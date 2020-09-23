The company is able to generate strong returns at $40/bbl oil and is one of the few that actually had a positive FCF in Q2 2020.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America, boasting operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Trinidad. This is an area that the market has been very afraid of recently, largely because of the steep decline in oil prices that accompanied the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is reflected in the company’s year-to-date stock price performance. There are reasons to believe, though, that EOG will be able to successfully navigate the turbulence in the energy markets, so there could be an opportunity here.

About EOG Resources

As already mentioned, EOG Resources is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in North America. The company has operations in all of the major basins in the United States, as well as operations in Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, and China.

Source: EOG Resources

It is nice to see that the company has operations in numerous areas. This is because the basins have different dynamics. For example, it costs different amounts to produce resources in one area than in another. Thus, a decline in oil prices may not necessarily result in all of the company’s operations becoming unprofitable as would be the case if it only operated in one or two high cost basins. In addition, events such as hurricanes have been known to temporarily shut down operations. As EOG has operations in numerous areas, it will not have to completely shut down all of its operations due to such an event.

EOG’s management states that the company seeks to maximize the rate of return from its operations by controlling costs and using advanced technologies in order to maximize recovery rates from each of its wells. Admittedly though, the management of every oil company would probably say the same thing. With that said, though, the company does claim that it can still generate a minimum of 30% return with oil prices at $40 per barrel and natural gas at $2.50 per dekatherm:

Source: EOG Resources

That is roughly in line with where oil prices are at today, but it is still higher than what natural gas is at. Thus, we can conclude that EOG is making an appealing return off of its oil properties. This does not necessarily mean that the company is losing money off of its natural gas production. EOG might just be settling for a smaller return off of its natural gas production with prices at the current level. Unfortunately, it is not disclosing exactly what the return is off of natural gas.

One of the things that has allowed the company to deliver these strong returns is that it has been very focused on reducing its costs. In 2014, it had total costs of $12.86 per barrel of oil equivalents that it produced, but it managed to reduce this to $8.76 per barrel of oil equivalents produced back in 2019:

Source: EOG Resources

This is something that is appealing in today’s environment. As you may recall, West Texas Intermediate crude prices briefly went negative back in April, the first time that this ever happened. For the most part, the lower a company’s per barrel production costs, the easier it is for it to weather such low prices. We can see proof of this in the fact that EOG managed to generate approximately $200 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. This makes EOG one of the only independents that managed to produce a positive free cash flow during one of the harsh environments that the energy industry has ever experienced.

We can see the impact of this focus on efficiency by looking at the company’s historical returns. With the exception of the deep oil bear market in 2015 and 2016, EOG Resources has always generated a positive return on capital employed:

Source: EOG Resources

It is important to note, though, that oil prices are currently lower than they were during any of these years. Thus, it remains to be seen if EOG Resources will be able to generate a positive return this year. However, the fact that it did manage to achieve a positive free cash flow in the second quarter and has a much lower cost structure than it did in the past is promising.

Growth And Cost Reductions

EOG Resources has a long history of steadily growing its production, particularly its liquids production. We can see this here:

Source: EOG Resources

There may be some reason to believe that it will be unable to continue this streak during this year, unfortunately. This is due to the steep decline in energy prices that accompanied the COVID-19 outbreak. This outbreak caused governments all over the world to essentially quarantine their citizens. This naturally reduced the demand for oil and pushed prices down. Energy companies have responded to this by reducing their capital spending and their production in order to avoid fueling the oil glut and preserve the strength of their balance sheets. EOG Resources is no exception to this. In February 2020, EOG Resources was planning to spend $6.5 billion on capital programs during the year. As a response to the low-price environment, the company reduced this to $3.5 billion:

Source: EOG Resources

This will indeed have a negative impact on the company’s production this year. This is largely due to the nature of the company’s production. Although EOG operates in four different nations, nearly all of its production comes from the United States. Most of the major plays in the United States are shale, which have an exceptionally high decline rate. I have discussed this in a previous article. Therefore, cutbacks in spending on drilling activities will fairly quickly cause production to fall off. EOG’s management expects this as well. In 2019, EOG Resources produced an average of 818,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. However, it expects this to decline to 730.1-765.9 thousand barrels oil equivalents per day this year. When we combine this with the lower average prices for crude oil, we can expect the company’s financial performance (at least on the top-line) to be somewhat worse than what it had last year.

Financial Considerations

EOG Resources boasts quite a strong balance sheet, which should provide a degree of comfort to investors. We can see that in the way that the company finances itself. On June 30, 2020, EOG Resources had a net debt of $3.307761 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $20.387557 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, which compares very well to its peers as we can see here:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity EOG Resources 0.16 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 0.32 Chevron (CVX) 0.20 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.93 Enerplus (ERF) 0.58

The reason why this is nice to see is because it is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. The reason is that a company must make regular payments on its debt and must pay off the debt at maturity if it wishes to remain solvent. This is not the case with equity. Therefore, if some event causes a company’s cash flows to decline, then a high level of debt could stress it. As EOG Resources has one of the lowest levels of debt in the industry, investors need not worry about this risk.

Dividend Analysis

As is the case with most energy companies, EOG Resources rewards its investors with a dividend that it has consistently grown over the years. Despite today’s low oil prices, EOG Resources does not plan to decrease its dividend this year but instead plans to increase it. If it actually does this, then EOG Resources will have grown its dividend at a 22% compound annual growth rate since 1999:

Source: EOG Resources

We do naturally want to make sure that the company can afford this dividend as we do not want to risk a surprise dividend cut. The easiest way to do this is by looking at the free cash flow, which is the amount of money left over from the company’s operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the trailing twelve-month period, EOG Resources reported a free cash flow of $1.545313 billion. The company paid out $717.619 million in dividends over the same period. Thus, it appears that EOG Resources can easily afford its dividend with a 2.15x coverage ratio, which is reasonable. It appears that the company’s dividend is safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EOG Resources appears to be a very well-managed independent energy company that is well-positioned to handle the current problems plaguing the industry. Its low operating costs should allow it to continue to generate positive cash flow even with prices as low as they are today. While it has reduced its growth plans and therefore will likely see its production decline this year, this could still prove to be a good idea in the current market since it will allow the company to preserve its capital until prices eventually recover. The company looks like it is able to maintain its 3.86% yield, which is also a very positive thing for those investors seeking income and the potential for capital gains since the company will pay you to sit tight until the recovery. Overall, this one looks like a solid play.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.