Results have been adversely impacted by strengthening of the US dollar against the currencies of countries outside the US where Anheuser-Busch conducts around 69% of its business.

InBev succeeded in a hostile takeover of Anheuser-Busch in 2008, securing ownership of the iconic Budweiser brand, a name synonymous with beer, in the US and around the world.

Anheuser-Busch InBev: Investment Thesis

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has a relatively low dividend yield of 1.87%, despite the share price more than halving since the end of 2017. Total returns for share investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev over the last 5 years have been overwhelming negative. Despite the low dividend yield, the dividend payout ratio is extremely high. This is unlikely to be solved by EPS growth as analysts' estimates are for negative EPS growth. The strengthening of the US currency against the currencies of countries where Anheuser-Busch does 69% of its business is contributing to the downward pressure on EPS. Apart from possibly the products, there is little to like about Anheuser-Busch at present, at least from an investment perspective.

Anheuser-Busch Investment Review: Short-term Outlook To End Of 2022

This article on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is in response to a DGI+ Club subscriber request, which I am always pleased to accommodate wherever possible. The request was in respect of Altria (MO), but rather than just review Altria in isolation, I believed it was useful to compare to peers. In selecting peers for Altria, my thoughts went to that old song,

However, I stopped at tobacco and alcohol and settled on Philip Morris (PM) and Anheuser-Busch InBev as suitable peers. Table 1 below shows a comparison and ranking, based on selected historical and projected data out to end of 2022.

Table 1

Table 1 provides comparative data for the three stocks, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, for buying at closing share price on September 22, 2020 and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus and low estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 1 contents:

Targeted total return through end of 2022 (line 29 & lines 1 to 3) - All three stocks 7% (all 3 stocks equally ranked on 1). Due to their high dividend yields, Altria can achieve this 7% return through end of 2022, even if its share price goes down, and Philip Morris share price has only to increase by 1.41%. Without the benefit of a high dividend yield, Anheuser-Busch share price must increase by 11.51% through end of 2022, to achieve a 7% per year total return.

- All three stocks 7% (all 3 stocks equally ranked on 1). Due to their high dividend yields, Altria can achieve this 7% return through end of 2022, even if its share price goes down, and Philip Morris share price has only to increase by 1.41%. Without the benefit of a high dividend yield, Anheuser-Busch share price must increase by 11.51% through end of 2022, to achieve a 7% per year total return. Consensus EPS growth rates + dividend yield (lines 13, 16, 24) - Courtesy of its high dividend yield, Altria is the leader on a combination of EPS growth rate plus dividend yield, followed closely by Philip Morris. Anheuser-Busch remains negative, even when taking into account dividend yield.

- Courtesy of its high dividend yield, Altria is the leader on a combination of EPS growth rate plus dividend yield, followed closely by Philip Morris. Anheuser-Busch remains negative, even when taking into account dividend yield. Low EPS growth rates + dividend yield (lines 14, 16, 25) - Here Altria again nudges out Philip Morris, with both having slightly better than 10% combined EPS growth rate and dividend yield. Anheuser-Busch negative growth estimate worsens.

- Here Altria again nudges out Philip Morris, with both having slightly better than 10% combined EPS growth rate and dividend yield. Anheuser-Busch negative growth estimate worsens. Dividend payout ratios (lines 19 to 22) - The high payout ratios for both Altria and Philip Morris raise questions of sustainability at these levels. Anheuser-Busch has by far the lowest dividend payout ratio on a non-GAAP basis, but sustainability still needs to be considered in view of the negative EPS growth estimates, and substantially lower GAAP results.

The high payout ratios for both Altria and Philip Morris raise questions of sustainability at these levels. Anheuser-Busch has by far the lowest dividend payout ratio on a non-GAAP basis, but sustainability still needs to be considered in view of the negative EPS growth estimates, and substantially lower GAAP results. Consensus EPS growth as a factor of Low EPS growth (line 26) - I regard a low factor here as a measure of likely soundness of estimates, where there is limited disparity between low and consensus estimates. Philip Morris does better than Altria here. Anheuser-Busch has negative EPS growth estimates for both consensus and low estimates, so increased certainty in those estimates is likely not a plus.

