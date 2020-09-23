Not all REIT sectors are the same, some sectors are a higher risk than others - RNP is primarily in the camp of quality.

The Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) went through a wild ride when the market panic hit in March. This was due to two reasons; the hit that the REIT market took, and the preferred exposure this fund has. Preferred shares are generally viewed as safer since they are higher up in the event of a bankruptcy. They are also generally considered to be more stable, as they should typically trade near par levels. However, during a crash, investors will look for anything to sell off as they need to raise cash - potentially to meet margin calls. Additionally, preferred shares have lower trading volumes so liquidity becomes an issue. Where there are more sellers than buyers, we see a rapid collapse in prices. Discounts in RNP exceeded 15% briefly before making their way back. However, the fund is still trading at one of the widest discounts in the REIT space and I believe that is a huge opportunity.

As I've mentioned in the past, REITs do have their issues at the moment. I've highlighted the good sectors and the bad sectors in the REIT space. Along with Cohen & Steers' other two REIT funds, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), I view these as the more stable REIT investments. They invest in REIT sectors that are relatively sheltered from the effects of COVID-19 and the new way the world is working.

RNP has an investment objective of "providing high current income" and a secondary objective of "capital appreciation." They intend to achieve this objective through "investing in real estate and diversified preferred securities."

RNP is a sizeable fund, with assets managed of $1.4 billion. They utilize leverage of about 24.82%. That can increase the risks of owning this fund, and it showed the downside during March's panic selling. The fund charges an expense ratio of 1.43% - including leverage expenses, this comes to 1.93%.

Performance - March's Steep Plunge Does Little To Dent Long-Term Winning

We can first take a look at this fund's performance during the crash of the market between February 19th, 2020 and March 23rd, 2020.

The sell-off hit quite an extreme level with the NAV dropping about 43%. That certainly isn't indicative of how we generally would expect preferred shares to act. Though, during black swan events, that is exactly what we can see due to liquidity issues on low trading volumes. Then there are the margin calls that come in so investors need to raise funds from anywhere they can. This just creates a domino effect that starts to get out of control. That is exactly why during peak panic an astute investor can find so much opportunity.

If we move on from that, on a YTD basis, the fund isn't looking too bad considering other alternative REIT and preferred funds.

For comparison, we are looking at the total NAV return above. This is the performance that managers can be judged on. Included above is the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) for comparison purposes. We can see that RNP is right about even with XLRE. Though, during the drop, the fund plunged much further - again, a factor helped by the downsides of leverage.

More importantly, though, the longer-term track record of this fund is very reasonable.

Once again, we can compare RNP to PFF and XLRE. XLRE was launched in 2015, so we can't go back too far running this comparison. Though, what we do see is that RNP and XLRE trade generally close to each other. That is even at the same time RNP holds about 50% in fixed-income preferred offerings.

Even further, RNP gets to brag about squashing their blended benchmark over the last 1, 3, 5 and 10 years - even since inception. That is since they reported at the end of July. Basically, every time frame except on a YTD basis, RNP has beaten its benchmark on a NAV basis.

The fund has a history of trading at some steep discounts. However, the current 9.32% discount is certainly attractive. At the very least, it means that we haven't experienced many other times when the fund traded considerably lower for an extended time.

Over the last 5-year period, the fund has an average discount of 10.50%. Over the last 1 year, it was significantly tighter at a discount of 7.55%, as 2019 saw some severe contractions in the discount. This puts the 1-year z-score at -0.37, but due to that anomaly of 2019, it might not be as attractive as it originally appears.

Regardless, I see RNP as a buy at current levels.

Distribution - Coverage Dips A Bit But Distribution Maintained

From their report ending June 30th, 2020, we see that NII coverage did slip a little on an annualized basis. This puts NII coverage of around 51%. This was also a drop of around $2 million from NII the prior year as well.

The overall expenses have held pretty steadily too. This is a bit different than what we see in other leveraged funds' reports as expenses have dropped due to interest rates being cut to a target of 0% by the Fed. To explain this, RNP hasn't benefited the same way as 85% of their leverage outstanding is in fixed-rate borrowings. There are ways, of course, to still lower the interest expenses. Presumably, management weighed the costs of doing so versus finishing off their financing under current terms and the result was to stay where the fund is at. As such, the average financing rate of 3% remains the same as it was last year when they reported.

While NII coverage dropped to just around 50%, I still don't see the need for a cut at this time. It isn't an absurdly high rate at 7.57% on share price and a NAV distribution rate of 6.87%.

