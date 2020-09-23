The company has been dramatically impacted by closures in its wholesale partners, which drive a majority of its business.

It hasn't been a particularly great year for Canada Goose (GOOS) shareholders. Shares of the once-highflying retail name have sunk ~25% this year (at one point in March, Canada Goose had seen its stock get sliced in more than half), owing to the fact that the company's broad network of retail partners have shuttered their doors and hurt wholesale revenues.

Still, however, there's hope. As economies around the world slowly begin to tiptoe into reopening (especially in China, a huge market for Canada Goose in which life has largely returned to normal), Canada Goose makes for a very strong rebound/normalization play in the high-growth retail sector (we note as well that right now, investors have a rare chance to buy into Canada Goose at ~60% below the all-time highs that the stock set in mid-2018, when it was at the peak of its popularity).

As I noted in a prior article, one of the main reasons to be bullish on Canada Goose in the long term is the cachet of its brand (Canada Goose has often been described as a status symbol; and are ubiquitous among high-earning professionals in cold metro areas like New York and Chicago. Importantly, Canada Goose is popular among both men and women). This brand power, in turn, affords Canada Goose among the highest gross margins in the retail/consumer products sector. Ignore Canada Goose's most recent quarterly results because revenue is minimal in the summer months: in FY20 (which for this company is the fiscal year ending in March 2020), Canada Goose generated 62% gross margins - rivaling tech stocks. And for a retail company, Canada Goose's growth profile is impressive too: pre-pandemic, Canada Goose had been growing at a ~20% y/y clip, with direct-to-consumer revenues jumping in the `50% y/y range.

So when it comes to how Canada Goose is doing now, we're focused on two things:

How is Canada Goose managing costs until the company's points of sale reopen?

How strong are the company's growth drivers heading into calendar year 2021 (FY22)?

I like what Canada Goose has to offer on both fronts. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Prudent crisis execution leaves Canada Goose in a highly liquid cash position entering the holidays

For retail stocks during the pandemic, the game is about survival: how long can I hold on until stores reopen?

The first positive update for Canada Goose on this front is that the majority of company-owned stores are now back open for business. Around the world, of the 22 stores in Canada Goose's portfolio, 21 are open, with some measures taken to adapt to the current environment including reduced operating hours.

On the wholesale front, Canada Goose noted that partner stores are also in the process of reopening, and Canada Goose is one of the key brands that retailers want to retain. However, on the wholesale side, Canada Goose's expectation is that partners will not load up on inventory as in past years, and instead order products more on a "just in time" basis. This will drive some softness in near-term wholesale revenue, but Canada Goose has also adjusted down production to match its expectations of lower orders.

On the cost front - Canada Goose's chief accomplishment during a very pandemic-impacted fiscal Q1 was to slim down on its costs. Q1 is typically a heavy cash-burning quarter for Canada Goose, due to very minimal sales (with or without the pandemic) and due to heavy inventory investments heading into the winter season. Prudent management this year, however, allowed Canada Goose to slim down its Q1 cash burn to -C$68.9 million, down substantially from -C$180.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 1. Canada Goose Q1 cash flows Source: Canada Goose Q1 earnings release

Dani Reiss, Canada Goose's CEO, noted on the Q1 earnings call that the company succeeded in hitting a $90 million expense reduction plan outlined at the beginning of the pandemic. Per her remarks on the call:

Going into Q1 we set an ambitious target to reduce planned cash expenses and investments by $90 million. With a tight timeline and a concentrated effort across every part of our business we succeeded in doing so. In the quarter, the cash impact of temporarily losing our revenue sources was more than fully offset by this savings initiative.

These cost reductions have helped Canada Goose remain extremely liquid, with C$160.1 million of cash on its books as of the end of Q1 (additional unused borrowing capacity on Canada Goose's revolving line of credit puts total liquidity at C$329.4 million) , versus only C$25.0 million of cash in the year-ago quarter. We note that Canada Goose's debt also hasn't substantially increased year over year, with C$365.1 million this year versus C$307.2 million last year. On a net debt basis, this year's C$205.0 million of debt is still better than C$282.2 million last year.

Figure 2. Canada Goose Q1 balance sheet Source: Canada Goose Q1 earnings release

You may think that Canada Goose's commentary on production cuts and its lower cash burn in Q1 may signal that the company will have to play "catch up" on inventory in order to meet Winter sales. Not true - Canada Goose has C$428.6 million of inventory on hand, higher than last year and a slight sequential build versus Q4. Reiss says that "we have enough inventory to chase orders as we did and we also have the ability to dealing with our own D2C," and additionally noted that there is enough "evergreen" goods within this inventory that can generate additional liquidity for Canada Goose when sold through.

The bottom line here: amid a very challenging macro environment, Canada Goose reacted quickly to cut costs and preserve liquidity. Now as it heads into its critical winter season, most of its own stores are back open while it is ready to supply wholesale partners with product as they begin the reopening process as well.

Growth drivers in 2021

Of course, Canada Goose and its investors want to be done with 2020 as soon as possible. Many are thinking ahead to next year: how will Canada Goose claw its way back to growth post-pandemic?

The company has laid out two very specific growth strategies for next year:

The first is footwear. As the world's most famous and successful consumer brand Nike (NKE) can attest, this is an incredibly lucrative category with a very broad market, with ~$80 billion in annual sales. Footwear is a completely new category for Canada Goose that can leverage its existing brand power into new high-margin products.

The shoe lineup is expected to be available midway through next year. Some additional helpful context from Reiss on the Q2 earnings call:

And now as we execute against our strategy, we expect the first expression of Canada Goose footwear to be available in select market as early as fall/winter '21 with a full commercial launch in the years to follow. I believe we have an incredible opportunity in front of us in footwear to bring a new perspective to the marketplace and to find the intersection of luxury and function in a way that's never been done before."

The second major growth driver for Canada Goose in 2021 is China. This is a very important market for Canada Goose (unsurprising as China is the world's largest consumer of luxury goods). Though Canada Goose does not break out revenue for China specifically, revenue in Asia made up 21% of Canada Goose's total in FY20, only slightly behind 29% in the U.S.

In 2021, Canada Goose plans to double its retail footprint in China. The company's plans to invest in China this year (adding four new retail stores, the most recent being a June opening in Chengdu - Canada Goose's first store opening since the pandemic) paid off, as China has recovered far faster than any other geography. Management has also noted that despite the heavy revenue declines in Q2 for Canada Goose as a whole (-63% y/y), China showed positive y/y growth.

Key takeaways

Be patient with Canada Goose. Though the company has been heavily hit by the pandemic, the fortunate silver lining is that the pandemic impacted the summer months, which is the company's seasonal low point. Heading into this winter, Canada Goose is well-positioned with both a strong cash and inventory position to support its own stores (of which 21/22 are now open) as well as restart orders in the wholesale channel. And looking ahead to next year, a strategic push to China and the introduction of a new footwear line can help propel Canada Goose back to growth.

Take advantage of Canada Goose's pressured stock to add a position while it's low.

