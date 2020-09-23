What the market wants is for the company to find a partner to take a meaningful stake in the HPC multi-year, multi-billion project that was the start of its troubles.

Yet, the transaction doesn't appear to be anything to crow about and the market response was less than enthusiastic.

InterPipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) ("IPL") announced it agreed to sell a major portion of its European bulk liquid storage business for proceeds of £420 million (~$715 million). In 2019, the assets being sold generated ~£42 million of EBITDA - representing about two-thirds of IPL's cash flow from its European operations. That works out to a 10x EBITDA multiple, which is slightly on the low-end of a typical midstream transaction (8-13x), which is surprising considering the company reported in Q2 that its European bulk Liquid storage capacity utilization averaged 98% for the quarter and, as everyone knows, the global oil market is overly supplied due to the pandemic demand destruction, and available oil storage capacity is difficult to find (thus the high capacity utilization rate).

This asset sale is yet another questionable decision by a management team that has veered the company off its historical track with the ill-fated decision almost three years ago to begin the $3.5 billion multi-year Heartland Petrochemical Complex ("HPC") that was originally supposed to go in-service at the end of 2021. The cost is now expected to be $4 billion and the projected in-service date is early 2022. Meanwhile, the stock is down 48% since the HPC project was announced, and the dividend has been cut 72%.

Source: September Investor Presentation

As can be seen in the graphic above, IPL is selling all but eight of its Euro-storage assets, its terminals in Denmark and Sweden, which have averaged ~$40 million in EBITDA over the past three years. Interesting that the company says there is a "Positive outlook for 2020, with the return of market conditions and increased storage demand globally." If that is the case, then why is the company selling the rest of the Euro-storage business?

Further, in the press release, Christian Bayle, President and CEO, said:

This is a very positive transaction for Inter Pipeline. Monetizing a significant portion of our European asset base enables us to focus resources on developing our higher growth Canadian businesses. As such, proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt, strengthen our balance sheet and assist with financing our large capital expenditure program, including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

But how does reducing debt that has less cost than then returns on the storage business really help the company? The average cost of IPL's debt-load is 4.6% (see graphic below) and the bulk storage returns are estimated to be at least double that. If they really want to improve the company's balance sheet, get the stock up, and restore the dividend, the company would simply find a partner to take a meaningful stake in the HPC project, a project whose cost at the beginning was estimated to be $3.5 billion and has now grown to $4 billion (slide 19). As of Q2 2020, the company has spent $2.2 billion on HPC, with another $1.8 billion yet to go. I suppose from that standpoint, the $715 million in Euro-storage sale proceeds will help, but obviously, the market was underwhelmed by the transaction:

Even after the 4.7% move yesterday (it doesn't take much to move a $10 stock...), note the stock was trading above yesterday's price for most of August and September. That's not a big ringing endorsement of management's decision to see these assets considering the sale represents an estimated 12.5% of the company's market cap (C$5.76 billion) and ~8.5% of annual EBITDA.

Debt

That might be because the company has taken on a lot of debt to build HPC and it's hard to figure out just how much $715 million matters as long as there is still no partner for HPC:

Source: September Investor Presentation

As of Q2, total long-term debt was $5.1 billion. The good news is that only $325 million is due between now and HPC's expected in-service date.

But, as the HPC project marches on, shareholders only have to wait 5-6 quarters until the $4 billion five-year ordeal is powered-up starts making product. Clearly, IPL management got out over their skis on this project. It's been saying for years now that it is looking for a partner to take a material interest in HPC. Unfortunately, they have not been able to come through for investors. As a result, the "stable dividend" was slashed and it would appear IPL investors will have to wait many many years before they regain the income they have lost due to this colossal blunder.

Summary & Conclusion

IPL management's decision to go forward on the HPC project without a partner veered the company off the tracks and negated one of the best midstream assets in all of North America: its world-class oil sand pipelines. Those pipelines were throwing off tons of cash that were guaranteed by long-term cost-of-service or fee-based contracts. But as a result of taking on the HPC project "solo", investors have been punished severely in terms of a near 50% drop in the stock and a 72% cut in the dividend. The decision to sell a very profitable and free cash flow generating Euro-storage business seems to be yet another negative development due to the management's original mistake: getting way out over its skis on a $4 billion five-year project with no partner. Further, if results from the chemicals operations of Exxon (XOM) and Phillips 66 (PSX) any indication, there is no guarantee that the expected returns on HPC will come to fruition. After PSX's large-scale chemicals expansion projects, their chemicals earnings actually came in below what they were prior to the new project was completed (see PSX: Midstream Might Save The Quarter). That's because as PSX and Exxon greatly expanded capacity, a global glut in petrochemicals ensued and margins dropped.

I would avoid shares of IPL because when you buy this company, the management team comes along with the excellent oil sands pipeline assets. Unfortunately, those great assets simply aren't enough to overcome the poor decisions made on HPC and other questionable action (or inactions) by the company (see IPL: Mea Culpa).

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF, PSX, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.