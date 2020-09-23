Natural Gas Market: End-Of-Injection-Season Storage Index Is Now Below Market Expectations

However, our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index remains above market expectations (for now), but has been trending down lately.

We anticipate to see a build of 67 bcf, which is 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 13 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending September 18), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) plunged by 25.0% w-o-w (from 66 to 49). At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) remained largely unchanged (at 12). We estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 14.3% below last year's level but just 1.0% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending September 25), the weather conditions have cooled down substantially across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 32.6% w-o-w (from 49 to 33), while the number of HDDs should edge up by 14.6% (from 12 to 14). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 68.0 bcf/d and 71.0 bcf/d. Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by as much 31.6% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will plunge from -1.0% to -21.7%.

Next week

Next week (ending October 2), the weather conditions are expected to warm up in some parts of the United States, but should also cool down in other parts. The number of nationwide CDDs is currently projected to increase by 28.2% w-o-w (from 33 to 43), while the number of HDDs should surge by more than 50% (from 14 to 22). However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should sill drop by as much as 22.9% y-o-y. At the same time, the deviation from the norm will turn positive (+4.4%). (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain within the norm (on average) - see the chart below. There is almost no disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 65.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 65.1 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Actual TDDs are projected to reach a near-term low on September 23 (today) and are then projected to trend higher until October 2 (at least). However, actual TDDs are currently projected to remain mostly below the norm until November 4. However, projected TDDs have already started to rise (see the charts below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 84.7 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 1.5 bcf/d lower than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +2.5% over the next 7 days (from 69.8 bcf/d today to 71.6 bcf/d on September 30). Overall, total demand has already reached a seasonal low (on September 20) and is now projected to trend higher.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production in contiguous United States is currently estimated at 85.5 bcf/d. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) were down but are likely to be revised higher later today or tomorrow.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 86.19 bcf/d over the next three months (September-October-November), down 8.34 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 67 bcf (1 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 30 bcf smaller than a year ago and 13 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 198 bcf by October 23. The storage "surplus" relative to 5-year average is projected to shrink by 97 bcf over the same period (from +408 bcf to +311 bcf).

Yesterday, for the first time since August 7, our end-of-injection-season storage index dropped below market expectations. Today, the gap between our forecast and implied market expectations has widened further to -37 bcf (see the table below). However, our end-of-withdrawal-season storage index remains above market expectations (for now), but has been trending down lately.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

