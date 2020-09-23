Valuation Issues and Negative Market Forces

While I will remain a long-term holder of 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG), I recently trimmed 25% of my position because I believe short-term volatility will be present. I added my trimmings to other high growth stocks that have tumbled in recent weeks. I felt the need to trim my portfolio as I anxiously await a pullback. Since IPO, 10x has seen strong, steady, and well-deserved growth, with no major declines when compared to the overall market. This stability has given shareholders much benefit, and I know many will say that trimming a tremendous performer like 10x is a bad idea. However, I believe that a small trim and reallocation will supply a greater short-term benefit.

The only factor that I am basing this decision on is the value, a P/S ratio of 50x, when compared to the instability of the broader market. To understand the potential mobility of the stock, you must have realistic expectations of both the potential upside and downside. In doing so, I hypothesize that if there is a correction with this stock, that the lowest bound of the stock will reach no lower than $95. Although, I believe that 10x will remain a reliable investment, but I will hold off from buying short term. No short position would be necessary, as the decline is also uncertain.

Price Movement Comparisons

As shown in chart 1, the company has seen steady price growth and low-volatility over the past few months, and has doubled in price since the lows seen in March. With this growth has been an increase in average daily volume, which allows for the stability. This movement surpasses the overall market performance, as many stocks and sectors have been plateauing since mid-summer, as shown in Chart 2.

Taking a detailed look at the numbers, an investor can truly see how great the performance has been. Upon IPO, the company saw a share price of $62.00 and was able to reach a high of $106.00 before the COVID-19 crash. Then, during the crash, the price reached new lows of close to $50, before starting the 6 month steady climb to the current week's high of $122.

I first initiated my position in 10x on March 16th, where I picked up shares for $52.84. After that I added a small amount of shares about three times until recently. However, due to the fact that my 10x Genomics portfolio size has expanded greatly, I decided to trim the allocation by about 25%. I sold this portion on 9/14 at $121.84 per share, and I was up 75% overall at that time.

Chart 1: The stock price since IPO in late fall of 2019.

Fortunately, the stock has not risen significantly since I sold last week, and I still believe that it will at least remain flat for the time being. To bolster that view, I show in Chart 2 a comparison to two competitors of 10x, Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), and Illumina Inc. (ILMN), alongside the Nasdaq (QQQ) index. Bio-Rad and Illumina teamed together to build an instrument to compete against 10x in the single cell assaying field. While Bio-Rad has steadily followed the market, Illumina has recently sold off following news that it was acquiring its own former spinoff, Grail, at 800x value over 4 years. Apart from this news, Illumina has tended to follow the broader market. Without any recent news headlines, 10x has not followed recent trends and is due for a correction, much like in my recent analysis on Schrödinger (SDGR).

The critical point that I see is how in early September, the market exhibited a sell-off of up to 20% of normalized returns, yet, unlike QQQ and others that leveled out, 10x quickly shot up to new highs. Therefore, I speculate that this prominent position is unsustainable, and will lead to a decline.

Chart 2: Normalized returns of 10x Genomics, Nasdaq ETF QQQ, Bio-Rad, and Illumina. This chart illustrates the out-performance and stability of 10x since the COVID-19 lows.

Another unique point of concern is the lack of updated forecasts, both by the company and analysts. A concerning plateau-like forecast pattern has emerged, as seen in Image 1 below, and there have been no revisions even as the stock continues to climb. While analysts' ratings are hardly the most accurate pieces of information to follow, the trend is present and allows for investors to realize how high the price is. IF the trend was sustainable, new evaluations at this state would be listed. This makes me believe that other analysts do not believe in the sustainability of this high price, at least until 10x provides new revenue reports.

Image 1: Source. The analyst forecasting for this company paints an important picture for the outlook of the company. Many analysts agree that the price will potentially remain flat for the short-term, with the stock price already close to the median and average values. I disagree that the company is a buy at this valuation.

Determining a Supportable Valuation

10x currently has a P/S ratio of 51, far above any typical normal value for a laboratory device company. As shown in Chart 3, this valuation is the same as high-flying Shopify, and about half that of space-level Zoom. However, when looking below, often supposedly overvalued companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT) are far below at 16x and 10x, respectively. It begs the question to when the inevitable fall in valuation will occur. I say soon, but not by too much.

If a minor correction occurs, I estimate that the P/S ratio of the company will fall to about 40x. This will correspond to a share price of about $95 and I assume the stock price will fall no lower than that bound. This is because if the recent revenue growth continues (Image 2), then the stock price will have room to grow accordingly. The next earnings report will be on 11/11/2020, and I will remain tepid on adding more to my position until that time.

Chart 3: A comparison of multiple P/S Ratios. 10x can be seen crossing the threshold into being one of the highest-valued companies when looking at P/S ratio. While this does not mean the stock will decline, a decline is being seen in similarly valued Schrodinger, another recent IPO healthcare company.

I speculate that the rising valuation is based on the competitiveness of the company. It is the leader of its field and growing at an amazing clip. According to DeciBio, "10X is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory while building an ecosystem of platforms and applications that will establish a formidable competitive moat." Having a strong moat is one of the key fundamentals for a long-term investment. Further, the company often touts its accomplishments in scientific academia by listing how many major publications utilize their equipment each quarter. Every presentation has an updated list. This brings a form of stability to the price, as 10x' renown leads to positive long-term prospects. However, this sentiment has to be supported by increased revenues.

The next earnings report will be an important catalyst. As seen in Image 2, the company easily presented each quarter's amazing growth, because that is what they want investors to see. However, a reduction by 23% in 2Q2020 is a significant blight to their otherwise impressive track record. Investors took this reduction in stride and didn't sell a dime. I believe that investors expect the outstanding growth to continue right away in the next earnings report, and that is why they are reluctant to sell. Although, I find this outlook riskier, and that the likely scenario is that revenues will not meet expectation and a correction will occur.

Image 2: Source. Recent revenue summary that exhibits high stable growth until COVID-19 based headwinds. Reduced growth is now seen, but the stock price has remained steady in increase.

Conclusion

While a solid long-term investment, I find that at the moment, 10x will see flat/to declining stock price movement. I hope I was able to express this sentiment well in this article, without damaging the long-term prospects of the company. As with all stocks, it is important to consider the risk profile at the moment, as this allows for reasonable actions to be performed. Numerous market risks are occurring, with heavy political and economic headwinds present. When this is all combined with the insights presented in this article, an investor can determine their own risk/reward strategy for the company's short-term prospects.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXG, SDGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.