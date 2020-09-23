Alternative Mid-Cap ETFs In Place Of IJH

This article will give an overview of various flavors of Mid-Cap ETFs along with coverage of the "gold standard" listed above.

Many investors are so focused on Large-Cap stocks, they do not have much exposure to the ones outside the S&P 500 universe.

iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF is the best known and largest pure Mid-Cap ETF available but is it the best choice for this market segment?

Introduction

Many investors are so focused on Large-Cap stocks, they do not have much exposure to the ones outside the S&P 500 universe. There are ETFs that focus on Mid-Cap, Small-Cap, and Micro-Cap US equities. iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) is a well-known and largest pure Mid-Cap ETF available. Some investors prefer certain strategies and thus look for ETFs that help them accomplish those goals. This article includes Mid-Cap ETFs that focus on dividends, low-volatility, equal-weighting, earnings, and alpha. Keep in mind the ETFRC data is as of now and could differ from past allocations so using it to explain long-run performance differences could be questionable.

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Since 1972, MC stocks have outperformed LC stocks though that hasn't been the case since 2005. The focus on large technology stocks explains much of the recent outperformance with SPY having a 27% weighting versus 15% in IJH to the Tech sector.

Source: ETFRC.com

As will be shown when comparing the MC ETFs, sector weight differences are important in analyzing performance from the past and influences on future results. Each analysis will compare one ETF to IJH in performance, risk, and holdings using PortfolioVisualizer and ETFRC data.

ETF Comparisons

Let's start with the ETF the others will be measured against.

IJH: iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF

This ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, by using representative sampling technique. iShares Trust - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF was formed on May 22, 2000.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .05% AUM: $46b Yield: 1.3%

EZM: WisdomTree MidCap Earnings ETF

EZM is an exchange traded fund launched by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. It is co-managed by Mellon Investments Corporation, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Index.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .38% AUM: $957m Yield: 1.3%

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Since its start in 2007, an earnings-focused strategy broke even but took on more risk to accomplish the task. That said, prior to 2020, EZM had outperformed by 87bps. As the chart above shows, there are long periods where this strategy bettered IJH.

Source: ETFRC.com

Going forward, EZM is underweight Tech, Health, and REITS while investing in Financials and Consumer Discretionary sectors, which helps explain their trailing IJH in 2020. If you think it's time for the market leading sectors to switch, EZM would be an ETF to review deeper.

XMLV: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

XMLV is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in volatile stocks of mid-cap companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility Index, by using full replication technique. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II - Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF was formed on February 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States. The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the S&P MidCap 400® Low Volatility Index.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .25% AUM: $2.2b Yield: 3.0%

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Launched in 2013, XMLV has met its goal, better performance with less volatility. For investors also looking for less correlation with the overall US Equity market, XMLV provides that more so than IJH does.

Source: ETFRC.com

Sector shift is interesting after viewing EZM as some of the over/under weights match and others are opposite. XMLV follows a very focused selection as unlike the 400 stocks in IJH, XMLV has only 81. Reviewing the holdings, the Top 10 are only 16%, a potential concern for an ETF with 81 assets, and the largest holdings are only twice the weight of the smallest ones. So, while Low-Volatility has not worked well in the Large-Cap arena, it appears to do well here.

DON: WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF

DON is an exchange traded fund launched by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Mellon Investments Corporation, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. The fund invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. The fund seeks to track the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index, by using representative sampling technique. WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund was formed on June 16, 2006.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .38% AUM: $3.3b Yield: 2.8%

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Since its start in 2006, DON and IJH look like siblings, not much difference year-in, year-out. The investor did receive more dividends, as would be expected, from DON versus IJH. Depending on taxes paid, that could be good or bad.

Source: ETFRC.com

Not surprising for a dividend-focused ETF, Tech is the second most underweighted sector versus IJH, nor is Financials and Utilities being the most overweighed. At first, Health's underweight was surprising until I considered that BioTech is probably a large percent of that sector, which is low yielding stocks for the most part.

EWMC: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

EWMC is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight Index and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, by using full replication technique. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF was formed on November 29, 2010.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .4% AUM: $69m Yield: 1.0%

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

Launched in 2011, EWMC and IJH were twins until 2019; since then IJH has done better. This isn't surprising considering the biggest LC stocks drove the S&P 500 higher, apparently the same can be said for the S&P MidCap index. Since both volatilities are close, holders of EWMC at least aren't taking on more risk.

Source: ETFRC.com

Since both ETFs hold the same assets, EWMC's biggest benefit would be to investors who like the sector drifts. Currently, the top two sectors benefit IJH and the EWMC overweights are probably not helping EWMC's performance. They do explain why EWMC has lagged since 2018. For those believing Tech and Health have peaked, EWMC would be an ETF to research more.

FNX: First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF

FNX is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of mid-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the NASDAQ US 600 Mid Cap Index. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Nasdaq AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core Index, by using full replication technique. First Trust Exchange-Traded AlphaDEX Fund - First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund was formed on May 8, 2007.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

Expense ratio: .61% AUM: $840m Yield: 1.4%

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

We now have a third alternative to IJH that basically mirrors its statistics. For LC alternatives to SPY, that hasn't been the case, most diverge for either good or bad. Capturing Alpha on a large scale apparently isn't that easy and 56bps in higher fees doesn't help.

Source: ETFRC.com

FNX obviously sees little excess Alpha in REITS but does in Financials. The two Consumer sectors are also at opposite ends of the over/under weighted choices.

Portfolio Strategy

This is just a small sample of how managers have sliced and diced the Mid-Cap section of the market. Most ETFs seem to be just a means of generating AUM at above average fees that benefit the managers and not us investors. That said, they do provide investment strategy opportunities. If you have decided to be in the Mid-Cap arena, these five show that different ETFs will allow you to over and under weight various sectors. Of course, you also have to like ALL the sector choices the ETF has made in looking to gain performance.

Of the ones highlighted, only the Low Volatility ETF, XMLV, truly outdid IJH. As a retiree, it's the one I own as a means of removing some volatility from my overall portfolio. For income seekers, you might want to compare with a REIT ETF, like VNQ, against IJH to see if the extra yield is better than what DON provides, realizing the risk profiles are entirely different.

For those looking for SPY alternatives, I have several articles on that topic, such as SPY Alternative ETFs. My next article will explore the SmallCap universe of ETFs.

As with any article I write, no investment advice is being given, just ideas for readers to explore. You should be able to find other articles that go into more detail on most of the ETFs mentioned in this article. If you want to know when I get published next, click "Follow" next to my pen name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XMLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.