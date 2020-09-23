Yesterday Tesla (TSLA) had many interesting things to say during its battery day. These included:

A new, larger battery format (4680 vs. the previous 2170);

Associated manufacturing and capex efficiencies from the new battery format;

Improved cathode and anode materials;

Improved manufacturing efficiencies for the resulting vehicles, based on using the battery as a structural element, to which the front and back subframes would be tied to.

These new things are all supposed to start arriving in 2022, and to enable things like a $25,000 EV through the cost efficiencies they provide (three years out). The new battery format also seems to be set for usage in the Cybertruck, Semi and new Coupé, thus potentially delaying all those projects. A delay in the Cybertruck can be seen as relevant.

There was a level of ingenious propaganda in some of the presentation slides, so it’s hard to know how much fruit the remaining promises will bear. After all, the new battery format (4680) was promoted as delivering five times more energy and six times more power, but that’s exactly what one would expect, since the new battery format has 5.5x greater volume than the 2170 battery it will replace.

Likewise, the usage of the battery as a structural component seems like a bright development. However, batteries are prone to failure, so it remains to be seen how the battery can both be detached from the front and back subassemblies, and still retain good torsion characteristics. It would seem that bolting (instead of welding and gluing) these structural components would result in potentially reduced torsional stiffness.

These are all engineering doubts. For sure Tesla is working on all associated engineering problems, as are Tesla’s competitors. Tesla is commended for always taking a systems approach to its vehicles, seeking to optimize them from the ground up.

Given the above developments, which could on average be construed as positive, then why did Tesla’s stock start sliding after the presentations? After all, these promises look a lot more deliverable (in 2022) than things like FSD (Full Self-Driving), which Tesla started selling four years ago, yet has no prospects of delivering anywhere in the foreseeable future (FSD without human monitoring).

A possible explanation is that, as I stated above, the Cybertruck seems delayed. It was originally a late 2021 product. Now, with the use of the new batteries, it seems like a 2022 product.

Another explanation would simply be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” reaction. The battery day was anticipated over and over again. With no immediate impact on fundamentals, it’s possible that the traders which anticipated the event are now selling into it.

Finally, there’s what’s probably a better explanation. With the battery day event coming up, an internal Tesla email leaked (again). In that email, Musk rallies his troops for end of quarter deliveries. This rally is because a new deliveries record might be possible for the quarter.

So why is this seemingly good news (a record) not all that great? The problem is simple. The previous delivery rally happened in Q4 2019 and consisted of 112,000 deliveries. Meeting or beating that by a small margin would, however, could still easily fall short of the current market consensus for 121,000 deliveries.

Indeed, current Tesla consensus revenue expectations for Q3 2020 are for $8.2 billion in revenues. In Q4 2019, Tesla had $7.4 billion in revenues. We can thus see that simply coming close to the old record falls significantly short from current expectations.

Conclusion

There were many exciting announcements during Tesla’s battery day. Some of the announcements might even be very positive if they really bear fruit and all possible problems are solved.

However, at the same time Tesla seems to have guided down expectations for Q3 2020. Thus, between that, possible relevant product delays (Cybertruck) and a sell-the-news reaction, it’s not surprising that Tesla is down.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.