Truly was much higher than White Claw over summer 2020.

Gaining share on White Claw could amplify the upside for The Boston Beer Company, but I don't count on it. There are other factors that lead me to believe that, despite the run-up, shares of The Boston Beer Company have more room to run.

Similarities to Monster

The Boston Beer Company has many commonalities with Monster Beverage (MNST). Monster was a little known California-based juice maker known as Hansen's Natural before the creation of Monster Energy. Monster finds itself on the list of one of the greatest investments in the public markets ever. The stock traded for a handful of pennies per share before the introduction of Monster Energy. Even over a year after Monster Energy was introduced, the stock still traded below $1 per share, an 80x return in 15 years.

Hansen's Natural revenue was just below $100 million before the introduction of Monster. The Boston Beer Company's legacy products, such as Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, and Angry Orchard are far more popular than the original Hansen's Natural products, raking in just under $1 billion in revenue. This size will prevent The Boston Beer Company from delivering life-changing returns, but the potential is still there to compound at a rate faster than the S&P 500. Both Monster Beverage and The Boston Beer Company are stories of a beverage maker taking advantage of an emerging drink category. Like Truly, Monster is the second largest energy drink maker in its category with a 28% share, slightly trailing Red Bull.

We are far enough along in the growth of hard seltzer to understand that it is becoming a go-to alcoholic beverage for many. Anticipating the staying power of energy drinks when Monster traded below $1 was nearly impossible, but at this point, we understand the momentum in the hard seltzer category. This note out from Cowen shows the continued strength of the category recently.

The Boston Beer Company treaded water around a $2.5 billion valuation before surging to the current $10 billion-plus market cap. The relative success of The Boston Beer Company's legacy products cap the upside compared to Monster, but investors have enjoyed a 500% gain in under 5 years, and I think there's more to go.

Competition

There is ample competition in the hard seltzer space, and in the beverage category as a whole. This list includes the obvious White Claw, but others like Bon & Viv, a sponsor of the NFL, and High Noon, which was promoted heavily by Barstool Sports (PENN) founder Dave Portnoy throughout the summer. Portnoy has a cult-like following amongst younger males. Deals like these amplify the gold rush underway in the hard seltzer category.

Legacy beer makers like Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and Molson Coors (TAP) have also thrown their hats into the ring with hard seltzer products under the Bud Light and Coors brands. Bud Light Seltzer and Bon & Viv are third and fourth respectively in market share, but I think it will be extremely difficult to displace White Claw and Truly as the top choices. These two brands are at the intersection of image and distribution.

Anheuser-Busch and Coors have strong means of distribution but their brands lack the "coolness" that resonates with the 20-somethings who have flocked to hard seltzer. Smaller independent brands don't have the firepower in terms of marketing and distribution like the big brands. The maker of White Claw, Mark Anthony Brands, and The Boston Beer Company have the marketing budgets to take on established brands, while separating the seltzer brands from their legacy products, thus gaining the "coolness" factor.

I think it's far too easy for investors to point to the competitiveness of the beverage industry as a negative on Truly, but I often find this to be overblown across industries. The "Amazon (AMZN) Effect" if you will of a larger company with bigger budgets but a less focused effort attempting to thwart incumbent progress. For that reason, I expect Truly to maintain its share of the hard seltzer category.

Potential Outcomes

The Boston Beer Company is a very simple business, and an investment decision will ultimately be based on an individual's optimism surrounding the hard seltzer category as a whole. If this market forecast is to be believed, the market will grow to $14.5 billion in 2027. If Truly maintains its market share, that implies about $3.1 billion in Truly revenue in 2027.

This seems fair based on my analysis.

I estimate the business's non-Truly brands are consistently doing somewhere in the neighborhood of $900 million in sales based on the past. These brands have been around the block and aren't driving growth. The growth rates are depressed because only one segment of the business is growing, but Wall Street expects 20%+ growth through 2022. After which I tapered down to where I can reasonably see the business adding $300-400 million in revenue over the three years following. I suspect margins might be pressured in the near term because of the competitive environment. Gross margins have slipped, and marketing has gone from 12.5% of total revenue in 2015 to 14.2% in 2019. But, I think over time, the business will improve margins to a place similar to a few years ago.

Let's have a look at the EV/FCF multiples that other beverage brands trade at.

Some beverage brands are having a stellar year in 2020, while others, namely Coca-Cola (KO), have taken a bit of a hit during the pandemic with restaurant closures and other restrictions. The Boston Beer Company is expensive on a trailing basis, but none of the other brands have a brand growing at the rate of Truly.

There is a range of outcomes for beverage companies, based on how the market values them. Popular, timeless brands like Monster and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) receive double the valuation of more tired brands like National Beverage (FIZZ) and Constellation (STZ). Coca-Cola is somewhere in the middle, some of which I believe is the market price in challenges from the pandemic.

The final important component of the model is assigning an FCF multiple to account for growth beyond the forecastable period, to which I choose a 40x multiple. While this may seem expensive, this is what brands like Monster and Pepsi trade at. I think Coca-Cola will also trade at a higher multiple once pandemic headwinds subside. I believe that the Truly brand and hard seltzer category will be a permanent fixture in the fridges of millions of Americans.

Beverage makers with strong brands naturally command higher multiples due to the consistency of cash flows. Beverage sales will remain steady regardless of any macroeconomic condition. This model produces around a 9% annual return. Along with my favorable outlook on the qualitative factors, I think there will still be upside over the coming years. The downside is the brand and category losing its luster, so investors should be closely monitoring what the masses are saying in that regard.

What I find particular interesting about The Boston Beer Company is the rarity of finding a consumer product with significant growth. Eventually, maturation will be reached, but a universally popular product can have a significant runway. It's always better to buy stocks on the dip, but I think The Boston Beer Company will outperform at the current levels, I think the stock is a modest buy.

