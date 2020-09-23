I set a price target for Pacira stock in February of $60, which the company has met. If things continue to click for Pacira - as I suspect they might - a triple-digit share price by FY21 is not unthinkable.

New markets are being targeted in women's health, sports injuries, pediatrics, and lower-extremity surgeries, as well as overseas.

The company has ambitious plans to turn Exparel into a blockbuster by 2025, whilst adding $200m from sales of its cold-therapy treatment Iovera.

Investment Thesis

I last covered Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) back in February, when its shares traded at $44, giving the stock a "buy" recommendation and setting a price target of ~$60.

This was based on Pacira's privileged position as the marketer and seller of Exparel - the only approved provider of non-opioid pain management for postsurgical local analgesia, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia.

Exparel delivered sales of $421m in FY19, and the company is targeting sales >$1bn within 5 years, as well as an extra $200m of sales from recently acquired Iovera - a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to alleviate pain, which was the justification for my FVP.

In my note I suggested that Pacira faced a significant threat from Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), whose non-opioid treatment HTX-011 looked set for approval for management of postoperative pain, but Heron received the dreaded Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA in June, which sent Pacira's already climbing share price soaring to $57.

At the time of writing Pacira - whose sales have been underwhelming in the first half of 2020 owing to coronavirus headwinds - trades at $59.7, so, having matched my price target, is there any further value in this stock for investors to gain from?

Based on DCF analysis, it all comes down to Pacira's cost management. The company was not profitable in 2019, with OPEX accounting for ~98% of revenues, and a high interest expense of $23.6m dragging the company to an $11m net loss. Pacira also registered a small loss in 2018 (-$0.4m) and 2017 (-$42m), but with revenues potentially climbing at a CAGR of 25%, if OPEX could be reduced over time, say to 79% by 2025, then a price target of ~$100 does look to be within the company's reach.

Pacira's management and field sales team seems to have done a solid job capitalizing on its first mover advantage in the market, the advocacy - initiated by the Centers for Disease Control ("CDC") - for non-opioid treatments for post-surgical pain, and the cost savings generated by the migration of surgical procedures from the hospital to hospital outpatient, ambulatory surgery and office settings.

This, coupled with the potential new approvals Pacira are seeking for both of its assets, makes me think a triple-digit share price may be achievable, but balanced against that, the threat of new market entrants cannot be discounted and Pacira is arguably over-dependent on growing sales of its only 2 assets in order to achieve its ambitious growth plans.

In the rest of article I will examine the company's value proposition in more detail and look at some recent developments plus a SWOT (strength, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis.

Company Overview

Pacira was first incorporated under the name Blue Acquisition Corp in 2006, in Delaware, changing its name to Pacira Inc. in 2007, then Pacira Pharmaceuticals in 2010, and finally, after acquiring medical device maker Myoscience in a $220m deal in 2019, to Pacira Biosciences Inc.

Amongst Myoscience's chronic pain relief assets was Iovera - approved by the FDA for treatment of symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee - a cold therapy that freezes nerves, preventing them from transmitting pain signals for a period of several months at a time. Pacira paid Myoscience $120m upfront, with the remaining $100m payable when certain development milestones associated with Iovera are met.

Exparel consists of a local anaesthetic, bupivacaine, encapsulated in DepoFoam, Pacira's proprietary and clinically proven extended release drug delivery technology - a carrier matrix consisting of microscopic, spherical, lipid-based particles which conveys numerous advantages - from slow release, to eliminating the need for opioid and their catheter and pump-based delivery systems. Since launch, Exparel has been used in the treatment of more than 7m patients.

Extract from Pacira 2019 10K submission summarizing trial results involving Exparel.

Pacira's management team is led by David Stack, who has held numerous leadership roles within the biotech and finance sectors, including CEO of The Medicines Company between 2001 - 2004, and Managing Director at MPM Capital from 2005 until 2017. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald C. Manning has a big Pharma background, having held senior leadership roles at Novartis and Celgene, whilst Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary Kristen Williams has both biotech and extensive M&A experience from her days as a corporate lawyer.

