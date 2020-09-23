Previous extensions seem to make sense at face value to me, given what has happened in the world this year with COVID-19.

I think that this time is different, and instead of an extension, the deal will go through.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is down something like 20% since I said that there was ~50% upside just last week. As such, now, there is something like 70% upside to the $5.43 deal price that China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) is willing to buy them at with the deal scheduled to close in 7 days on September 30th. I previously wrote an article on September 16th before Genworth issued the Annual Stockholders Meeting press release as part of meeting New York Stock Exchange listing standards. After that press release came out, I have had many people talk to me about that meaning that the transaction is being delayed, which is far from my interpretation of simply meeting listing standards, and nothing more. The purpose of this article is to walk through the last year and illustrate that, although this deal was delayed because of COVID-19, I think it will close this month.

Investment Thesis

All the previous delays make sense. There were lots of regulatory approvals. Now, they have them all. The major roadblock is financing. Earlier this year, COVID-19 ravaged the economy, and so it would appear that China Oceanwide put the deal on ice, but now that markets have stabilized, they are scheduled to move forward with funding the deal this week. I have never seen a deal so complete with such a large price discrepancy between the deal price and the current market price. As such, I am forced to buy and own shares, that's just how I am. The market is basically saying that this deal isn't going to happen on time, so let's get started with earlier this year after all of the major approvals were in the bag.

March 31, 2020

The Chairman of China Oceanwide puts the deal on ice despite having basically all of the approvals necessary to move forward because of the coronavirus pandemic:

"As I have said many times since we signed the merger agreement in 2016, Oceanwide remains fully committed to the Genworth transaction," said Lu Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide. "I believe the long-term value of Genworth to the Oceanwide family of companies remains very compelling. However, in light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global financial markets, it makes sense to extend the merger agreement to June 30, 2020."

In my opinion, this is understandable. It's difficult to put up money when the market had just plummeted in unprecedented fashion the preceding month and the world ground to a halt.

June 30, 2020

In June, it seemed like China Oceanwide just wanted to buy more time:

Lu Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide, reiterated his commitment to the transaction. "We have overcome many hurdles during the past three and half years and continue to persevere because of the future value of Genworth to our vision of pursuing the significant opportunities for long term care (LTC) insurance in the U.S., China and the rest of Asia. We remain committed to securing financing for the transaction in order to close the transaction as soon as possible."

Genworth responded by setting forth milestones and an expectation for put up or shut up as of August 31, 2020, saying:

"We heard from our stakeholders that they would like greater assurance that the Oceanwide transaction is making progress towards closing," said Tom McInerney, president and CEO of Genworth. "This extension and associated milestones address stakeholders' concerns and provide our Board with the flexibility to execute on our strategic priorities and maximize shareholder value while we continue to work with Oceanwide to close the transaction. We continue to believe the transaction represents the best and most certain value for Genworth's shareholders."

Specifically, Genworth demanded that China Oceanwide show proof that it was successfully putting together funding:

Approximately $1.0 billion is available to Oceanwide from sources in Mainland China to fund the acquisition of Genworth; and Hony Capital and/or other acceptable third-parties have committed to provide Oceanwide $1.0 billion or more from sources outside of China to fund the transaction.

The total deal value is $2.7B. Hony Capital is rumored to be contributing the remainder of the funds.

August 31, 2020

The deadline to provide a funding update arrived. China Oceanwide provided enough information to please Genworth and keep the merger on track. The Chairman of China Oceanwide basically says mea culpa on delays but confirms the September 30 closing date:

Lu Zhiqiang, chairman of Oceanwide, reiterated his commitment to the transaction. "We believe there is significant future value in bringing long term care (LTC) insurance expertise to China and the rest of Asia, and thus remain committed to the transaction. We are pleased that, despite the constraints imposed by the global pandemic, we have been making very good progress to finalize the financing plan so that we can meet the September 30, 2020 closing date."

So, there you have it. China Oceanwide seems to have put it all on hold to shore up financing and was having to take its time because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the global economy. Understandable, if you ask me.

Risks/Challenges

There are a few remaining steps to be taken, even though the transaction has previously received all U.S. regulatory approvals needed to close the transaction.

Oceanwide needs to come up with the money. Oceanwide needs SAFE to approve the currency conversion and transfer of funds. Confirmation from the Delaware Department of Insurance that the acquisition of Genworth's Delaware-domiciled insurer may proceed under the existing approval. GSEs continue to approve the transaction.

These four steps need to be completed in the next 7 days. My understanding is that the funding was supposed to be drawn in the last 10 days of this month, and there are 7 days left.

In addition, I've had people tell me that recent Genworth financial results weren't good, and that's a reason China Oceanwide might not go through with the deal. That doesn't make sense to me and simply reflects on their inability to value Genworth's balance sheet, which is mostly what is being bought here, if you ask me. China Oceanwide is effectively putting down $1B in LBO format to buy a business I figure will make them over 10x on their equity investment as they unlock the business value.

Summary and Conclusion

This transaction has been four years in the making. Investors in Genworth have got to be fatigued by now. I think we hear about the funding progress sometime this week. The stock valuation seems to suggest that the deal is falling apart, but I don't mind. I have been able to increase my position.

Everyone seems to be spooked by their misinterpretation of the September 16th Annual Stockholders meeting press release:

Genworth and Oceanwide previously announced that Oceanwide's funding plan for the proposed transaction was progressing well, and that the parties are working to close the transaction by September 30, 2020.

That part has not changed, but the stock is down 20%. As such, this is now 25% of my portfolio, up from 9% about a week ago. If you ask me, the deal looks done, and the price says it isn't even close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own common stock and short term call options on genworth financial.