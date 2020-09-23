More bad news is expected in the second half, with the Rockstar contract loss and likely further COVID-19 impacts.

A.G. Barr (OTC:GRRXF, OTC:AGBAY) released its interim results this week. While they were well-received, the numbers aren’t pretty and the outlook remains challenging. They burnish the argument for avoiding the stock for now despite its longer-term potential, in my assessment.

Business is Down

The company reported smaller revenue and sharply smaller pre-tax statutory profit. The company had already provided a trading statement in July detailing the challenges posed by lockdowns, so the weaker interim results did not come as a surprise.

Source: company interim results

The power brand Irn-Bru continued to drive results, with its revenue up 1% versus the prior year. There were other bright spots, such as the Barr Flavours carbonated range, whose revenue clocked in 13% higher than the prior-year period.

However, Rubicon revenue fell by 9%, so while the company was upbeat about its turnaround plan, it clearly has not passed the Rubicon on Rubicon. Overall, a 7.6% decline in revenue – largely driven by lockdown – is significant.

The company also provided some elucidation of the relationship between lockdown and soft drinks sales, incidentally. Rubicon apparently is popular at Ramadan, the Muslim festival which is typically celebrated with family gatherings over food and non-alcoholic drinks. Lockdown meant that such gatherings were mostly not held in the U.K. this year and Rubicon sales were hit hard accordingly.

The Outlook is Challenging

Although the interim results were well-received by the City, with investors marking the shares up 12% to 416p, I don’t think they provided substantial cause for optimism. By contrast, the results highlight a number of factors which suggest that volume is likely to fall notably in the next set of results.

The company previously announced that its contract with Rockstar would terminate in August, but that it would continue to manufacture, sell and distribute Rockstar energy drinks up to 1st November. It has now agreed to contract manufacture the brand until January. That extension is helpful and a contractual termination payment of unknown quantum will hit the books in the second half of the current financial year. That will be good, but nonetheless, the Rockstar loss will hurt the company. It represents approximately 8% of the company’s sales volume and I would expect the value share to be higher, given its premium pricing.

The company also announced that it would cease to produce and sell the franchise brand Snapple during the first half of 2021/22. The brand accounted for less than 1% of revenue last year.

Within its existing stable of brands which will continue, the company also flagged some problems. Specifically, it said that it does not anticipate Strathmore water sales returning to pre-COVID-19 sales levels in the foreseeable future. It has laid off staff at the relevant plant and impaired the carrying value of the brand on its balance sheet by £10m. As I understand it from the statement wording, the reason Strathmore was impaired unlike other brands was because of the dropoff in hospitality demand. Strathmore is a common brand at restaurants, conference venues and the like, so the falloff in hospitality may have hit its sales harder than other brands. The company did say that in the half-year period under consideration, sales to hospitality customers fell by around 65%, peaking at approximately 95% during the full lockdown period.

That is all without considering the impact of further COVID-19 related restrictions. Parts of the U.K. have gone into a second lockdown, and the government has announced new restrictions which are expected to last for up to six months. That will likely dent demand across the business, notably in hospitality but also in the core business, as happened during the first lockdown, when there was initial loading by consumers in retail outlets, but that then tapered off and sales settled at a lower level than normal, because, for example, consumers who regularly purchased drinks to consume at their place of work no longer did so.

So, I expect the second-half and therefore the full-year results to come in markedly lower than last year’s. That alone will dent confidence in the stock in the short term, but there is also bad news for investors on the dividend front.

The Dividend Remains Suspended

The company did not declare an interim dividend. It said that the dividend position remains under review, and it expects to resume dividend payments in 2021.

That is somewhat disappointing. Cash flow from operations of £30.1m was £14.1m higher than the corresponding period in the prior year. There were inflows driven from working capital and at £2.8m, capex was two-thirds reduced from the equivalent prior period. So, free cash flow was good and the company could have reasonably paid a dividend, in my view.

Part of the attraction of a soft drinks company with an established brand portfolio as an investment ought to be relatively strong cash flow and security of dividends. But with a prolonged dividend drought, the 2020 payout will be the lowest in well over a decade. Long term, that damages the investment case for the company. Coke (KO) it is not.

Conclusion: The Barr Share Price Will Struggle to Move Upwards

There remain good reasons to believe in the long-term investment case for the company, from the strength of its iconic Irn-Bru brand to its attractiveness as a takeover target.

Shorter term, however, the company faces challenges. These will be more obvious in the second half, with the loss of the Rockstar contract starting to make itself felt along with the impact of further COVID-19-related restrictions in the U.K. and elsewhere. Along with the expected lack of a final dividend, I expect this to dampen investor sentiment towards the shares in the short term. Even with the shares being marked up 12% after the results, they are still trading slightly below where they stood at the time of publication of my Seeking Alpha piece A.G. Barr: Limited Upside For Now last month. I see no drivers for the share price to increase and stay higher in the short term. Continue to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.