- I regard a low factor here as a measure of likely soundness of estimates, where there is limited disparity between low and consensus estimates. Philip Morris does better than Altria here. Anheuser-Busch has negative EPS growth estimates for both consensus and low estimates, so increased certainty in those estimates is likely not a plus. Case 1.1 Ending P/E ratio required to meet targeted return of 7% (line 30) - This is a measure of the ending P/E ratio required for each stock in order for each stock to return 7% through end of 2022. Altria is best able to achieve a 7% return at the lowest P/E ratio at end, and by a wide margin. Anheuser-Busch is a distant last.

- This is a measure of the ending P/E ratio required for each stock in order for each stock to return 7% through end of 2022. Altria is best able to achieve a 7% return at the lowest P/E ratio at end, and by a wide margin. Anheuser-Busch is a distant last. Case 1.2 Rate of return, if P/E ratio at end of 2022 is same as P/E ratio at February 21, 2020 (lines 32 & 33) - The logic here is, the market peaked around February 21, 2020 before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after calendar quarterly results through December had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020 reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A return to these P/E ratios at end of 2022 would result in return for Anheuser-Busch increasing from 7% to 7.42%. It would also necessitate its P/E ratio increasing to 16.97, the second highest of the three stocks.

- The logic here is, the market peaked around February 21, 2020 before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after calendar quarterly results through December had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020 reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A return to these P/E ratios at end of 2022 would result in return for Anheuser-Busch increasing from 7% to 7.42%. It would also necessitate its P/E ratio increasing to 16.97, the second highest of the three stocks. Case 2.1 Low EPS estimates, and P/E ratio at end of 2022 same as for Case 1.1 (lines 36 & 37) - Adopting the low EPS estimates in place of the consensus EPS estimates, results in the targeted 7% return for all three stocks per Case 1.1 reducing, with Anheuser-Busch return reducing from 7% to 5.3%.

Adopting the low EPS estimates in place of the consensus EPS estimates, results in the targeted 7% return for all three stocks per Case 1.1 reducing, with Anheuser-Busch return reducing from 7% to 5.3%. Case 2.2 has same low EPS assumptions as Case 2.1, but with P/E ratio at end of 2022 same as P/E ratio at February 21, 2020 (lines 39 & 40) - Anheuser-Busch ranks a distant last on these measures, with a return of 5.7%, compared to Altria and Philip Morris returns ~20%.

Anheuser-Busch ranks a distant last on these measures, with a return of 5.7%, compared to Altria and Philip Morris returns ~20%. Ranking totals (lines 48 & 50) - These are not weighted for importance of the line by line ratings, but nevertheless are considered useful as a guide. Anheuser-Busch ranks last for both total ranking and for ranking across specific line items for growth rates, total returns and P/E ratios.

At current share price levels, Anheuser-Busch, with potential limited to low to mid single-digit returns, appears to offer poor value, compared to Altria and Philip Morris. Summarized in Table 2 below is relevant data on historical and projected performance for the three companies.

Table 2 Historical and projected performance

Table 2 summarizes historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts EPS estimates out to 2024 where available but these are considered not as reliable). Table 2 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for a total rate of return is 7% per year, based on buying at Tuesday, September 22, closing share price level. The analysis from here on will primarily address Anheuser-Busch. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time, when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It is prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefitting shareholders.

Anheuser-Busch Analysis

Table 3A Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates

The short-term result out to end of 2022 -

Table 3A shows the detail of the projections for investment in Anheuser-Busch shares through the end of 2022, per Cases 1.1 and 1.2 in Table 1 above. Case 1.2 shows the return of 7.5% indicated, if the P/E ratio increases back to the 17.24 level on February 21, 2020, by the end of 2022.

