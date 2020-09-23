Sanofi reports positive data for pivotal lung cancer trial

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announced positive pivotal trial data for the Libtayo as a first line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The study involved comparing Libtayo monotherapy to platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients whose tumor cells expressed PD-L1. The trial also had patients whose cancers depicted confirmed PD-L1 expression of ≥50%.

The median follow-up period of 13 months was reported for both Libtayo and chemotherapy. Out of these patients, the ones in Libtayo cohort demonstrated 32 percent reduced risk of death in comparison to chemotherapy patients. Ahmet Sezer, M.D., a trial investigator said,

“In new analyses presented at ESMO, Libtayo reduced the risk of death by 43% in patients whose cancer had confirmed PD-L1 expression of 50% or greater. This is notable given that nearly three-quarters of patients crossed over from chemotherapy following disease progression and 12% of patients had pretreated and stable brain metastases.”

The company is looking to use this data for the purpose of its regulatory submissions in the United States and European Union.

The data also showed that Libtayo cohort had median overall survival of 22 months compared to 14 months for chemotherapy arm. The median progression-free survival was reported at 6.2 months in comparison to 5.6 months. The objective response rate was 37 percent and 21 percent for Libtayo and chemotherapy cohorts, respectively.

In a prespecified analysis of patients with confirmed PD-L1 expression of expression of ≥50%, Libtayo arm reported 43 percent reduction in the risk of death. The cohort also demonstrated 46 percent reduction in the risk of disease progression. The median PFS was 8 months in comparison to 6 months for control arm. The ORR was reported at 39 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The data also showed the direct correlation between tumor response and PD-L1 expression level in Libtayo-treated patients. The ORR was found to be the highest at 46 percent in tumors with ≥90% PD-L1 expression. The target tumors shrank by more than 40% after 6 months of treatment on average. Such correlation was not found in chemotherapy patients.

The Phase 3 trial is an open label, randomized, and multi-center study. The trial involved 712 patients with either locally advanced NSCLC (Stage IIIB/C) who were not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation or had progressed after treatment with definitive chemoradiation, or previously untreated metastatic NSCLC (Stage IV). These patients were randomized on 1:1 basis and were administered either Libtayo 350 mg or an investigator-selected, standard-of-care, platinum-based, doublet chemotherapy regimen for 4 to 6 cycles.

The co-primary endpoints for the trial were overall survival and progression-free survival. The secondary endpoints included overall response rate, duration of response and quality of life. Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. It works by binding to PD-1 and blocking its access to cancer cells.

AstraZeneca announces positive data for Lynparza in prostate cancer

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) announced that Lynparza has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2 (BRCA1/2) mutations. The recommendation has been made by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the basis of data provided by PROfound Phase III trial.

The CHMP recommendation for Lynparza is for the treatment of adult patients with mCRPC and BRCA1/2 mutations who have progressed following prior therapy that included a new hormonal agent. José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said,

“This recommendation for Lynparza brings us closer to making the only PARP inhibitor to improve overall survival in this setting available to men in the EU. BRCA testing should now become a critical step in the diagnosis and determination of treatment for men with advanced prostate cancer in the EU.”

Lynparza was approved in the US for treating men with HRR gene-mutated mCRPC in May 2020.

AstraZeneca is collaborating with MSD for discovering additional trials in metastatic prostate cancer. The drug candidate is currently undergoing PROpel Phase III trial testing its potential as a 1st-line treatment for patients with mCRPC in combination with abiraterone versus abiraterone alone. The company expects the data to be out by the second half of 2021.

Lynparza or olaparib is a first-in-class PARP inhibitor. It is also the first targeted treatment to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumours harbouring a deficiency in HRR. It is also being tested for treating a range of PARP-dependent tumor types with defects and dependencies in the DDR pathway.

Amgen reports encouraging data for investigational Sotorasib

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) provided updated data from the full Phase 1 cohort of its CodeBreaK 100 clinical study. The trial assessed the efficacy of Sotorasib in patients with multiple advanced solid tumors. CodeBreaK 100 is the largest Phase 1/2, and first-in-human, clinical study for a KRAS G12C inhibitor.

Sotorasib demonstrated confirmed objective response rate of 35.3 percent, while its disease control rate is 91.2 percent for 34 heavily pretreated patients with NSCLC, who were treated with the 960 mg daily dose. David M. Reese, M.D. of Amgen said,

“We're pleased to share these updated Phase 1 results, particularly in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, and look forward to the Phase 2 readout in this heavily pretreated population later this year."

The data also showed that anticancer activity was prevalent across all dose levels in patients with NSCLC. 10 of 19 responders were still in response as of the data cutoff and reported confirmed ORR of 32.2 percent and DCR of 88.1 percent, while median duration of response was 10.9 months. 71.2 percent of the patients reported tumor shrinkage at the first Week 6 assessment. The patients administered with Sotorasib reported median progression-free survival of 6.3 months.

The safety and tolerability profile of the drug candidate was in line with previously reported data for CodeBreaK 100. The results did not show any dose-limiting toxicities or fatal treatment-related adverse events. The most commonly reported TRAEs included diarrhea, alanine aminotransferase increase, aspartate aminotransferase increase and fatigue.

