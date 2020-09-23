That underlines the defensive characteristics of its business model, which is part of its appeal for investors.

U.K. self storage Safestore (OTC:SFSHF) recently issued a trading update. It provides ongoing grounds to feel good about the company. I continue to have a positive rating on the shares.

The Company is Navigating COVID-19 Well in Its Core Market

One of the attractions to the business model of self storage is its long-term consistency. People put things into storage and in many cases will leave it there for months or years. So, revenue does not jump up and down due to external forces the way it does in some lines of business. The latest update from Safestore underlines that this is true of the company. Despite the trials of an economy battered over the Spring and Summer by COVID-19 lockdowns, the company’s revenue and key business metrics were little affected.

In the core U.K. market, revenue was up and the only surprising number was a sharp fall in ancillary revenue which fell almost 10% versus the same period last year. That is likely due to less purchases of boxes and the like by people during lockdown.

The storage revenue increased a little, but more importantly in my view, COVID-19 and the recession didn’t markedly increase the accounts receivable. By the end of August, 97.8% of July 2020 revenues had been collected which was in line with 2019. 75.5% of August revenues had been collected within the month (2019: 77.6%).

The European Business Continues Apace

As well as its U.K. operation, the company has a business in continental Europe. The main part of this is its Paris business. That accounts for around a quarter of company revenues, so is significant. Like the U.K. operation, the Paris business sailed through the quarter smoothly showing no noticeable impact from COVID-19 or movement restrictions in the French capital.

Additionally, at the end of last year the company acquired a small storage business in Spain. In the seven months since then, revenue has been €1.7m, or €1.5m at constant exchange rates.

Between April and the end of July, the closing occupancy increased from 89% to 93.5%. COVID-19 had no material impact on the business.

I have some reservations about the European expansion strategy, feeling that returns would be better if the company focused on scaling the proven U.K. business into white spaces in that market faster rather than deploying the resources to small businesses such as Spain. However, as the French results show, not only is the business succeeding in Europe, but the European business just like the U.K. business proved its highly resilient nature during unprecedented times.

The Outlook Remains Good

The company has increased its available space, completing two store extensions since its interim results in June.

August occupancy performance has been stronger than in any previous year. Net like-for-like inflow was 135,000 sq ft (2019: 79,000 sq ft). The company did caution that fourth quarter occupancy would likely be reduced compared to the third quarter over the whole quarter, in line with normal trends. Despite COVID-19 and the recession, the company said that it remains on course to meet its full year expectations.

Conclusion: Safestore Continues to Be Attractive

Since my piece Safestore Plc: Likely Share Price Gain For Decades With Market Growth appeared on Seeking Alpha at the end of July, the company’s shares have continued to appreciate, up by 3.3%.

The latest trading results continue to affirm that the company is in sweet spot which should prove rewarding to investors over the long-term, with a leading position in a market segment set for decades long projected market growth. The beauty of self storage is that revenues recur regularly for a long period of time with very little effort required on the part of the company past the initial customer acquisition efforts. Neither COVID-19 nor the economic downturn have had a noticeable negative impact on the business. That underlines the resilience and predictability of the business, which are part of its investment case. At the current price of 775p, the shares trade on a p/e of 12x and remain a buy.

