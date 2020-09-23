Despite the advances, we believe large tailwinds for the sector continue to translate to attractive opportunity for investors in SEDG and ENPH.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) and Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) have had even stronger runs in 2020 with YTD price returns of 97% and 167%, respectively.

Investment Thesis

Despite the large increases in valuation among renewable energy sector generally and some of the solar energy companies specifically, we continue to believe that the investments remain attractive. Renewable energy tailwinds are massive, especially for solar. SEDG is trading near the PEG adjusted multiples of the SP500 based on 2022E EPS while ENPH appears to offer substantial upside based on PEG ratios being closer to parity relative to the S&P500. That said, with the tremendous tail winds in the industry, we would expect a significant amount of variation in estimates going forward. Our bias is for upside revisions to estimates over the coming quarters, particularly if there is a Biden victory in the US Presidential election as a Biden administration is more likely to push for greater stimulus and/or subsidies for renewable energy in our view.

Recent sector performance

As shown in the charts below, renewable energy stock performance has outpaced the broader market averages this year with the i-shares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) up 44% YTD, the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) up 50% YTD, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) up 66% YTD, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), up 83% and a handful of renewable issuers up over 250% YTD. All are dramatically ahead of the total return on the S&P500 which has returned 5% and even the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite which is up 25% YTD. Renewable sector stock performance accelerated after the Joe Biden campaign announced plans on July 14 for $2 trillion in subsidies over 4 years to further encourage renewable energy development.

SEDG and ENPH have seen their shares run up even faster as shown below.

Valuations: P/E multiples have expanded significantly

The run up in shares in the renewable area have resulted in rapidly rising valuations, particularly with the highflyers. While EPS growth outlooks have been strong, valuations have increased even faster as shown below with SEDG, ENPH multiples rising by roughly 20x and 10x from pre-Covid19 levels, raising risks of pullbacks.

Valuations: PEG ratios are at or below that of the S&P500

While valuations have increased significantly, PEG ratios are at a discount to the S&P500 as shown below. Note that for the names trading at higher multiples of 2022E EPS, the EPS growth rates are 2-3x+ the EPS growth rate for the S&P500. This results in PEG ratios for high-flying names to be below that of the S&P500 as shown in the graphs below.

Key Question: Do Renewable Energy Market Fundamentals Justify the Expansion in Valuations

The size of the US power generation market is enormous with total installed capacity of approximately 1,200 GW. According to the Energy Information Administration 2020 Update New electric generating capacity in 2020 will come primarily from wind and solar, approximately 3-4% or 42 GW capacity is expected to start commercial operations during 2020 and ¾, or 32 GW, of these additions are expected to come from wind (18.5 GW) and solar (13.4 GW). Renewables’ share of the total generation mix of 4,000 billion kWh, is expected to double, to 38%, by 2050. Most of the renewable share increase will come from retirements of coal and nuclear generation capacity. By 2050, the share of solar energy is forecast to grow from 15% of the renewable mix in 2020, to 46%, by 2050. Total generation from renewables is expected to rise from ~750 billion kWh currently, to approximately 2,000 billion kWh with solar accounting for nearly 1,000 billion kWh, from 100 billion kWh today.

Source: https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/pdf/AEO2020%20Electricity.pdf

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association/Wood Mackenzie, the outlook for photovoltaic system (PV, commonly referred to as solar panels) installation is on pace for approximately 20 GW/year. Breaking that down between residential, commercial, and utility scale installations means that the size of the solar market in the US is $25-$30B/year. Residential installations comprise approximately 15-20% of the total capacity, commercial approximately 10-15% of the total capacity, and utility scale projects the rest. The costs of the capacity run from $900-$1,000/kW for utility scale capacity to about 3x that cost for residential solar. Depending on the different costs and source of the installations, solar capacity is expected to cost between $1,300-$1,400/kW over the next few years.

Source: Solar Market Insight Report 2020 Q2 | SEIA

Source: SEIA, Wood Mackenzie, Principal Street estimates

Source: Solar Market Insight Report 2020 Q2 | SEIA

The global solar PV market is even larger. According to IHS in the SEDG investor presentation Presentations | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., the size of the global solar market is at least 6x the higher total of the US market in 2020 estimated by the SEIA, or ~120 GW, and by 2025 is expected to rise to approximately 180 GW, or nearly 9x the SEIA estimate of the US market. Applying costs developed by Wood Mackenzie, the 2020 global market of ~120 GW growing ~180 GW/year in 2024, and assuming a similar mix of residential, commercial, and utility scale solar as the US, the global market for Solar PV should rise from ~$180B in 2021, to $256B, by 2025, a CAGR of ~9.3%.

