Reliable Dividend Stocks For Retirees: 41 Updated In September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield reliable retirement dividend dogs showed 5.05% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced reliable retirement dogs led the updated pack for September.

Those 39 select dividend stocks ranged 1.12% to 11.13% in annual yield and ranged -12.72% to 47.64% in annual price target downsides and upsides per brokers 9/18/20.

The articles are '25 stocks every retiree should own and '20 for 20 retirement years'. Four stocks made both, leaving 41. DIS suspended dividends and AMZN never paid, leaving 39.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. This 41 stock list comes from two articles. One by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19 and another by Brian Bollinger, updated 8/5/20.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, features a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability."

20 Dividend Stocks to Fund 20 Years of Retirement, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), updated 8/5/20, by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors' purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the September 18 data for the 41 stocks in the Kiplinger-sourced collection, limited to 39 dividend producers.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll but many of these retiree selections bounded back beyond broker targets. One remains overbought.

The following 15 (as of September 18) live up to the Dogcatcher ideal of having annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices: MMP, EPD, XOM, PBA, ENB, KMI, T, LTC, NNN, DOC, TD, EBF, MNR, IP, UGI. Many investors regard this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 21.52% To 58.19% Net Gains For Ten Top Updated Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs To September 2021

Six of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these September dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 18, 2021, were:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $581.85, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $494.85, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was projected to net $431.16, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

UGI Corp. (UGI) was projected to net $425.83 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was projected to net $403.85, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health (CVS) was projected to net $376.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net $343.63, based on dividends, plus the median of the target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $341.00, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% over the market as a whole.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was projected to net $261.91 based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) was projected to net $215.15, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 38.76% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

34 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks And Two No Pay Show September Target Gains

39 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks Per September Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks By Yield For September

Top ten September updated Reliable Retirement Dividend stocks represented just three of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Seven energy stocks occupied first through sixth and eighth places: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) [1], Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) [2], Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], Pembina Pipeline (PBA) [4], Enbridge (ENB) [5], Kinder Morgan (KMI) [6], and Chevron (CVX) [8].

Seventh place went to a single communication services representative - AT&T (T) [7]. Ninth and tenth places were claimed by two real estate sector representatives - LTC Properties (LTC) [9] and W. P. Carey (WPC) [10] - to complete the updated reliable retirement top ten dividends by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs Showed 17.6%-48.46% Upsides While (31) One Lowly Down-sider Dropped Down For This September Update

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.05% Advantage For The 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of Top Ten Reliable Retirement Dividend Stocks For September 2021

Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking for these ten top reliable retirement dividend dogs.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 9/18/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable Retirement Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 30.24% Vs. (33) 28.79% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten reliable retirement dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.05% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second-lowest priced selection, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.18%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of September 18 were Kinder Morgan (KMI); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Pembina Pipeline (PBA); AT&T (T); Enbridge (ENB), with prices ranging from $13.08 to $30.50.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of September 18 were LTC Properties (LTC); Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP); Exxon Mobil (XOM); W. P. Carey (WPC); Chevron, whose prices ranged from $35.57 to $78.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the fifteen stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise at the end:

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dreamstime.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.