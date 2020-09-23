Outof 200 BolaWraps actively used by the LAPD over a 6-month period, there was only 9 deployments, 6 were "effective" but it only really worked once.

The LAPD would be WRTC's biggest police department customer, this omission is like a pharmaceutical company refusing to disclose a failed FDA trial to shareholders.

However, now that the trial results just came out, which were terrible, management hasn’t released it to investors.

Wrap Technologies (WRTC) management has spoken for almost a year about how great it is that the LAPD is doing a trial pilot program with the BolaWrap.

On 7/22/20 we published a bearish report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC) titled:

Wrap Technologies Batman Device Is Mostly Impractical In The Real World - $3 Price Target

The day before our report was published, WRTC closed at $11.89 and subsequently declined almost 30% over the following two months.

Our previous estimate was that each device would be used three times per year on average. We have since become even more bearish with the release of the new LAPD data that shows a far grimmer reality. With this new info, we have reduced our one-year price target on WRTC from $3 to $2.50.

The LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results Have Been Revealed – And It Is Ugly

The LAPD and the respective BolaWrap trials have been a common theme in WRTC presentations since December 2019. The company’s management has seemingly failed to disclose, however, a key milestone failure from an LAPD report filed after the six-month trial program finished on 8/25/20. We found this report through our continued research on the company. There isn't any evidence that company executives have referenced or mentioned the LAPD report. This is the only comprehensive in-field study that has been done on the BolaWrap. So why haven’t the results been released to investors? It's bad news.

Over a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were only used nine times, and only worked once. On an annualized basis, this comes to each BolaWrap is only used 0.09 times per year. Or, once every 11 years. At least 191 BolaWraps weren’t used at all in the pilot program, they were just sitting there collecting dust. We believe this was about the worst result that could’ve happened from the program. The only way it could’ve been worse, is if the BolaWrap didn’t work at all.

This was an important pilot program, that will be looked at by potential large police departments. The following statements by WRTC management illustrate how much time, expense, and training was put into the LAPD pilot program.

From the Q2 2020 Earnings Call on 8/2/20 WRTC's president, Tom Smith, and former CEO, David Norris made optimistic comments regarding the LAPD.

Tom Smith said:

There is one large department within the U.S. that we've been undergoing trials with and that is the Los Angeles Police Department. Extensions are a very good thing. If LAPD didn't like the product, they wouldn't be asking for extensions, and we have continued to receive positive feedback from them. To conduct this trial, LAPD had to train 1,100 officers on the BolaWrap. They committed approximately 8,800 hours to training which is equivalent to four man-years - that's a massive investment on their part. The opportunity cost of pulling that many officers out of rotation and into training should not be discounted. They've committed substantial resources towards this project.

Our comment:

If the LAPD is devoting that much time and expense towards the trial, then we would expect that there would be an effort to use the BolaWrap as much as possible. Perhaps more than if it wasn’t for a trial and they just had the BolaWrap as an option for use in the field.

David Norris stated:

Yes, yes, yes LAPD trained about 1,100 officers and they do have 200 devices in the field 24 hours a day with those 1,100 officers.

Our comment:

Norris makes the point to say that these devices are in the field “24 hours a day with those 1,100 officers”. This makes it seem like they will be ready to be used all the time and are being used. The pilot program report showed us that this is far from reality.

Tom Smith, President of WRTC, said:

And so, we do get some feedback from some agencies. But the overwhelming majority of agencies they use this as such a low-level use of force that it's really not something that that they're reporting back to us in a big way.”

Our comment:

It’s interesting that Smith doesn’t mention that the LAPD will report its results from their BolaWrap pilot trial later in the month of August.

Since the LAPD pilot program results were released on 8/25/20, WRTC did a presentation at the LD 500 LD 500 Conference on 9/3/20, and the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on 9/9/20. Both presentations were nearly identical, so we’re just quoting below the one from the LD 500 Conference. From the presentation:

Tom Smith:

We’re used in over 210 agencies around the United States, the largest being so far the Los Angeles Police Department, or LAPD. They’ve trained 1,100 officers and have over 200 devices out on the street. They are about halfway through their field trial, they’ll be wrapping that up in early February of next year. And so far they’ve had great feedback from the officers and their uses so far.

Our comment:

If the LAPD feedback is so great, why didn’t Smith put a link to the trial results, in the presentation materials? Why wasn’t someone from the LAPD quoted that they are pleased with it?

A question was asked in the LD 500 Conference presentation: “what’s the annual cartridge usage per unit in the field?” Smith answers:

It’s really hard to say at this point because we’re getting very skewed data from the number of trainings that we have, and the number of cartridges that are being ordered.

Our comment:

The LAPD trial results were released before this investor presentation. Smith should say that based on the real-life field study from the LAPD, each BolaWrap is used an average of about once every 10-11 years.

Smith says:

There’s a study on our website, if you go to wraptechnologies.com, there’s a study from the United Kingdom that shows the risk of using this relative to other use of force…”

Our comment:

If they put the UK study on the website, why wouldn’t they put the real-life study from the LAPD on the website?

A question was asked:

How can we track how often police departments use it?

Smith answers:

We’re working with agencies to try and get that info. But a lot of times they’re not tracking this info so it’s a bit more difficult for us.

Our comment:

Why didn’t Smith mention the LAPD trial results in answer of this question?

An Analysis Of The LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Trial Results

The LAPD BolaWrap pilot program results can be found here. It’s dated 8/25/20 from the Chief of Police to the Board of Police Commissioners. The program reviewed was from 2/5/20 until 8/10/20. It states:

the BolaWrap has been utilized nine times. Due to an insufficient sample size, an additional 180 days is needed in order to evaluate the effectiveness of the device.

