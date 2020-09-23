There aren’t all that many companies for which COVID-19 has been a positive development, but Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) (“Thermo”) has seen demand for lab consumables and testing supplies surge during the pandemic. Thermo is likewise highly leveraged to present-day R&D efforts aimed at COVID-19 therapies and vaccines, as well as future production efforts. With the biopharma industry still ramping up its bioproduction capabilities, Thermo has plenty of growth to look forward to even once the COVID-19 tailwinds ease.

You don’t go into life sciences looking for bargains; there’s the occasional hidden gem here and there, but by and large, a cheap-looking stock is cheap for a reason. That doesn’t apply to Thermo; Thermo is a top player in the field and priced accordingly. While the long-term returns suggested by discounted cash flow aren’t all that robust, the valuation isn’t so out of line for sector norms, and few companies of this size have Thermo’s growth leverage, nor its demonstrated ability to build value from M&A.

The COVID-19 Boom Continues

COVID-19 has been creating strong tailwinds for Thermo’s business across a range of consumables, including basic lab equipment and supplies, as well as testing instruments and consumables. Revenue grew 11% in the second quarter, with 55% growth in Life Sciences Solutions, 12% growth in Specialty Diagnostics, and 5% growth in Lab Products and Services, but would have been down closer to 10% without the benefits of COVID-19-related sales.

While many companies are seeing fading negative impacts from COVID-19, the benefits to Thermo aren’t fading yet. Management recently raised guidance for the third quarter, calling for 24% organic growth on a $1.6 billion COVID-19 tailwind (on a year-ago revenue base of around $6.3 billion), with the non-COVID-19 business expected to improve to flat. For the fourth quarter, management expects organic growth around 13% to 27%, with non-COVID-19 business returning to modest growth.

Although rapid antigen-based tests for COVID-19 from the likes of Abbott (NYSE:ABT) are seeing swift uptake, there’s still a strong demand for PCR-based testing, and management is looking to boost its capacity from 10M/week to 20M/week in October. While PCR testing won’t be the front-line approach of choice, it is still valuable for functions like confirming positive tests, and it will likely still be used in cases where rapid turnaround isn’t needed, and there isn’t the budget (or need) to bring new systems to replace it.

Thermo’s tailwind from COVID-19 is likely to last well into 2021. The company is involved in over 250 projects relating to therapeutics or vaccines targeting COVID-19. One of the strengths of Thermo is its wide breadth of instrument, consumable, and service offerings – it can supply biopharma companies from the earliest research stages (including sample collection) through R&D and into and through production. As companies ramp up to meet what is likely to be tremendous demand for an effective vaccine, Thermo still stands to benefit from significant instrument, equipment, and consumables sales.

Far More Than A COVID-19 Story

Once the COVID-19 pandemic fades away, Thermo will face some elevated comps, but it is not as if the core business is unattractive.

Along with companies like Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Thermo is a leading supplier into the bioproduction market, a rapidly-growing market (low double-digit growth) that is being driven by the increasing penetration of biological products like antibodies (and, further down the road, gene therapies). Thermo is a top-three supplier in most areas where it competes, including cell culture media, single-use vessels (used in fermentation), buffers and other chemicals, and automation, and is also present in markets like chromatography (downstream purification).

Thermo is likewise a strong player on the research side, with a range of instruments used in the research process, including PCR and next-gen sequencing. Thermo has definitely lost their momentum in the next-gen sequencing market, where they were once, briefly, a legitimate threat to Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), but they’re still the second-largest player in the market. Thermo is also strong across a wide range of consumables (reagents, primers, and so on) used in research processes, and between consumables and services, about three-quarters of the revenue base is recurring.

Contract manufacturing is another business well worth watching. A lot of the business is built around the 2017 acquisition of Patheon, a meaningful player in the contract development and manufacturing organization (or CDMO) space, and Thermo has since added to it with acquisitions in areas like viral vectors for gene therapy (the 2019 Brammer Bio deal) and its own internal capex (expanded sterile fill-finish capacity).

While large pharmaceutical companies typically want to own and control their own manufacturing capabilities, many smaller R&D-driven players simply lack the resources to build this infrastructure, particularly when they are in their earlier cash-burning days. Even for larger companies that have sufficient manufacturing capabilities for R&D efforts, it often makes sense to outsource production capacity, and this is where Thermo comes in. This business has grown from about $1 billion in 2015 to around $4 billion today, and I expect it to continue growing at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate as biotechs increasingly look to compete in biologicals and gene therapy.

The Outlook

Whatever doubts I may have about the model (modeling is always an inexact process), I have no doubts that Thermo will remain active on the M&A front. Thermo has spent almost $40 billion on deals since 2010 (nearly 70 deals), and wanted to spend about $12.5 billion more on QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN), but a significant number of investors there, buoyed by the company’s own COVID-19 tailwinds, thought Thermo’s offer too low.

It’s not unreasonable to think that Thermo could look for other properties that would increase its leverage to molecular diagnostics (including both sample prep and actual tests). Of course, there are a lot of directions Thermo could go, and a range of companies in diagnostics, bioproduction, scientific instrumentation, and research-enabling technologies could be on the board.

As is, I expect Thermo to generate long-term growth on the higher end of the mid-single-digits, growing around 150bp to 200bp above the underlying life sciences market growth rate. I do expect an ongoing mix shift towards higher-value consumables and services for the biopharma sector to drive better margins, pushing FCF margins into the 20%’s and driving low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is always a challenge with life science companies, as they typically sport robust multiples and screen expensive on most conventional approaches. Still, many of these companies have outperformed despite those seemingly high starting points. To that end, while Thermo doesn’t look cheap by conventional means, it doesn’t look priced out of line with its peer group. I don’t see enough upside at today’s price to want to jump in, but below $400, I might feel differently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.