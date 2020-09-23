Image Source

I’ve been both a bull and a bear on beverage behemoth Coca-Cola (KO) at different times throughout the years. The company has a dominant position in various drinks categories, and has proven it is willing to do whatever it takes to acquire or build the next leg of growth.

In addition to what I believe is a favorable fundamental picture, Coca-Cola is testing key support at today’s price. With the broader market looking to rebound, and multiple support levels converging, Coca-Cola looks like a strong buy.

We can see in the middle panel that the drinks index has been underperforming this year. That makes sense as drinks makers typically outperform during sideways or down periods, but a raging bull market tends to see these stocks left behind. That’s what has happened, but the good news is that Coca-Cola has been outperforming its peer group in recent months, erasing underperformance from earlier this year.

With the stock having pulled back, I think Coca-Cola will extend its outperformance of its peer group in the coming months. The reason is because multiple lines of support have converged at the $49/$50 level, and I see Coca-Cola bouncing strongly from here.

The triangle the stock broke out of back in late August had a breakout level of about $49, while the trendline from that triangle now hits right at $49/$50. With the stock having broken out, and now retesting the top of that triangle, along with trendline support, I think the bulls will step in and more buying will occur. In other words, I think the technical picture is extremely favorable to bulls right now.

Fundamentals support the bull case

There have been times in the past when I thought Coca-Cola was egregiously overvalued. Coca-Cola is dividend royalty, with one of the longest dividend increase streaks anywhere in the world, so the reputation is well-deserved, and I have full confidence management will do literally whatever it takes to keep that streak alive. That means shareholders can reasonably expect payout raises for the foreseeable future, which just adds to the attractiveness of the stock today.

That’s not all the company has to offer shareholders, however, as ever since Muhtar Kent left, the company has been far less complacent and is focused on going after growth aggressively.

One way it has done this is via acquisitions, which it does frequently, including its Costa Coffee acquisition from a couple of years ago, which I admittedly didn’t quite understand at the time. However, acquisitions have been key to the company acquiring small and regional brands it can then scale globally, which helps bolster the top line at a time when carbonated beverage sales are showing weak momentum.

Source: Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

It is also laser-focused on costs, as one of the things I was critical of when Kent was in charge was Coca-Cola’s bloated SG&A costs. The company simply spent way too much money running its business, but those days are gone. Coca-Cola has reduced staff numbers in the past, and is looking to do so again. This reorganization should help boost margins as operating costs should decline.

Then there is the company’s home-grown growth, this time coming in the form of hard seltzer. The market for hard seltzer is already crowded and has some dominant players in it, so Coca-Cola has its work cut out for it. However, it has advertising budgets to rival anyone in the space, and a supply chain that will afford it cost-effective delivery of product anywhere in the world. Whether this is a success or not remains to be seen, as the product won’t launch until next year. However, I’m optimistic given Coca-Cola has proven time and again it can take a great idea and scale it quickly and effectively.

Reasonably valued

I think Coca-Cola has a very bullish technical setup right now, and I think the company is still working very hard in terms of boosting revenue and improving margins in the coming years. That should lead to EPS growth, which we can see below should be robust off of this year's bottom.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS is going to be artificially depressed this year due to COVID-19, but the next two years should represent a rebound back to normal. Shares trade today at 24 times next year’s earnings and less than 22 times 2022 earnings, so the valuation is certainly reasonable. Indeed, the company’s five-year average PE multiple is 24, so the stock is right in the historical range. I wouldn’t necessarily call the stock cheap at this point, but in this market, I’m not sure much of anything is.

Using the yield as a valuation tool, we get the same story. Below, we have about a decade of yields for the stock, and we can see that shares trade slightly above the midpoint of the historical range.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The valuation, the yield, and the technical setup all support a higher price, in my view. Couple that with the company’s growth outlook from a combination of top line and margin growth, and I think Coca-Cola is a buy today. This one won’t make you rich overnight, but if you’re a long-term holder, the current price offers a great entry point from a risk/reward perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.