The long-term result beyond the end of 2022 -

Table 3A also shows projections for buying Anheuser-Busch shares at the current price level and holding for longer periods from 4.25 years out to 40 years. Note the EPS growth rate of 0.1% for 2023 and beyond is an arbitrary estimate, and there is no certainty EPS will continue to grow at this rate. The effect of the increase in P/E ratio is a one off effect which is diluted over longer periods, so the returns in Case 1.2 reduce from 7.5% through end of 2022 to ~2% in the very long term.

Table 3B Based on analysts' low EPS estimates

Table 3B shows the detail of the projections for investment in Anheuser-Busch shares through the end of 2022, per Cases 2.1 and 2.2 in Table 1 above. The returns at the end of 2022 of 7% and 7.5% at the high EPS estimates reduce to returns of 5.3% and 5.8% at the low EPS estimates. With a dividend yield of 1.87% and an estimated 6.22% decline in EPS, it is only the increase in the P/E ratio that results in positive return projections for Anheuser-Busch.

Table 3C Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates and 2016 to 2019 average P/E ratio

Table 3C assumes long-term average EPS growth rate of 0.1% for Case 3.1, and 4% for Case 3.2. It is also assumed, as with all other cases, dividends are reinvested. It is further assumed the dividend payout ratio is constant throughout, so dividends grow at the same rate as EPS.

Comments on Case 3.1 -

Case 3.1 has similar assumptions to Case 1.1 in Table 3A above, except the P/E ratio has been increased to the 2016 to 2019 average of 25.85. The result at the end of 2022 is an increase in the projected rate of return from 7.0% to 29.5%. This increase in return is entirely due to the assumed increase in P/E ratio. As discussed further above, changes in P/E ratio have a one-off effect, which can be quite large, and significantly affect rate of return in the short term. Over the very long term, this one-off effect has only minor impact on total rate of return. In fact, after 20 to 40 years the total return reduces to around 3% to 4%, despite the assumed higher ending P/E ratio.

Comments on Case 3.2 -

Case 3.2 has similar assumptions to Case 1.2 in Table 3A above, except the P/E ratio has been increased to the 2016 to 2019 average of 25.85, and the long-term EPS growth rate from 2023 onwards has been increased from 0.10% to 4%. The result at the end of 2022 is an increase in the projected rate of return from 7.5% to 29.5%. This increase in return is entirely due to the assumed increase in P/E ratio. As noted for Case 3.1 the return at the end of 40 years will be minimally affected by the increase in the P/E ratio. But the increase of the EPS growth rate from 0.10% to 4% results in the ending investment value increasing by around five times from $2,338 for Case 1.2 to $11,806 for Case 3.2. This impact of the power of compounding increases exponentially with increases in either or both of the period invested and the growth rate.

Anheuser-Busch: A Review Of Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Anheuser-Busch shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Anheuser-Busch were negative for all eight of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The returns range from negative (8.1)% to negative (41.6)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to September 22, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. The results are not necessarily all bad from the perspective of a new investor seeking to invest at current share price, if the low returns are due to an overly beaten down share price. Based on the review so far there are good reasons for the decline in Anheuser-Busch share price reflected in Table 4 above.

Anheuser-Busch: Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Anheuser-Busch Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $11,274 million over the 3.5 years, January 1, 2017 through end of June 30, 2020. Over the same period, net assets used in operations decreased by $34,541 million, but despite this reduction in operating assets, net debt only decreased by $23,267 million. This decrease of $11274 million in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $23,688 million over the period. Out of these earnings of $23,688 million, $19,463 million was paid out in dividends. This should have resulted in a net increase of $4,225 million, rather than the decrease of $11,274 million in shareholders' funds. This calls for a check of the "Equity Bucket" to determine the nature of this discrepancy of $15,499 million. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 5.2 Anheuser-Busch Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.5-year period totals to $23,689 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $11.75.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $4,052 million of expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Anheuser-Busch. This was mainly comprised of asset impairment charges. There was another $12,522 million of expense not included in net income but included in comprehensive income, mainly comprised of foreign currency translation adjustments. A significant portion of this was booked in the first half of 2020, as explained in the notes to the 2nd quarter 2020 financial statements, as follows,

