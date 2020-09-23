Despite the recent declines in share prices, we believe that the relative position of Bank of America remains strong and its 2.94% dividend yield still looks attractive for bullish investors.

Recent declines in U.S. stock markets have shown that the global economy has retained its potential for outsized volatility even though certain equities benchmarks (for example, the NASDAQ and S&P 500) have managed to hit record highs during this post-coronavirus trading period. As a result of these factors, many investors with a focus on income generation are seeking dividend stocks that are capable of providing additional protection in order to mitigate the negative impact of further declines. Based on our comparative analysis of potential dividend stocks trading at undervalued levels within the financial sector, we believe that the relative position of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) remains strong and its 2.94% dividend yield still looks attractive for bullish investors (despite the recent declines in share prices).

Bank of America’s reported results for the second-quarter period showed earnings of $3.5 billion (or $0.37 per share), which firmly surpassed the market’s EPS expectations of $0.27. Bank of America’s second-quarter revenues came in at $22.5 billion, which was a slight beat on the analyst consensus estimates of $22 billion. Highlights from the report were found in performances from the trading division, which may have had a positive counterbalancing impact on the negative disruptions encountered by Bank of America as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, these quarterly performances from the trading division still fell below the trading division performances reported by JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and these differences have created a need for us to compare other significant metrics that might help income investors differentiate between these stocks.

A stock’s price-to-book ratio divides the share price by the company’s book value (per share). Low price-to-book values often suggest that a stock might be undervalued and this metric can give investors a powerful way to compare the relative strength of various companies in the same industry sector. After the recent declines in broader markets, Bank of America now trades with a price-to-book ratio of 0.8725 and we will see that this marks an attractive valuation relative to key competitors in the financial industry.

In contrast, JPMorgan Chase currently trades with a price-to-book value of 1.234. Of course, shares of JPM were not able to avoid the negative effects of the recent sell-off in the market. In fact, the stock’s price-to-book valuation has dropped sharply since the beginning of this year and many JPM investors might now be concerned that broader market volatility could drag down these valuations even further. However, even with these declines, JPM is still associated with a price-to-book valuation that is far higher than what we can see with Bank of America.

In another example, income investors should also consider recent trends in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), which currently trades with a price-to-book value of 1.185. In this case, we can see that USB could be considered as a stock that is potentially overvalued and this is dangerous for income investors given the broader declines that have characterized the financial sector for most of 2020. Perhaps these trends are not surprising because analysts now expect U.S. interest rates to remain low until 2023. However, this also means that income investors must take a more defensive stance when adding exposure to stocks in the financial sector.

From a technical perspective, we can also see evidence of undervaluation in shares of BAC. During the stock’s post-coronavirus recovery rally, shares of BAC have had difficulties in overcoming the $29 level and this area now marks a resistance zone that will be critical in generating further moves higher. At the same time, recent declines in share price activity have pushed Bank of America’s price-to-earnings ratio below 12, even though the stock has shown an ability to post gains when alternative portions of the market have fallen.

Overall, the firm’s second-quarter earnings performances have shown that Bank of America’s strength in profitability is more than capable of covering the stock’s 2.86% dividend payout. Investment banking fees surged by a record figure (indicating growth of 57%) and the bank managed to hold onto its superior position in wealth management, small business lending, and consumer deposits during the period. Recent stress tests from the Federal Reserve show projections that indicate loss rates that are low when compared to key competitors like JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C). More than likely, these are some of the factors that inspired Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) to make a substantial increase in bullish BAC positions even while it appeared obvious that Warren Buffett was turning bearish on the financial sector as a whole. For these reasons, I will continue to side with Bank of America against the other megabanks in the United States and any decline into the lower $20s should be considered as a buying opportunity for investors looking for stable income stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.