Pacira's Board of Directors is led by Paul Hastings, CEO of Nkarta Therapeutics, a biotech specializing in cell therapeutics that IPO'd in July, raising $290m, and also includes New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and Yvonne Greenstreet, Chief Operating Officer at Alnylam, the RNA specializt with a market cap of $15bn.

Pacira is ~75% institutionally owned with its largest shareholders including Blackrock (17% ownership), Vanguard Group (10%), Macquarie Group (5%), and Consonance Capital Management (5%).

Recent Performance

Pacira's performance has been affected by pandemic headwinds in the first half of 2020, with revenues of $180m falling short of 2019's $193m, although the company successfully reduced operating costs from $188m in H119, to $171m. Net product sales of Exparel ($73m) in Q220 fell to 74% of Q219 levels, whilst sales of Iovera were $1.4m, down from $2m in Q220, as the product's relaunch was interrupted by the suspension of total knee arthroplasties ("TKA") in the hospital outpatients setting.

Management say that sales were on the rise in the period leading up to mid-March, and out-performed year-on-year in June and July, as volumes of elective surgery returned to normal levels, and Pacira capitalized upon the migration of procedures to the ambulatory setting, enhanced further by the pandemic.

Whilst Pacira stopped short of reinstating its FY20 guidance of revenues of between $485 - $500m, the company has taken the unusual step of promising to update the market on monthly revenue volumes going forward, and maintained a bullish tone throughout its Q2 earnings call, insisting that its 5-year plan of high-teen annual revenue growth rates, improving margins, and "significant" OPEX management and EBITDA remained intact.

There are no significant financial issues at the company - Pacira reported $335m of cash and equivalents as at Q220, having completed a private placement of $402.4m of convertible notes in June, paying 0.75% and due in 2025, using some of the funds to repurchase $185m of the $345m of convertible notes it issued in 2017, paying 2.4% and due in 2022. The company has a debt to equity ratio of 1.23x.

As such, Pacira has the green light to pursue numerous initiatives aimed at increasing sales in its current markets, whilst branching out into new markets and indications at an impressively rapid pace.

Strategy

Pacira clinical programs aimed at driving Exparel sales growth. Source: Pacira corporate presentation.

As we can see above Pacira is targeting several new markets for Exparel, ranging from pediatric treatment, to lower extremity studies, elective cesarean section and an Exparel / Iovera combo in TKA. Clinical trials are in an advanced stage in each indication, all of which are seen by management as triple-digit million market opportunities. Women's health, in particular appears to be a strong focus, with CEO Stack suggesting on the Q2 earnings call that mastectomy, breast reconstruction, abdominoplasty and gynecologic oncology procedures are all within Exparel's scope.

Global expansion also is not so much of a possibility as a probability - Pacira has submitted a new drug application to the Canadian health authorities for Exparel, which looks set for approval in 2020, whilst a Marketing Authorization Application has been validated by the European Medicines Agency and trials are also going ahead in China with a view to establishing a market presence in the country.

Promise of Iovera. Source: Pacira corporate presentation.

Meanwhile, Iovera is proving its mettle in TKA - demonstrating a 62% decrease in opioid consumption 6 weeks after TKA in one recent study, and a 32% reduction in another, whilst reducing pain symptoms by 22% vs control, and reducing length of hospital stay, in combination with Exparel, in another.

From a marketing perspective, Pacira is trying to reinvent the patient journey by attempting to initiate non-opioid franchises that target the initial pain / injury, osteoarthritis, pre-surgical pain, acute surgery, and finally, rehab and recovery.

Another opportunity is sports medicine, which introduces a younger patient demographic, and yet another is the expansion of the DepoFoam franchise - Pacira is investigating opportunities within the local anaesthetic and end-of-life pain settings.

To summarize, Pacira has a clear, straightforward, yet bold expansion strategy in place, and a large sales team - roughly 140 staff - in place to execute it. A 20,000 square foot innovation and training center in Tampa, Florida is also nearing completion, where the company will be able to showcase its products and help physicians get acquainted with its product range and all of the different use-cases.

