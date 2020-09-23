Summary

With only 2 states, AYR Strategies is a top 5 EBITDA cannabis company and from a profit margin perspective, second in the industry.

We're now in cannabis 2.0 which means more discipline from companies and investors. The winners have access to capital, bit everyone else is excluded.

Jon Sandelman, AYR's CEO, returns to the show discuss why culture and vision matter and why you can't build a big business on a weak foundation.

We also talk about the currency of current deals in the space, the death spiral of dilution, and CPG multiples.