The fund still holds around 50% equities too, to help offset the distributions through potential capital appreciation. The fund is sitting on quite a healthy amount of unrealized appreciation on the portfolio as well of over $184 million.

The fund has one distribution cut in its history, which was in 2009 when the fund went from quarterly to monthly. Since then, they have been able to increase too. This has provided a reliable and stable distribution for shareholders to rely on.

During black swan events, like the financial crisis, I wouldn't penalize a company for taking appropriate action. Likewise, had we seen a cut during this last panic, I would have been able to give them a pass.

RNP last announced their monthly $0.124 in June for the following quarter. With the current situation, I believe that the following quarter should be announced at the same rate.

The tax character of the distributions for the past couple of years can be seen above. This helps highlight the significance that capital gains can make in funding their distribution, as is typical with many equity funds. The benefit here is that for shareholders in a taxable account, this generally lowers the tax obligation of the investor come tax time. Capital gains, at least for now, typically are taxed at a lower rate.

Holdings - Mostly The "Good," Sparingly On The "Bad"

The portfolio turnover rate isn't shockingly low or high; the lowest reported was in 2017 at 26%, and the highest was in 2019 at 53%. For the 6 months ended June 30th, they are reporting turnover of 29%. I mention this because it is interesting that even though they have an appropriate amount of turnover, their composition stays relatively unchanged around 50% equities and 50% fixed income. This can be a benefit as investors know what they are typically getting into, without getting a big surprise.

In the REIT sleeve of their portfolio, the largest sector exposure is to the essential infrastructure space. This is followed by the other essential sector of health care. Then, to make this an even stronger play, their third-largest exposure is to data centers - also growing in importance of the new world we are living in.

We do see some moderate exposure to the higher risk areas like apartments, manufactured home and regional malls. However, I believe the overwhelming majority of the portfolio is in these defensive and essential areas that we are required to function day to day.

Public Storage (PSA) and, speaking of poorly performing sectors, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) make an appearance in the fund's top ten holdings. Though, these replaced UDR Inc. (UDR) and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) for appearing up on the top. PSA from EXR was an equal exchange from a storage space company. SPG was a trade from UDR, an apartment REIT that can have its own issues due to unemployment and economic hardships. Further, pulling up their full list of holdings, we see that those positions are still in the portfolio, but have decreased in allocations.

Data by YCharts

Of these four positions, PSA and EXR actually performed positively over the last 3 months, with UDR and SPG performing rather poorly. That is why EXR only fell just out of the top ten to 12th.

For UDR, at least Morgan Stanley believes that some "long-term value investors see opportunity." They provided a slight price target increase on August 27th.

Interesting to note is that SPG fell significantly, but had a drastic move up in their portfolio. It is important to focus on the potential negatives sometimes; American Tower Corporation (AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) are all comparatively better off due to their necessity in tech.

For SPG, they called this out specifically in their report on why they choose to hold it and still believe in its merits.

"Sentiment toward regional malls was severely impacted by a weakening economy and a threat to rental payments as numerous malls temporarily closed around the country. The Fund’s overweight in regional malls detracted from performance. Simon Property Group accounted for most of the Fund’s small weighting in the period; we continued to favor the company for its high-quality properties and access to capital at attractive terms. The Fund’s underweight in shopping center owners, which also struggled, helped performance."

Straight from Cohen & Steers management themselves, they see opportunity in SPG because of the quality in SPG's portfolio. That does have to count for at least something when you are the largest premium mall operator, with "an A-rated balance sheet and long-term focus." This puts SPG on fairly stable footing, even during the retail apocalypse.

SPG has also been in the news lately surrounding Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO.PK). SPG had proposed an offer to buy TCO earlier this year before COVID-19 was becoming a large issue. Of course, TCO shareholders still want the deal to go through, even as SPG has backed out. These two companies will be heading to court to settle the matter.

Conclusion

When all REITs are being sold off indiscriminately, regardless of industry, that is where we find potential. RNP holds a quality portfolio of REITs. Further, they also hold preferred shares that provide a relatively more defensive posture than an all-REIT equity fund. Though, risks exist there too, as we witnessed during March madness.

Overall, I believe that RNP's distribution yield of 7.57% is stable and reliable during current market conditions. That is even as NII coverage dipped a bit. We have emerged relatively unscathed so far after a quick rebound in the market. The economy is still struggling underneath, though - we can't disregard that completely. Besides a strong distribution, the valuation on RNP is extremely enticing at current levels. We haven't historically seen discounts persist at steeper levels for considerable periods. That makes me feel, at least in that regard, that the current discount is an opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RNP, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on September 6th, 2020, to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.