My intention here is not to provide free PR for Pacira, but to try to convey the sense of momentum that I believe is being generated at the company. I find Pacira's management team to be relentlessly bullish, but this tone is backed up by its execution. Pacira has invariably delivered what it has set out to do in its markets and in its dealings with the authorities, and set a standard that its rivals have failed to match.

It will be very interesting to see how Pacira's management deal with the setback / challenge of a poor sales quarter, and thanks to the promised regular updates, investors won't have to wait long to find out.

Fair Value

It is possible to plot a growth scenario, based on Pacira's forecasts, that values Pacira's business at nearly $100 per share, as I will explain below.

To begin with, forecasting FY20 sales, on the Q220 earnings call CEO Stack told analysts that net product sales for Exparel and Iovera in July were respectively $38.1m, and $800,000.

Since we also know that sales volumes were growing in the early part of the year, and that Pacira had initially forecast near 20% annual growth for 2020, I have increased July's sales figures by 5% per month from July until December 2020. In the second half of 2020, I am therefore forecasting total sales of $266m, which, added to the $106m and $76m earned in Q1 and Q2 gives me full-year sales of $447 - a 6% year-on-year increase.

Between 2021 and 2025 I therefore forecast sales increasing at a slightly higher annual rate of 22%, which would allow Pacira to hit its target of $1bn sales of Exparel, and $200m sales of Iovera, within its 5-year plan time-frame.

I have reduced OPEX costs in 2020 to 90.2% of total revenues, down from 98% in 2019 (and 95% in 2018), reflecting Pacira's cost savings efforts, which includes the termination of its joint marketing agreement with DePuy Synthes for Exparel for orthopedic procedures in the US, with the responsibility assumed by Pacira's in-house sales team.

I have reduced the percentage of OPEX to total sales by 0.25% each year between 2021 - 2025, until, in that year, the percentage is 79%, and net profit margins are 16%, with total OPEX $954m - plenty high enough to support a significantly enhanced sales and marketing effort capable of generating blockbuster sales.

Pacira 5-year sales projections - optimistic scenario. Source: my table and projections based on company historical financials + management forecasts.

As we can see above this gives me net profits for Pacira of $192m in FY25, and EPS of $4.5, for a forward PE ratio of 13x.

Using a tax rate of 21%, plus depreciation calculated as 4.6% of total revenues (as per 2019), plus working capital I calculate as slightly lower than in 2019, rising from +$5m in FY20 to +$21m in FY25 (compared to +$23m in FY19) this gives me a free cash flow of $261m in FY25, at an ambitious CAGR between 2020 and 2025 of 27%.

Finally, I am using an expected market return of 8% - a little lower than usual, which factors in the current economic turmoil and potential for a recession, plus the beta I am using of 1.1, which also reflects current pandemic headwinds.

This gives me a WACC of precisely 8%, which when applied to my discount factors gives me a firm value of $4.3bn, a 68% premium to Pacira's current market cap of $2.2bn, and a fair value price of $100.

Pacira DCF analysis - optimistic scenario. Source: my table and projections based on company historical financials + management forecasts.

I am certainly not suggesting that the above forecast is guaranteed, but I would argue that it is not only achievable, but potentially quite likely. However, Pacira will have to overcome numerous obstacles if this optimistic scenario is to play out successfully in a real-world setting.

Risks

I detailed the challenge posed by Heron Therapeutics in my last note on Pacira, but since then, Heron's non-opioid treatment HTX-011 has failed to secure approval, and besides, the non-opioid treatment market has been projected to be growing at a CAGR of 18.3% to reach $31.8bn by 2024, so there appears to be room for further approved treatments without compromising Pacira's growth plans.

That said, increased competition has to be one of the major risks associated with an investment into Pacira. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as Ketorolac and Caldolor already compete with Exparel, and large pharmaceutical companies with far greater resources than Pacira has at this time will surely be looking to gain access to a lucrative market that is heavily promoted and incentivized by organizations like the CDC.

