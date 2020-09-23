ASUR does look priced for a respectable return today, but I think one of its peers is even more appealing, particularly with less potential volatility in the business model.

ASUR's Master Development Plan will be renegotiated, but a new plan likely won't be in place until sometime in 1H'21, and there are uncertainties as to the capex spending requirements.

With its much greater leverage to tourist destinations and much higher-than-average non-aero revenue leverage, ASUR could see a slower, choppier recovery as domestic business travel may recover first.

Like other airport operators, ASUR has seen a sharp decline in revenue as passenger traffic has cratered in the wake of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit airport operators hard, as travel effectively stopped during the second quarter and is still far below anything like normal levels. While Mexico’s Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB (ASR) (“ASUR”) has historically been prized for its strong leverage to tourist travel, its diversification, and its strong non-aero revenue (“ancillary” businesses like car rental, parking, retail, currency exchange, et al), those assets may well be liabilities in the short term as tourist traffic may be slower to recover in a COVID-19/post-COVID-19 world.

On top of that, there’s uncertainty now tied to ASUR’s renegotiation of its Master Development Plan in Mexico, essentially the concession under which it operates airports, and how capex spending will develop before that renegotiation is finalized.

I think ASUR will be fine long term from an operational standpoint. While these shares have underperformed the company’s Mexican peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) ("OMAB") and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC) ("GAP"), ASUR’s valuation looks more “okay” than compelling, and I still see more opportunity in OMAB today.

August Traffic Numbers Make For Ugly Reading

Nobody expected great numbers for August air traffic, but the numbers for Mexico’s airport operators were still pretty poor. Overall systemwide traffic did rebound almost 25% from July, but was still down 57%, with domestic travel down 51% and international travel down 69%.

ASUR reported an overall year-over-year traffic decline of 71%, with its Mexican operators down 63% on a 51% decline in domestic travel and a 77% decline in international traffic, as tourists have yet to return to destinations like Cancun (the crown jewel in ASUR’s Mexican operations). Traffic in Puerto Rico declined 63% YoY, while Columbia was down almost 100% on an ongoing shutdown that was only lifted early this month.

Neither OMAB nor GAP had particularly strong months either. OMAB’s overall traffic was down 61% with a 59% decline in domestic travel, while GAP saw a 49% decline on a 45% domestic decline.

Pressures Will Continue For Some Time

Numbers are all over the place with respect to estimates of when air travel will return to normal pre-COVID-19 levels. To the extent that it offers any insight, ASUR was hit by the combination of the global financial crisis, a Mexican airline bankruptcy, and H1N1 in 2009, and it took about three and a half years for traffic to return to prior levels. That roughly fits the current guidance range that various sources are offering up – anything from three to five years, with the availability of a vaccine a key factor in the timeline.

I believe ASUR could be at risk for a more prolonged recovery than OMAB. Few of OMAB’s destinations are popular with tourists, and the large majority of the company’s business is driven by business travel (particularly to Monterrey) or family visits. I believe those types of travel will recover faster, and I believe tourist travel to destinations like Cancun may need more time to recover – not only due to fears of COVID-19, but also the impact of the recession on personal disposable income.

Weaker travel to tourist destinations will be a double whammy for ASUR, as it will also hit its non-aero revenue disproportionately hard. ASUR has for many years been a standout with its strong non-aero revenue, generating P$158/passenger in 2019 versus P$79 at OMAB and P$73 at GAP. That’s clearly a substantial amount of incremental revenue, and what’s more, it’s outside of the Master Development Plan and not meaningfully restricted (other than by market forces). Even as tourist traffic does recover, I imagine there will be initially lower utilization of many of these non-aero revenue-generating services, impacting the recovery trajectory.

ASUR is also looking at some impacts from its airline exposures. ASUR has much less exposure than OMAB to troubled Mexican carriers Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) and Interjet (about 21% versus 35%), but its Colombian airports (about 20% of total traffic) are very much exposed to bankrupt Avianca (OTCPK:AVHOQ) (around 25% of Colombian traffic), and that’s going to have an impact on the recovery.

What’s the New Plan?

The Master Development Plans that ASUR, OMAB, and GAP operate under all have mechanisms that allow for a renegotiation process if Mexico’s GDP declines 5% or more, and that has happened. The process takes time, though, and ASUR likely won’t have a new plan in place until the first half of 2021. While technically every part of the plan is up for renegotiation, I would expect ASUR to get an extended concession in exchange for spending a similar level of capex over the period of the plan, though it’s possible that the operator may argue (and the regulators may agree) that less capex is needed given the lower anticipated traffic levels.

In any case, there’s still a lot of uncertainty. ASUR has spent only about P$700M of its P$5.1 billion commitment for 2020, and the 2021 commitment is around P$3B. Given the severe disruptions caused by COVID-19, I would expect some sort of leniency or forbearance here, but again “uncertainty” is the word. Looking at ASUR’s other concessions, there’s no rebalancing provision for the Puerto Rican operations, while the rebalancing process in the Colombian concessions is automatic.

The Outlook

While I believe that ASUR’s flightpath back to normal will be a little more turbulent than its peers due to its heavier reliance on tourist traffic, I do expect a recovery, and I believe ASUR will see double-digit revenue growth on a long-term annualized basis after 2020 on the basis of traffic growth, tariff growth, and non-aero revenue growth. I also expect profitability to be quite healthy over time; ASUR hasn’t impressed me quite as much as OMAB on cost containment (OMAB has better trailing average margins), but I still expect long-term FCF margins to average out in the low 30%’s, supporting annualized FCF growth on the cusp of mid-to-high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Discounting ASUR’s expected cash flows back, I believe the shares are priced for a high single-digit long-term annualized return that is about 150bp/yr lower than what I see from OMAB. With that, I would still prefer OMAB today, though I think investors can reasonably expect to earn a solid return from ASUR at today’s levels, albeit perhaps with more volatility given the heightened operational uncertainties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.