Consolidated equity attributable to equity holders as of 30 June 2020 was USD 60,065 million, compared to USD 75,722 million as of 31 December 2019. The decrease in equity is primarily related to the combined effect of the weakening of the closing rates of the Mexican pesos, the South African rand, the Colombian pesos and the Brazilian real, which resulted in a foreign exchange translation adjustment of USD 12,293 million as of 30 June 2020. These items, totaling $16,574 million decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.5-year period by $8.24 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result. These adjustments mainly comprise foreign currency translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Neither the currency translation adjustments nor the impairment charges require cash outlays. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time.

There were share issues to employees, with an estimated market value of $1,111 million and it would appear the full market value for these shares was not taken up in arriving at net income. Because equity issues were used to meet this stock compensation expense, there was an effective increase in equity of $1,111 million from this source.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $11.75 ($23,689 million) has decreased to $3.32 ($6,738 million) net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

To sum up, over the 3.5 years, there was $6,738 million net income from operations added to equity, after accounting for costs excluded from the non-GAAP results. This 6,738 million together with $1,111 million added to equity from share issues to staff, and a further $340 million from exercise of warrants, was offset by $19,463 million in dividends to shareholders, resulting in a reduction of $11,274 million in equity over the 3.5 years.

Anheuser-Busch - Currency risk for operations -

The large currency translation losses discussed above relate to the valuation of long-term non-monetary assets. This would not be an issue if these assets were producing products priced in US dollars. For example, companies such as Bunge (BG) record large currency translation losses in respect of their facilities in Brazil. But the products produced are priced in US dollars, whether they are sold to export, or fertilizer sold to local farmers. And because local farmers are paid in US dollars for their export crops, they can afford to pay in US dollars despite the declining value of the Brazilian real. But Anheuser-Busch mainly produces and sells its goods in local currencies of foreign operations. A strengthening in the US dollar means the net cash flows in local currency from these foreign locations are worth less in US currency. The following note to the Form 20-F lodged with SEC for 2019 year is relevant,

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates may lead to volatility in our results of operations. Although we report our consolidated results in U.S. dollars, in 2019, we derived 69.8% of our revenue from operating companies that have non-U.S. dollar functional currencies (in most cases, in the local currency of the respective operating company). Consequently, any change in exchange rates between our operating companies' functional currencies and the U.S. dollar will affect our consolidated income statement and balance sheet when the results of those operating companies are translated into U.S. dollars for our reporting purposes, as we cannot hedge against translational exposures. Decreases in the value of our operating companies' functional currencies against the U.S. dollar will tend to reduce those operating companies' contributions in dollar terms to our financial condition and results of operations. During 2019, several currencies, such as the Argentinean peso, the Australian dollar, the Brazilian real, the Colombian peso, the Mexican peso and the South African rand, depreciated against the U.S. dollar, which generally strengthened during the same period. Our total consolidated revenue was USD 52.3 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019, a decrease of USD 0.7 billion compared to the year ended 31 December 2018. The negative impact of unfavorable currency translation effects on our consolidated revenue in the year ended 31 December 2019 was USD 2.7 billion, primarily as a result of the impact of the currencies listed above.

This situation is continuing and would be contributing to analysts' negative EPS estimates.

Anheuser-Busch: Summary and Conclusions

Anheuser-Busch appears to offer the possibility of modest returns at best, in the short term through the end of 2022. These modest returns will rely on continuation of the dividend at current rates and an increase in the P/E ratio towards historical levels. An increase in the P/E ratio would require improved sentiment towards the company. Sentiment, in turn, would likely require future EPS growth rate to turn positive, whereas analysts' estimates are for negative EPS growth. The possibility of lower EPS and debt levels appear to be the main risks to continued dividend payments at current levels. Movements in exchange rates around the world have the potential to adversely affect Anheuser-Busch net income in US dollars, and this is happening at present. I do not believe the company is at risk financially, but at present it does not appear to be an attractive investment option.

