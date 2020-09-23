Article Thesis

Invesco (IVZ) is a stock that popped up in one of Cash Flow Kingdom's value screeners. The stock has not been a strong performer in the recent past, but net inflows have turned positive again, while market appreciation will also be a tailwind for assets under management going forward.

Invesco is not a risk-less investment for sure, and there are some margin pressures management has to deal with. But at the current very low valuation, these things seem to be priced in already. Following the dividend reduction earlier this year, the dividend now looks quite sustainable. Invesco may be a solid value & income pick right here, although investors should not completely forget about the risks to the asset management industry.

Popping Up In One Of Our Value Screens

Cash Flow Kingdom employs screening tools to find new investing ideas. One of the pricinples that Cash Flow Kingdom utilizes is what we call Investor Disparity, i.e. the difference between the yield of a company's equity and the yield of the company's bonds. When shares of a company offer a dividend yield that is much higher than the yield on its bonds, this high investor disparity may signify that equity and/or bonds must be mispriced.

Assuming bond markets are correctly pricing in the risks of the company, a dividend yield that is much higher than the bond yield of the company can indicate that equity markets are too bearish on the company's prospects. One of the screens, where we combined a positive Investor Disparity with a couple of other metrics, including forward growth and valuation, came up with the following companies worthy of further research:

Among the 7 companies that popped up (among thousands that were screened), Altria (MO) and Archrock (AROC) already were Cash Flow Kingdom positions, which shows that this method of screening seems to be well-aligned with our investment approach/goals.

Asset Managers Are Under Pressure

The asset management industry as a whole has experienced a lot of change over the last couple of years, mainly due to the growing trend of passive investing and indexing via ETFs. This has hurt the players that were focused on actively managed funds quite a lot. The trend towards passive investing is based on quite some logic, as ETFs usually have significantly lower expense ratios compared to mutual funds.

Looking at the share price performance of large asset managers over the last decade, we get the following picture:

It is not a surprise to see that the only large asset manager that beat the broad market is Blackrock (BLK), the leader in the ETF investing space. Other large asset managers, including T. Rowe Price (TROW), Franklin Resources (BEN), Invesco, and Eaton Vance (EV) have underperformed the index -- despite the fact that a rising stock market provides a great macro backdrop for the industry in general.

Due to a combination of declining margins due to a massive shift towards ETFs, coupled with investor pessimism, which led to multiple compression headwinds, many of the large traditional asset managers, including Invesco, performed quite badly over the last decade. Invesco, especially, has seen its share price drop by close to 50% over the last ten years. It should be noted that alternative asset managers, such as private equity, have performed better than many of the traditional asset managers in recent years.

Invesco: A Quality Pick?

Invesco's weak share price performance over the last decade suggests that the company may be one of the weakest players in the industry. Its profits, however, did not drop as much as one would assume at first sight -- they actually are up over the last ten years. The reason for the very weak share price performance is that the market had ascribed a quite high earnings multiple of more than 24 to the company's shares a decade ago, whereas shares are being valued at less than half of that valuation now.

There must still be reasons for why Invesco's valuation has come down so much, but maybe that is due to factors such as the pressures on the industry as a whole, a weaker growth outlook, etc.

Source: Invesco presentation

Invesco's total assets under management were down during Q2 compared to the prior year's level, but up versus Q1. The equity market downturn in spring 2020 played a huge role in that. Invesco is managing assets both actively and passively, with the Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) being its best-known investment vehicle. Due to the share price gains in tech, and due to investors' interest in participating, QQQ has done well and Invesco's passive investments have actually grown year over year during the most recent quarter. In general, this is good news, as Invesco will be able to participate in the ETF trend to some degree as well. At the same time, however, it should be noted that managing assets in passive vehicles such as QQQ is not generating nearly as much revenue compared to active funds. QQQ has an expense ratio of 0.2%, whereas Invesco as a whole has a revenue yield that is roughly twice as high. The shift towards ETFs in Invesco's own portfolio thus means that revenues will decline, all else equal, although passive vehicles also require less work, which is why expenses should decline to some degree as well.

