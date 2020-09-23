Pacific Biosciences still has yet to make the difficult transition from an R&D company to a viable commercial enterprise, but Henry looks like a good choice to lead that process.

Strategic partnerships could be an underappreciated opportunity and a "force multiplier" for Pacific Biosciences' commercialization efforts, particularly if a company like Illumina or Thermo Fisher comes into the picture.

It's been a little wild lately for Pacific Biosciences (PACB) ("PacBio"). While there have been several strong names in life sciences over the past three months and on a year-to-date basis, including companies like 10x Genomics (TXG), Berkeley Lights (BLI), and Nanostring (NSTG), PacBio has sprinted ahead about 125% since my last update, largely, I believe, on renewed optimism around the naming of Christian Henry as the company's new CEO.

PacBio's technology is solid - I believe it has the best technology and products for long-read sequencing - but the commercial execution has never been. With Henry previously having served as Illumina's (ILMN) Chief Commercial Officer, among other roles in a long career at that leading sequencing company, I believe he brings the experience and know-how to meaningfully improve PacBio's go-to-market efforts.

With the shares so much higher now, I believe the story is more reliant on execution now than before. While I do believe Henry will lead the company to significant improvement here, it won't happen overnight, and I do still see quarter-to-quarter volatility risks. While I do still see the double-digit upside here, expectations are significantly higher.

A Not-Completely-Unexpected Change At The Top

When I last wrote about PacBio, I noted the company's need to find a replacement for the retiring CEO Michael Hunkapiller and suggested that the company's Chairman, Christian Henry, could be an option. The company announced that move two days later, and about a week ago, the company named Susan Kim as the new CFO. While Ms. Kim doesn't have direct experience in genomics/life sciences, she has an academic background in chemical engineering and experience with both large and small tech companies.

The market has reacted very positively to Henry's appointment, and I believe that's a fair reaction. Henry worked at Illumina from 2005 to 2017, a time when the company grew from under $100 million in revenue to more than $2.4 billion, holding a number of different positions, and was heavily involved in Illumina's M&A program, including the critical acquisition of Solexa. During his tenure, Illumina launched the very successful HiSeq platform and largely transitioned from a company focused on the research market to one with a much larger commercial base.

That is exactly what PacBio needs to do today. PacBio's technology is well-regarded, but cost issues have largely relegated long-read sequencing to research-only applications. Over the last few years, though, there have been marked improvements in throughput and cost, with the cost of structural variant analysis well below $1,000 and the cost of high-quality whole genome assembly below $1,500. At this point, the technology is far more commercially viable for applications like tumor profiling and rare/undiagnosed genetic disease (also referred to as "RUGD").

Consider that the company has 10 U.S. reps. That's an issue. While it's true that the applications for long-read sequencing are more limited than for Illumina's short-read sequencing, the company still needs to scale up its commercialization efforts, and listening to Henry speak at a recent virtual conference, I believe that is what he plans to do.

Spending Money To Make Money

While expanding the commercial operations will consume cash, this was already in my model - I had expected the company to ramp its SG&A spending from around $70M this year to closer to $90M next year and $100M in 2022 in an effort to maximize the potential of the Sequel II platform. Access to capital is an issue, but the company did launch an equity offering in mid-August that raised a little less than $100M and that will tide the company over for a little while.

At this point, future capital raises could be partly constrained by the agreements with Illumina tied to the latter's abandoned bid for the company. As I understand it, PacBio cannot raise more than $100M in a single event or they have to repay some of the funding that Illumina provided, so that does create some limitations.

PacBio may also seek other ways of expanding its commercial presence. Management sounded open to the possibility of some sort of partnership here, and it is possible that Illumina could come back into the picture as a strategic/marketing partner. Such a deal would have to be carefully constructed, as regulators are often very skeptical about such arrangements between companies where M&A was rejected as anti-competitive, but it is possible. It is also possible that PacBio could partner with Thermo Fisher (TMO) - while Thermo has deprioritized its sequencing business, it doesn't have long-read technology and it has an incredibly long reach where distribution is concerned, not to mention assets pertaining to sample prep and analytics that would combine well with PacBio's technology.

The Outlook

COVID-19 has created some disruptions across the life sciences space, and PacBio is no exception, particularly given that a meaningful portion of the company's sales is in China. Looking ahead, the real key now is executing on the commercial opportunity and growing the business beyond relatively limited R&D usage. I believe the company's technology/platform is now at a point where that is viable, but there are still a lot of execution risks, and steady quarterly growth has always been elusive for the company.

I haven't really changed my model all that much from the last go-around. As I said, I already had modeled a steep ramp in SG&A spending, and I'll want to hear more detailed commentary from Henry after third quarter earnings before making more meaningful changes. I'm looking for long-term annualized revenue growth in excess of 20%, with free cash flow breakeven in 2024 or 2025 and strong FCF growth thereafter. Long-read sequencing will always be a "niche", but it can be a significantly larger one as PacBio's technology continues to drive down costs and make it more viable in more use-cases.

The Bottom Line

Even after the strong run in the shares, I do still see the potential for double-digit annualized returns here. At this level, though, it's no longer about the opportunity and it's much more about execution. While I think Henry is up to the job, commercial execution has long been a serious challenge for PacBio and the next major run may well depend on increased confidence in a steady ramp for system placements and consumables usage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.