Exparel also competes against non-opioid treatments like bupivacaine, marcaine, and ropivacaine, and the onus is very much on Pacira to persuade physicians and hospitals that its DepoFoam technology is worth the extra cost. This article from 2015 presents a bearish argument that the extra benefit provided by Exparel over bupivacaine is negligible and does not justify a huge price differential - the $285-per-vial cost of Exparel vs the $3 cost of bupivacaine.

On the other, Exparel is arguably cost-effective because it can reduce the length of hospital stays, and one study conducted in 2018 suggests that Exparel justifies its extra cost, with one of the study authors concluding:

"While $300 for 1 drug may seem expensive, an extra day in the hospital might cost close to $6,000, a stay in a rehab center might cost $5,000 to $10,000, and a fall with a fracture after a joint replacement might cost $50,000 to $100,000."

Nevertheless, any large pharma or biotech eyeing the non-opioid space may well conclude that there is an opportunity to outperform Exparel on price, efficacy, or both.

Pacira does not have a development pipeline of much significance and therefore if its current competitive advantage does not prove to be sustainable the company could find itself shedding revenues quickly and unable to arrest the slide with new products or use-cases. The disadvantage of being a front-runner is that it makes the product development roadmap expensive and prone to missteps, whilst new competitors know precisely what to do and what to not to do.

It was also interesting to note a discussion on the recent earnings call prompted by an analyst question about Pacira's plans to build patent protection around Exparel.

CEO Stack responded that he didn't see the need for a generic patent, given the numerous manufacturing obstacles that stand in the way of competitors, and Pacira's proprietary technology, the secrets of which it has never released to the market. Nevertheless, where there is a strong market opportunity, there are always generic competitors looking to find legal loopholes, hence I would consider the lack of an overarching patent for Exparel a potentially serious risk.

Conclusion

Although it is not always a good idea to be swayed by a bullish management team and their 5-year plans, it's hard to argue that Pacira's have not over-delivered to date, whilst rivals have struggled to get going, and there is no specific, persuasive argument that I can find to suggest this out-performance cannot continue.

With an influential Board of Directors behind it and more and more market opportunities opening up - women's health, pediatric treatments, sports injuries, approval in Canada, Europe and China - and pandemic headwinds easing, can Pacira keep adding value to its share price?

Between late 2016 and June this year, Pacira's share price had not traded above $50, hence the current price of $60 seems high in light of recent financial under-performance. Pacira's future growth is by no means a done deal and its financial resources are satisfactory, rather than strong, meaning that chasing so many market opportunities could ultimately exhaust the company. Sales of Iovera are still embryonic, and Exparel could be vulnerable to new market entrants with better resources, technology and science.

Balanced against these risks, however, is management's proven ability to execute, its innovative sale and marketing strategy, based on training, field sales and non-opioid franchises, and its many market opportunities - sales of $1bn+ may start to look like a conservative estimate if Exparel breaks into international markets and becomes standard-of-care within a reduced opioid-use medical landscape.

In conclusion, then, I do see Pacira's share price increasing and don't think a price >$100 is unrealistic. It won't be achieved before the end of FY20, I feel sure, but within the next 12-18 months it may be possible. That is significantly higher than analysts' 12-months consensus targets of between $54 and $85, so I am sticking my neck out slightly here.

The more I get under the hood of Pacira, the more I favor the investment opportunity, so perhaps I will step back for now and say that a bullish investor may fancy the stock to hit $100 before the end of 2021, but a more risk-averse one may want to wait and see how the monthly sales data plays out, or longer-term, whether the upcoming of clinical trial results - due throughout 2021 - are positive, or whether competitors begin to cloud management's sunny outlook.

That would be to risk missing out on a buy price of $60, but it is probably the wiser move. A bad Q3 could see the share price drop below $50, whilst a good one is unlikely to see a spike much beyond $65, or beyond $70 by the end of the year, in my view.

