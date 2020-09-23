With a low cost profile, it has downside protection if precious metals prices dip, and it has significant re-rating opportunities with Escobal and Navidad awaiting approvals.

The stock has performed well, and the company appears fairly valued, but if you want exposure to silver, this is a great choice to hold.

Now more weighted to gold than silver, the company will become primary silver again if major projects go ahead.

A big deal to acquire Tahoe was a savvy move by management, and the newly enlarged company looks better than ever.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a mid-tier silver and gold producer with 9 operations in the Americas. Led by mining billionaire Ross Beaty and a long-serving management team with a proven track record of consistent operating results, the company is a popular vehicle to invest in silver, but the portfolio has changed significantly after a big acquisition. We look at the company's recent performance and what its future may bring.

Over the last year, Pan American's share price is up close to 100%, outpacing the silver miners (SIL) and gold miners (GDX) indices which have only risen 49% and 39%, respectively. The company has performed well against their peer group, behind only Hecla Mining (HL) which has rebounded sharply after a difficult 2019.

One-year share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

A Gold-Centric Asset Portfolio After Tahoe Deal

Pan American is one of the largest silver producers in the world, but due to shutdowns and a new-look portfolio after a major acquisition, over 70% of their revenue has come from gold so far in 2020.

The company bought Tahoe Resources for $1 billion in 2019, with the main prize being the troubled Escobal silver mine in Guatemala, one of the biggest primary silver mines globally. This was an advantageous acquisition, with Tahoe trading at an all-time low and down 85% from its 2016 levels amid issues at Escobal.

After the deal closed, it was expected they would divest the gold mining operations in Canada and Peru that came with the deal. They did formally place the 'for sale' sign on their Timmins gold mines in Ontario, but, ultimately, didn't sell due to rising gold prices that made the operations too profitable to give up.

The gold segment is now Pan American's foundation, generating $247 million in free cash flow in the 18 months since the transaction closed. The Shahuindo mine in Peru alone has accounted for over half of this cash flow.

Across its portfolio, the company boasts a total reserve base of 550 million ounces of silver and 5.2 million ounces of gold. If you take out Escobal (264 million ounces silver), the company has 286 million ounces at its active operations. At normal production rates (27-28 million ounces silver per year), this would roughly translate to a 10-year mine life across the portfolio.

This is a good reserve life for a silver producer, in a sector where most primary silver operations are narrow-vein underground mines with relatively short lifespans. On top of reserves, the company has an additional 806 million ounce silver and 9.4 million ounces gold in measured and indicated resources, supporting even further mine life as they upgrade these ounces to reserves.

2020 Performance and What Lies Ahead

Due to a series of shutdowns across their operations in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia, the company had a rough Q2 with silver production coming in at less than half of their 2019 levels. For the rest of the year, Pan American has revised 2020 guidance down to 19-22 million ounces silver and 525,000-575,000 ounces gold.

H1 performance and full-year guidance

(Source: Company presentation)

The Huaron and Morococha silver mines in Peru continue to be suspended. In 2019, the two mines produced a combined 6.3 million ounces of silver or about 23% of the company's normal silver output.

Overall, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and operations come back to normal, Pan American's fundamentals will rebound strongly based on the current high prices in gold and silver. The last two quarters of 2020 should see improvements with higher realized prices for both metals and lower costs than in Q2.

Silver production profile

(Source: Company presentation)

The key to Pan American's upside is the idled Escobal silver mine in Guatemala. When in operation, Escobal was the third-largest silver mine in the world and produced over 20 million ounces of silver per year at all-in sustaining costs below $10/oz from 2014-2016. The mine has been shut since a July 2017 court decision that determined Tahoe did not properly consult with local indigenous groups before being awarded a mining licence.

Pan American is confident they will be able to get approval to restart mining operations. A new pro-mining President was elected in Guatemala at the beginning of 2020, giving hope that Escobal would soon receive its operating licence back. However, the COVID-19 situation has disrupted everything in the country, and so far, management has not been able to give a timeline on the mine's restart. When the operation is able to reopen, it will be a significant boost to Pan American, almost doubling its annual silver production.

Another large silver project that may finally see the light of day is the Navidad project in Argentina. With 632 million ounces in measured and indicated resources and another 119 million ounces in the inferred category, Navidad is one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits globally.

For the project to go ahead, the company is waiting for a mining law change at the provincial level in Chubut that will allow open-pit mining and the use of cyanide for processing. This change has been in the works and management are hopeful it will come into effect in the near term; however, like Guatemala, Argentina has been significantly affected by the pandemic and it's hard to say when the project may be able to move ahead.

Use of free cash flow since 2010

(Source: Company presentation)

Over the past decade, management has proven that not only can they generate free cash flow (which is a rare enough feat in the mining industry) but they also deploy it strategically and set the business up for long-term success. Since 2010, management has returned $474 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase programs and invested $582 million in asset expansions.

One growth project that management will be spending their profits on is the new skarn discovery at the operating La Colorada mine. The deposit was found underneath the existing underground mining areas, and after 70,000 metres of drilling, the company has defined an inferred resource of 100 Mt at 44 g/t silver, 0.2% copper, 1.77% lead, and 4.29% zinc.

While relatively low-grade and deep, the company will be able to leverage its existing mine infrastructure and bulk mining methods to profitably mine this large new orebody. The silver component alone is 141 million ounces, and depending on the eventual size of a new processing plant at La Colorada, this could be a major contributor to Pan American's future production profile.

With $262 million in cash and investments and $300 million undrawn from a credit facility (versus a reasonable debt level of $237 million), the company has ample liquidity to invest in growth projects on top of the ongoing free cash flow that should be generated at current metal prices.

Concluding Thoughts

Pan American is a well-run precious metals producer with a diversified set of operations in favourable jurisdictions in the Americas. While, currently, more of a gold company than a silver one, they should return to being a primary-silver producer in the future.

For investors, the company is trading around fair value but has major catalysts on the horizon that its peer group does not have. If either one or both of Escobal and Navidad can be brought online in the near future, the company will be set up for a significant re-rating opportunity. In the meantime, they are also advancing the large-scale La Colorada discovery which could add meaningful ounces quickly at a brownfield operation.

Although they have less upside potential than some of the more speculative silver companies focusing on early-stage exploration, stable and diversified producers like Pan American offer leverage to rising silver and gold prices without the extreme volatility of small exploration companies who depend on drill results.

Pan American has a stable portfolio of nine mines across five countries, being focused on the Americas but diversified enough that no one issue at a single operation can sink the company. The stock has high trading liquidity and a strong institutional shareholder base, and with a market cap of $7 billion, it has enough scale to be included in major indices and attract large investment flows as generalists look to add silver exposure.

The Tahoe acquisition is paying dividends even despite Escobal not being online yet. A new government in Guatemala appears favourable to the mine being restarted, and if it does, it will offer a significant re-rating potential for patient investors. While shareholders wait, they'll enjoy leverage to precious metals prices with downside protection offered by Pan American's low cost structure and reliable management team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.