Occidental Petroleum will pay a $200 million quarterly dividend due to Berkshire Hathaway in cash instead of common stock on October 15, 2020.

Image: One well in New Mexico (Permian Basin) Photographer: Javier Blas/Bloomberg

Introduction

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum (OXY) released its second-quarter 2020 results that I covered over a month ago. It was not pretty with an adjusted loss of $1.76 per share wider than expected, and sales below expectations with a revenue of $2.976 billion, down 33.6% from a year ago, and down 53.8% sequentially.

Oil and gas represented 68.55% of the total revenues.

However, the most sensitive issue this quarter was the massive debt load that the company is carrying after completing the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum on August 8, 2019, for $35.7 billion. The inflated price represented a whopping three and a half times the actual company's market value.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) bought $10 billion of Occidental preferred stock in August 2019 to allow Occidental to conclude the transaction. It was not cheap, and these preferred stocks carry an interest of 8% payable every quarter and can be paid either in cash or in shares.

The preceding quarter Occidental elected to pay Buffett with shares instead of cash. By doing so, the company added salt to injury for shareholders, as we can see below.

"Occidental had been making the payments with stock since April to conserve cash as it sought to fend off crude’s worst price-collapse in a generation after borrowing massively to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. last year."

The quarterly dividend for the second quarter was paid on June 30, 2020, in shares, representing 17,274,130 new shares, according to the 8-K filing. It was a value of $315.94 million at the close of June 30, 2020. Buffett realized another 57% profit.

Note: Warren Buffett no longer exhibited a stake in Occidental Petroleum in August, according to a regulatory filing 13F on August 14.

However, this time Occidental elected to pay the $200 million in cash payable on October 15, interpreted by the market as a sign of its growing faith in its capacity to manage its massive debt load.

Leo Mariani, an Austin-based analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., wrote in a note to clients.

"This likely indicates that the company is feeling better about its balance sheet and liquidity situation and may have more confidence in its ongoing asset sales processes..."

To compensate shareholders for such a dilution, on June 26, 2020, Occidental stockholders received 1/8th (125 shares for 1,000 shares) of a warrant for every share of common stock of which they were the record holder as of July 6, 2020.

The warrants can be exercised at any time from August 3, 2020, through, and including, August 3, 2027. With an initial exercise price of $22 per share of common stock.

The best part is that the warrants are tradable under the ticker OXY-WT on the NYSE, and trade at about $3 right now. It was a small consolation for long-term shareholders.

Analysis: Occidental Petroleum and its massive debt

The debt is an unsettled matter for Occidental Petroleum, especially with lower oil prices that have reduced the asset's values considerably.

Net debt is $37.3 billion at the end of June 2020.

Below are the near-term debt maturities and the financial strategy to address the short-term maturities.

From the OXY Presentation.

As we can see, the big problem is about $9 billion of notes maturing between 2021 and 2022, and another $1 billion in 2023. Furthermore, about $1 billion in bonds maturing in 2036 could be repurchased in October. It is a total of up to $11.1 billion within three years.

The company prefers to wait for serious buyers who will ensure that it gets the full value of its assets, rather than settling for those willing to purchase them at a discount.

What has been done to reduce the debt since the second-quarter release?

The unprecedented economic crisis provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic is not an ideal environment for the company to divest non-core assets at fair value. Occidental has elected to sell more non-core assets to lower its debt burden in 2020, as we can see below. Also, the company plans to divest another $2 or $3 billion in the first half of 2021.

On August 19, 2020, Occidental announced that:

"...it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to divest Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah Land Grant assets to Orion Mine Finance (Orion) for approximately $1.33 billion. The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, has a footprint of approximately 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million fee surface acres."

The company is expected to divest over $2 billion in 2020. Thus, this divestiture is an essential step towards achieving this goal.

On September 10, 2020, Occidental announced the expiration and final results in cash tender offers and consent solicitation for some senior notes up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $3 billion. The company will reduce its debt load due 2021 to 2023 by a bit less than 30%.

On September 15, 2020, OXY and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES

"Have entered into an agreement to maximize the value of shareholders and unitholders. Per the agreement, the firm will exchange 98% interest in the $260 million 6.50% fixed-rate note receivable due 2038 from Occidental for 27.855 million Western Midstream common units owned by the former. The units will be canceled following the exchange."

Yes, it is progress, but it is far from satisfactory. Even with this potential debt reduction in 2020, the company will have a net debt of around $35 billion, including the $10 billion from Warren Buffett, which carries an interest of 8%.

The issue is that OXY will have a limited free cash flow in 2020, assuming oil prices between $39 and $46 per barrel. Production is going down to 1,225K Boep/d in 3Q '20 from 1,406K Boep/d in 2Q '20.

Total CapEx should be around $650 to $700 million in 3Q (including $400 million in sustaining CAPEX), and I have estimated cash flow from operations of $950-$1,000 in 3Q. Generic free cash flow will be around $275 million in 3Q.

Guidance 3Q 2020 and Full-year 2020

Source: Presentation

This FCF estimate is not including the $200 million cash paid to Warren Buffett that could be considered as an element in the calculation of the generic free cash flow because it is recurring every quarter. I let the accounting specialists debate the issue.

However, it is progress but still mostly insufficient.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Occidental Petroleum's financial profile is concerning. The problem is both the debt size relative to assets and also the amount maturing over the next three years. The company is aware of the situation and has made some excellent progress in this segment, but it is not enough for shareholders to relax.

The unexpected drop in oil prices in March had a very negative effect on the company and the valuation of its assets.

Occidental Petroleum needs oil prices in the $40s to be able to take care of the debt. What I see is that Occidental will receive a composite price of about $34 to $35 per Boe in 3Q '20, which is below the breakeven point. We can always discuss that because a good hedging strategy protects the company.

The third-quarter estimated price is about $34.90 per Boe (not including the hedging).

Technical Analysis (short term)

OXY forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $11.80-$12 and support at $9.90-$10. The descending triangle is considered bearish when it is entered from resistance to support, as it is the case here.

However, one crucial element that will decide if OXY is about to break down or break out is oil prices. If oil prices can hold above $40, I believe the support at $10 will hold and should be considered as a good opportunity.

If oil prices turn bullish, OXY will probably cross the resistance to retest $13.80-$14 and ultimately trade above $20.

Conversely, if oil prices turn bearish and drop below $40, OXY may drop below $8, but I do not see it likely now.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

