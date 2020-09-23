Signify (PHPPY, SFFYF) performed better than expected in Q2. While many expected the closure of offices to weigh very heavily on the business, Signify fared robustly. With the narrative around COVID-19 shifting from a health crisis concern to an economic concern, we feel that Signify has much to offer in the coming years despite its more fragile market. Firstly, the Signify infrastructure business is likely to grow as fiscal stimulus grows along with low-interest government financing. Moreover, the current margins are depressed by discretionary expenditure in marketing for the Phillips Hue products, designed with the smart home appeal in mind. As such, we see Signify as an interesting, although more fragile, play for the medium term with success resting on its continued financial health and initiatives in innovative lighting.

Robust Performance

Sales declines were fairly limited, all things considered. With a quarter of complete commercial closure and people sitting at homes lit up by the blue light of their home offices, a decline of 25.2% on a like-for-like basis is fairly positive. Moreover, Signify's infrastructure-related segments would have also seen a stop in activity due to the ceasing of works. Nonetheless, the company managed to deal with overall operational deleveraging and maintain its EBITDA margins at above 9.5%, both a sequential and YoY improvement.

(Source: Signify Q2 2020 Presentation)

The best-performing segment, which has a greater homes market, was unsurprisingly the most resilient. Sales declined 21%, with resilient performance and continued sell-outs through online channels of its connected home solutions.

(Source: Signify Q2 2020 Presentation)

Medium-Term Catalysts

The medium-term catalysts lie firstly in the infrastructure business, in which Signify is a connected streetlight leader. Beyond the fact that orderbook visibility has improved for infrastructure projects, which drives its digital solutions segment, the company is positioning for other technological tailwinds too, namely 5G. Its BrightSites smart poles are a perfect opportunity to provide the short-distance connectivity that characterises 5G.

(Source: Signify Q2 2020 Presentation)

With 50% of Signify's revenues and income supported largely by infrastructure tailwinds, the Keynesian attitude of governments, which incorporate also facilitating 5G connectivity and the empowerment that the internet brings, means much of the business is resilient enough to support parts more fragile.

In addition to infrastructure, there is the consideration around the company's connectivity products, specifically its Hue products contained in the digital products segment. These have been aggressively marketed in order to grow their penetration and contribution, which is still at less than 10% of overall Signify revenues, including with initiatives in partnership with Amazon (AMZN) and Alexa. Over time, these marketing expenses should shrink relative to the size of the smart home-related business, if the dollars remain well spent, which they likely will given that it's a hot market. More discretionary expenses and continued growth in the smart home products will mean margin expansion and unlocking of shareholder value creation.

Risks and Conclusions

Although there are general economic risks, where people might start downtrading from connected products to more simple lighting, and where saving on electricity bills could mean less turnover in light bulbs, there are catalysts for Signify. Although more fragile than other investments we might recommend in this market, with also a 4.45% dividend yield and the latest annual payment confirmed well into the COVID-19 crisis, even from an income investor's POV, there is something to appreciate. As such, we'd recommend Signify as a cautious buy and a certain watchlist contender for when things become more certain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.