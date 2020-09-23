AT&T: Let HBO Spark A Rally, And Get Paid 7% To Wait
About: AT&T Inc. (T)
by: Gary Alexander
Summary
Despite already sitting at bargain-basement levels, AT&T shares have slid lower in the September selloff and are down ~30% year-to-date.
Shares are trading with an unprecedented 7.3% forward yield, versus ~5% historically.
AT&T has several bullish catalysts in HBO that could take the stock higher, including a solid Emmys sweep, possible Roku resolution, and ad-supported plans.
My focus on value has led me to build up a substantial position in AT&T (T) this year, adding more on each dip as the stock has fallen. Stock valuations are very high