When it comes to Invesco's investment performance, we see the following:

Source: Invesco presentation

In general, the majority of its assets have outperformed the peer group average, although the outperformance has been more pronounced on a longer-term basis (e.g. 10 years), while the shorter-term performance is relatively close to the peer group median.

With its assets performing slightly better than those of most of its peers, Invesco should, at least theoretically, be one of the managers investors are attracted to. But at the same time, if the declining "outperformance rate" does not reverse upwards, investors may favor other managers that generate a more consistent outperformance across their funds.

On one hand, Invesco may thus continue to profit from a solid above-average performance in the past, but on the other hand, this outperformance has been less pronounced in the more recent past, which could be a headwind for attracting new investors.

Looking at net inflows, things have not been very good earlier this year, when Invesco had to battle with net outflows of $19 billion in Q1 and $14 billion in Q2. This can, at least partially, be explained by the fact that investors shied away from equity markets during and following the steep downturn earlier this year. Things have been improving during Q3, when Invesco was able to generate positive net inflows of $5 billion for July and $7 billion for August. The fact that equity markets have performed well during recent months has been pulling retail investors back into the market, and Invesco profited from that. At the same time, Invesco also benefits from market appreciation, as this lifts its assets under management as well. Q3 should thus be a strong quarter AuM-wise, as both positive net inflows as well as market appreciation will work for Invesco. At the end of August 2020, AuM stood at $1.25 trillion, which was up from $1.18 trillion at the end of the previous year's month. The near-term outlook for Invesco's results is thus not bad, although the long-term headwinds, such as margin pressures for the industry, still remain.

Earnings per share estimates for the current quarter have also been improving, and currently stand at $0.45, whereas the estimate for the same quarter stood at below $0.40 three months earlier. Analysts are thus correctly assuming that Q3 will be better than previously thought thanks to market appreciation and positive net inflows.

A Low Valuation And A High Dividend Yield

Invesco cut its dividend in half earlier this year, but even at the reduced level of $0.155 per share per quarter, shares still offer a yield of 5.5% at current prices. This is roughly three times as much as investors can get from the broad market, which may make Invesco attractive for income investors.

Based on current estimates for Invesco's EPS for 2020-2022, the dividend looks very sustainable at current prices. The payout ratio based on this year's expected profits is 39% (2.55 times covered), based on current estimates for 2021 and 2022, the payout ratio drops to 36% and 35% (which equates to a coverage ratio of 2.8 and 2.9, respectively). The risk of another dividend cut thus seems rather small right here, at least for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, based on profit estimates for the coming years, shares look rather inexpensive. With shares trading at $11.20 right now, its earnings multiples look like this:

Investors can buy shares at ~11 times this year's profits, and at around 7/6.5 times 2021's/2022's profits. This seems like a bargain compared to how broad markets are valued, but then again, the market may be (correctly) pricing in that margin pressures in the asset management industry may persist.

Earlier this year, before the pandemic, Invesco's shares were still valued at $18+, and the macro headwinds for the industry were already well-known back then. So maybe, if sentiment normalizes to levels seen before the crisis, Invesco's shares could rise back to the high-teens. Based on profit estimates for the next two years, this would equate to an earnings multiple of around 10, which surely wouldn't be expensive.

Takeaway

So, what should investors make of Invesco? The industry is under pressure, its 10-year performance has been abysmal, and it recently cut its dividend. On the other hand, however, Q3's AuM performance has been strong, the company owns a well-known investment vehicle in QQQ, the majority of its funds historically outperform their peers. Also, Invesco's dividend offers a nice yield and looks safe at the current level, while its valuation is so low that shares would still be rather inexpensive if they rise by 50%, back to the levels seen at the beginning of the year.

Those seeking a low-risk, sleep-well-at-night pick should likely look elsewhere, but Invesco may still have some merit for those with a higher appetite for risk that want to invest in a value opportunity with an above-average yield. I am moderately bullish on Invesco, although I wouldn't consider this as a buy-and-hold-forever stock, due to too many uncertainties for the whole industry.

One Last Word