The nine incidents of utilization are described in the report. It says that the number of incidents where the device was effective was six times. But looking at it closely, the BolaWrap did what it’s supposed to do, as shown in the WRTC demonstration videos, only once.

Analyzing each of the incidents:

A naked man was running in and out of traffic. The BolaWrap was deployed, it hit him in the legs but didn’t wrap. This made the suspect take a fighting stance. An officer deployed his baton on the suspect, and he was taken into custody without further incident. This incident is marked as “effective” but it really wasn’t. It didn’t wrap around and disable the suspect but in fact made him more hostile as he took a fighting stance. The officer had to use force with his baton, which could’ve been used without the BolaWrap and likely end up with the same result. A call came in to report a male with a mental illness. The BolaWrap wrapped around the suspect but he was wearing a “puffy jacket” and he immediately pulled his arms free. This incident was marked “ineffective”. A call came in to report an ADW (Assault with a Deadly Weapon) suspect. Officers observed the suspect with a pipe in his hands. The officers told the suspect to drop it, but he wouldn’t comply. First, the 40mm Less-Lethal Launcher was used to strike the suspect but had no effect. Then the BolaWrap was deployed at the suspect’s legs. It didn’t wrap around his legs, but the suspect immediately complied afterwards. This incident was marked “effective” because no additional force was needed after the BolaWrap was deployed. But again, it wasn’t really effective because it didn’t do what it’s supposed to do, which is wrap around a suspect. A call came in to report an ADW suspect with a knife. The suspect failed to comply with officers’ commands. The BolaWrap was deployed at the suspect’s legs and successfully wrapped around him, stopping his advancement. This was the only time out of these nine utilizations that the BolaWrap successfully “wrapped” a suspect. Officers were in pursuit of a suspect. The BolaWrap was shot at the suspect’s legs. Again, it didn’t wrap around the suspect’s legs, but it startled the suspect and he was taken into custody. This was marked “effective”, but in our opinion it wasn’t. Again, the BolaWrap didn’t work like it’s supposed to - it didn’t wrap. A man was disturbing the peace. The BolaWrap was deployed at the suspect’s legs. It hit the suspect’s legs but didn’t wrap around it completely, and he stepped out of the tether. The officers then utilized a team takedown to take the suspect into custody. This was marked “effective” as it stopped the suspect from walking away. This is more effective than the other times, because he had to actually step out of the tether, which slowed him down. But still, it didn’t wrap completely around his legs. A call came in of an arson suspect. The BolaWrap was deployed at the suspect’s legs, it hit him in the knee but didn’t wrap. He was stunned by the impact, and was taken into custody without further incident. Because there wasn’t further incident, it was marked effective, but in reality it was another fail. A call came in of a family dispute. The suspect was armed with a large stick. The BolaWrap was shot at his arms, but didn’t wrap, possibly because it hit a fence behind the suspect. The officers then utilized a 40mm Less Lethal Launcher and the suspect was taken into custody. This was marked as ineffective because it didn’t wrap and another tool was necessary to take the suspect into custody. A suspect refused to comply with officers’ orders and the BolaWrap was deployed. It missed the suspect. Therefore, it was deemed ineffective.

Wrap Technologies Valuation Update

In our previous report, we modeled that each BolaWrap costs $1200, which includes accessories and 3-4 new cartridges for training. Then, each cartridge costs $30.

Based on the number of demos and average size of WRTC’s police department customers, our estimation was WRTC will sell on average 2700 BolaWrap devices per year. At $1,200 per device, that comes to $3.24M in device revenue per year.

In order to be conservative in our bearish estimate, we estimated on the high side that each BolaWrap will be used three times per year. Now, with real world data, we can adjust that to an average use of only about every ten years, or 0.1 times per year. We’ll add an average of one cartridge per year for training purposes.

This puts recurring revenue at 1.1 x $30 = $33 per device. Let’s assume the sale of 2700 devices stays constant per year. If so, then three years from now, there will be a total of about 10K BolaWrap devices sold. That means, based on our estimates, that total revenue for 2025 will be:

2700 x $1,200 (device revenue) + $30 x 1.1 x 10K (cartridge revenue) = $3.24M + $330K = $3.57M.

At our one-year price target of $2.50 per share, the stock would still be very overvalued if our estimates are correct. Assuming 35M shares outstanding one year from now, that would put the market cap at about $87M. By then, the company will likely have around $27M in cash. This would give it an enterprise value of $87M-$27M = $60M. At $3.57M in revenues, that would give it an EV/S multiple of $60M/$3.57 = 17. Still an absurdly high multiple for a company which we expect will demonstrate low growth in the quarters and years to come.

Conclusion

Out of the 9 BolaWrap deployments in the LAPD pilot program, 6 were deemed “effective”. However, only one actually worked to wrap-up a suspect. The other 5 times were deemed effective because it simply confused or stunned the suspect long enough for law enforcement to take them into custody. This is an epic fail in our opinion.

The question should be asked, is the BolaWrap sufficient to just serve as a distraction to the suspect? Does it really not have to work the way it’s shown in WRTC’s promotional videos? We think the answer, from a practical use and business point of view, is no. The BolaWrap needs to actually work and wrap around the suspect. If not, then any number of devices can serve as a distraction, if that’s simply what the goal is. Furthermore, there’s no need to have maintenance training sessions if it’s simply used to distract the suspect. If a police department decides that the likelihood of actually wrapping a suspect is unlikely, then there would be no point to keep the officers trained and updated with it.

As its only used once every 10 years in the field, as evidenced from the LAPD pilot program, then training sessions would be the way that WRTC will get “razor revenue” from the razor/razorblade model. Otherwise, the recurring revenue that WRTC is expected to receive from cartridge sales for in-field use is immaterial.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WRTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.