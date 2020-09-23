At 0.30%, the fund isn't necessarily cheap, but the betting on a more favorable economic and market environment is the real play.

A higher inflation environment would also play into its favor, something I see happening over the next 1-2 years.

Based on its underlying portfolio, SPHD needs defensive and value stocks to come back into favor for the fund to outperform here.

Recent underperformance has pushed the fund's yield all the way up to 5.6% without being unreasonably risky.

SPHD has performed miserably for several years, but conditions might finally be turning back in its favor.

Investment Thesis

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), once one of the best performing dividend ETFs in the entire marketplace, has been dead money over the past four years. Its investment strategy of targeting high yield stocks within the low volatility universe, has been out of favor in every way. Investors piling into growth and tech stocks while avoiding stocks that pose any kind of significant credit risk has led to SPHD actually posting losses since the beginning of 2017.

But the tide could be starting to turn. With inflation expectations rising, growing concerns about relative valuation levels and investors showing a willingness to dip their toes into cyclical, value and dividend stocks again, could lead to a new extended period of outperformance for SPHD once again. On top of that, SPHD is now yielding a tantalizing 5.5%, far above the 1.7% yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) and the 0.7% yield of 10-year Treasuries.

Background

The last time I covered the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), I defended its long-term track record despite a period where its core investing style was deeply out of favor. The 2018 mini-bear market looked like it might be the time when the fund swung back into favor (and it did for several months), but the Fed's dovish pivot pushed growth stocks back into the lead and SPHD back to laggard status.

If you need to know anything about SPHD, it's that the fund can be a "feast or famine" investment proposition. When the fund's investment style is in favor - targeting the highest yielders from a universe of stocks that demonstrate low historical volatility - it is a top tier performer. But when it's not, it can be among the worst performing dividend ETFs in the marketplace.

Consider the fund's year-by-year performance within its Morningstar peer group.

With growth and tech dominating the market and simple market beta delivering double-digit returns, there hasn't been much need to invest in conservative equities despite, in many cases, yielding 4% or more. The high yield space, specifically, has been incredibly out of favor lately as the coronavirus epidemic has resulted in dozens of credit downgrades & defaults. Investors have left high yield equities in droves anticipating further weakness and credit worries ahead.

That has led to a miserable 4-year track record for SPHD. While the Russell 1000 has gained nearly 60% and the Nasdaq 100 has returned more than 120%, SPHD has actually LOST money during this time frame.

SPHD peaked at around $3.8 billion in total AUM earlier this year, but today is all the way down to about $2.3 billion, a combination of poor performance and an investor exodus from the fund.

Why The Tide Could Finally Be Turning

We've seen based on past performance that in order for SPHD to outperform, the market needs to favor defensive equities, cyclicals and, ideally, value stocks. This is almost entirely where the fund is allocated.

Value outperformance has only occurred in very short-term periods over SPHD's 8-year life, but the fund has clearly outperformed the broader market when it's happened.

People have tried to forecast the return of value stocks for the last 20 years, but who knows when that will actually happen. But there is evidence that conditions could be improving for SPHD outperformance over the next 5-10 years.

Higher Inflation

While most market watchers are concerned about short-term deflationary pressures, I'm worried more about longer-term inflation. It hasn't fully shown up yet, but the U.S. core inflation rate has already rebounded to the range it's been in for much of the past decade.

But the Fed has certainly set the table for an inflation spike. Federal debt is through the roof. The Fed's balance sheet is north of $7 trillion and an additional stimulus package is still not completely off the table. The Fed Funds rate will be at or near zero through at least 2023. Retail sales are already back at pre-COVID levels and lending rates are near record low levels.

All of the conditions are in place for a further boom in spending and borrowing, and that will inevitably lead to higher prices. With the central bank effectively raising the bar on its inflation target before it even considers making a shift in policy, it's easy to foresee a scenario where the Fed allows inflation to begin rising out of its control before it does anything about it, especially considering it probably remembers what happened in 2018 when the Fed last tried to raise interest rates.

If that scenario plays out, we're probably looking at higher interest rates, a steeper yield curve and, potentially, the right type of environment for value outperformance. That environment would benefit most of the areas where SPHD is targeting.

Cyclical Leadership

A higher interest rate, steeper yield curve scenario could be a prime environment for banks, financials and, by extension, other cyclicals to return to leadership. SPHD doesn't have a large allocation to the traditionally cyclical sectors, such as materials, industrials and energy, but an environment in which these areas of the market are performing relatively well would also be a net positive to the value nature of SPHD's portfolio.

Near-Zero Interest Rates

With equity prices rising (save the past couple of weeks), the broader investor base has had little need for yield in their portfolios, but that hasn't been the case for retirees and income seekers. With most areas of the market yielding less than 3%, dividend investors have had to reach into junk bonds, REITs, preferreds and MLPs to find the yields they're not finding elsewhere. With the Fed's indication that this 0% environment won't be changing anytime soon, the need to drift into riskier assets for yield will likely only grow.

SPHD, in more ideal times, was a popular landing spot for income seekers. For years, it has steadily offered a 3-4% yield, a consistent 60-100% yield premium over what the S&P 500 has offered.

Today, thanks to the underperformance of value and dividend stocks, the yield of SPHD is more than trip that of the S&P 500.

At 5.6%, the dividend yield on SPHD is as high today as it's ever been over its lifetime. If the fund was heavily overweight to riskier energy or bank names, I'd be less excited about the yield since it would be coming with a much higher degree of risk. But SPHD has seven different sectors receiving at least a 7% allocation with the largest sector allocation (utilities) receiving only 17%.

The diversification factor keeps this yield a little more sustainable and, I believe, it's just a matter of time before investors rediscover this fund, especially if the broader equity market extends its current decline.

Other Considerations

In a marketplace where there are dozens of ETFs that are charging under 0.10%, SPHD is relatively expensive at 0.30%. In a vacuum, I'd prefer the cheaper ETF, but moving back into SPHD is a play on the economic and market environment becoming more favorable to the fund's investment style.

If investors begin to rotate into value and dividend stocks again, the 0.20% difference in fees will likely be negligible.

Conclusion

I still believe in SPHD very much as a good income option for investors. But its investment style has been as out of favor as it possibly could be over the past several years. But it's not about the past, it's about the future.

Investors are still attracted to growth and tech and may continue to be so for a little while longer. But if you consider some of the macro developments, there's a strong case to be made that conditions will soon start moving back into SPHD's favor once again.

It may not return to outperform the S&P 500 here in the short-term, but I believe investors with a longer time frame, around 5 years or more, will be rewarded by adding to SPHD positions here.

The 5.6% yield is an added bonus for income seekers and is especially attractive without accepting an unreasonable amount of risk.