Source: SEIA, SEDG Investor presentation, Principal Street Partners estimates

Source: SEDG Investor Presentation of August 2020, Presentations | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

Micro inverters are a critical component of solar systems as they convert the direct current (DC) energy captured from the sun to the alternating current (AC) electricity used to power homes and grids. We estimate the US micro inverter market in the US for residential and commercial installations as shown in the table below as ~$1.2B in 2020, rising to $1.7B by 2025, which is just a fraction of the total US PV market of $25B in 2020 and $29B in 2025.

Source: SEIA, Company information, Credit Suisse

With micro inverters comprising 50% of revenue for both SEDG and ENPH, the companies are tapping into the battery storage market where they have the potential to more than triple the average revenue per customer. The size of each part of the battery storage market is shown in the tables below. Note the total battery market in the US is expected to reach $5B by 2025 from $1.7B today.

Source: SEIA, company information, Credit Suisse, Principal Street

Applying the global PV market to US market relationship (6X the US for 2020 and 9X the US for 2024), we estimate the global micro inverter market as $7-$8B in 2020, rising to $15-$16B in 2025. We estimate the global battery market as ~$10B, rising to $30B by 2025. The total serviceable market by the inverter companies is estimated to be $17B in 2020, rising to $45B by 2025. Is that market large enough to sustain rapid growth rates, and by implication, the steep valuations in these solar companies? We believe the answer is “yes”.

Total Global market for PV, inverter, and battery

Source: Credit Suisse, Enphase, SEIA, Wood Mackenzie, Principal Street estimates

ENPH and SEDG are effectively a duopoly in the micro inverter market and both companies are expanding their offerings into the battery storage market as well. ENPH and SEDG’s revenue is currently forecast to be just $2.2B in 2020 combined, or about 20% of the serviceable global market. If they maintained market share of 20% combined, by 2024 revenue could increase nearly 6-fold, to $12B. Market share could be cut in half and combined revenue of the two companies could still triple to $6B by 2024. Published analyst forecasts per FactSet (link not available) through 2023 shows SEDG revenue increasing by ~48%, to $2.21B, and ENPH revenue rising by ~98%, to $1.47B.

Source: Factset

Combined, this represents just 7% of the serviceable market, leaving plenty of room for upside. To augment growth, both companies are looking at geographic expansion, segment development (i.e. more involvement in each of residential, commercial, utility), market share growth, and rising revenue per installation through added products and services in addition to the battery storage market.

EPS growth rate estimates are also very strong: 93% for ENPH (to $2.30) by 2022, and for SEDG (to $6.41) by 2022 per FactSet (link not available).

Source: Factset

SEDG, with the slower growth rate, now operates in over 30 markets around the world and expects to expand its presence in the commercial and utility markets and also increase the average revenue per installation as it grows its suite of solar solutions for electricity generation. SEDG’s technological edge has allowed its share of the global inverter market to grow from #10 in 2014, to #4 in 2017, and was ranked #1 in 2019. Similarly, ENPH grew from #7 in 2014, to #5, in 2017, to #4, in 2019. In 2014, SEDG offered only inverters but today it also brings smart modules and battery/storage solutions in addition to power inverters as well as uninterruptible power supply and powertrain technology and electronics for electric vehicles.

Source: SEDG Aug 2020 Investor presentation

One of the differentiators at ENPH is they are increasing their addressable market by not only adding residential storage solutions to their micro inverter technology but also integrated energy management, both at the customer site as well as grid management solutions working with the local utility. We also believe this is helping to contribute to the faster growth outlook for ENPH.

The main risks have been falling prices with technological advancement. Price pressure has been less intense as SEDG and ENPH transitioned to more of a duopoly in the micro inverter markets. Gross margin has been relatively stable over the last five years, but has weakened somewhat with Covid19 in 2020 at SEDG and has increased at ENPH despite Covid19.

As posed earlier, valuation also remains a risk despite the formidable growth outlook for the industry. Consensus NTM median target price for ENPH is ~$83 (ex outliers) representing ~17% upside and NTM target price excluding outliers for SEDG is ~$191 vs $190 current price representing ~1% upside. Given the strong global growth prospects, my bias is that both EPS and valuation estimates and adjustments skew to the upside across the solar energy and renewables sector.

Conclusion: Bottom line, we that the estimate outlook is more likely to adjust to the upside both in terms of EPS growth as well as valuation given the potential opportunity set as well as policy bias in the global economy. As a result, despite recent strong valuation upside in SEDG and ENPH, both SEDG and ENPH represent attractive opportunities for investment portfolios.

