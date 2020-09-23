Genworth Financial (GNW) came across a screen we ran where we looked for cheap stocks (both from a valuation and price perspective) which are currently trading with high levels of implied volatility. Genworth certainly met the above parameters of which we will get into. First though, why is the stock trading with almost 190% implied volatility at present as we can see below.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Well, the reason for the high level of implied volatility is due to the pending rubber stamping of the merger between GNW and privately-held China Oceanwide. The problem is that this pending merger has been in the works for close to four years now, but no merger or buyout has taken place as of yet.

From an implied volatility standpoint, it is fair to say that premium sellers have not gotten paid since the initial agreement took place between the two firms back in 2016. In fact, over this timeframe, implied volatility has continued to rise which actually brings the opportunity to this trade, in our opinion. Why? Because sooner or later (since volatility is mean-reverting) IV will come right back down to around the 50% level which is the approximate long-term IV average for GNW.

If history repeats itself once more, the deal will once more fail to go through on the 30th of September. In fact, in a recent press release, GNW hinted at this due to the scheduling of an annual meeting for stock-exchange compliance purposes in December.

What was noteworthy this month was the fact the shares of GNW rallied hard on news that Oceanwide was improving its funding capabilities for the transaction. Therefore, with all of the regulatory approvals already attained and with the financing situation improving, one would think that we can't be far from the announcement at this stage.

Nevertheless, in case the funding does not come through, investors need to be looking at the present fundamentals of GNW to assess downside risk. We believe GNW stacks up quite well in this department for the following reasons.

First, with shares trading fractionally above $3 at present, we can improve our cost-basis meaningfully by selling call options against any long stock positions. There is plenty of liquidity in the company's options to take advantage of the high implied volatility at present.

Although GNW took a $520 million loss in the most recent second quarter, EBIT for the quarter came in at a healthy $197 million. The net loss was primarily due to the settlement the firm made with AXA with respect to liability for payment protection insurance over a period of more than 30 years. From a profitability standpoint, GNW looked pretty healthy coming into this fiscal year with a net income margin of 4.24% entering 2020. Despite the net loss in Q2 this year, cash flow has remained buoyant at the firm with operating cash flow surpassing $600 million in the most recent second quarter. The loss will hurt in the near term but we still expect Genworth to be profitable this year.

From a valuation perspective, the sales multiple (0.20) and book multiple (0.11) are light-years behind the averages in this sector. The net worth of the firm comes in at $15 billion whereas the present market cap of GNW came in just below $1.86 billion. Although we will see an expected drop in revenue this year, the insurance firm is still expected to report approximately $8 billion in top-line sales this year. Suffice it to say, Genworth's valuation multiples are at the low-end of their ranges at present which leads us to believe, the most likely direction for shares over the near term is up.

From a technical standpoint, we can see that shares this year dropped down to successfully test long-term support from early 2016. This means we may have a long-term double bottom reversal pattern in play. For this pattern to play out, first, we would need to see price rally above its 10-month moving average of $3.29 and then over time take out the neck-line of approximately $5 per share. The height of this pattern means we have plenty of potential upside here if indeed shares can gain some traction from present levels.

Therefore, to sum up, Genworth looks attractive at present for a number of reasons. Shares are cheap, options are liquid and implied volatility levels are very high at present compared to their historic averages. This is due to the pending China Oceanwide transaction where the market is predicting a large move. At this stage, assuming the move goes through, we expect this move to occur to the upside. Management though continues to run the company in case the Oceanwide deal does not come through. We may take a position here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.