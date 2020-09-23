The YieldCo has a healthy growth pipeline that should ensure steady dividend growth in the years ahead.

COVID-19 has had negligible impacts on the business operations or growth plans.

Investment Thesis

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A) is the publicly traded renewable energy YieldCo subsidiary of parent Clearway Energy Group, a utility-scale renewables developer. The YieldCo owns and operates a 7.5 GW portfolio of clean energy electricity generation assets, such as wind, solar, thermal, and natural gas facilities. It sells power to financially strong counterparties under long-term contracts.

With the recent resolution of a large customer's unexpected bankruptcy, CWEN has received a windfall of cash for investment in growth projects. This, along with the company's other investments, should result in steady cash flow and dividend growth in the years ahead.

As an owner of renewable energy assets, CWEN is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term mega-trend of green power production that I described in "Renewable Energy Is Set For Exponential Growth In The Years Ahead."

Class C shares (CWEN) currently yield around 5.1%, while lower-volume A shares (CWEN.A) yield closer to 5.5%.

The Portfolio And Business

First off, we as public shareholders should be aware that, collectively, we own a minority stake (~45%) in Clearway Energy, Inc. The majority (~55%) is owned by parent company, Clearway Energy Group ("CEG"). The corporate structure is fairly common among real asset owners.

Source: CWEN Q2 10-Q

This creates a fairly significant alignment of interests between public shareholders and the developer/parent company.

As far as CWEN's portfolio is concerned, it is 100% invested in clean energy production, although only about 75% is specifically in renewables such as wind, solar, and thermal.

Source: Clearway Energy Q2 Presentation

By power production capacity, as of the end of June, 2020, conventional made up 33.0% of assets, wind made up 29.4%, thermal made up 20.1%, and solar made up 17.5%.

The "conventional" portion of CWEN's portfolio is mostly natural gas-fired power generation facilities, such as the Marsh Landing Generation Station that currently produces 720 MW of power annually for Pacific Gas & Electric.

Yes, that is the California-based PG&E that recently went bankrupt after being found responsible for a massive forest fire. Much of CWEN's portfolio (by MW) is located in California, and 1.2 GW of power is contracted to PG&E specifically. Most of that is for the Marsh Landing nat-gas facility, with the remainder for solar assets.

When PG&E went bankrupt, a significant portion of CWEN's cash flow became restricted until the bankruptcy process had concluded. Now that the company has obtained certainty about its contracts with PG&E being upheld, the restricted cash has been released and the dividend has returned to its pre-PG&E bankruptcy level.

Hence the 49% jump from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.21 to the new payout of $0.3125 — or $1.25 annualized.

But PG&E is not actually CWEN's largest offtake counterparty by contractual power production. Southern California Edison, subsidiary of Edison International (EIX), an investment-grade rated ("BBB" from S&P) utility, is contracted with CWEN for ~2.1 GW of power. San Diego Gas and Electric, a subsidiary of investment-grade rated ("BBB+" from Fitch) Sempra Energy (SRE), is contracted for 553 MW. PacifiCorp, a Northwestern utility and subsidiary of Berkshire Hatthaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), is contracted for 265 MW.

In short, one of the biggest strengths of CWEN is the fact that its counterparties — mainly large, investment-grade utilities and local governments — are financially solid.

Now that the situation with PG&E is resolved, CWEN can now focus on growth — of both assets and dividends per share.

Parent company and sponsor, Clearway Energy Group, has a pipeline of Late State projects amounting to 5.1 GW of assets, with 0.6 GW expected to come online in 2021, 1.7 GW in 2022, and 1.9 GW in 2023. CWEN has right of first offer agreements in place for 644 MW of its sponsor's project pipeline.

Source: Clearway Energy Q2 Presentation

CWEN is also in the process of structuring a co-investment with parent company, CEG, for a 1.2 GW portfolio of renewable assets, set to commence their commercial operation dates in 2021 and 2022. This investment would extend CWEN's already long weighted average remaining contract life, as the portfolio has a weighted contractual term of 15 years.

Here are some of CWEN's ROFO opportunities that are expected to come online in the next few years:

Source: Clearway Energy Q2 Presentation

Notice on the right hand side how CWEN typically enjoys very long power purchase agreement ("PPA") terms of between 15-20 years (or longer). Here are the weighted average remaining PPA terms for each of CWEN's segments:

Solar: 16.5 years

Wind: 12.5 years

Conventional: 7 years

Thermal: Various

Based on the PPA terms CWEN has made public information (basically, everything but thermal), the weighted average remaining term is 11.1 years.

During the second quarter, CWEN raised $28 million of equity capital at an average price per share of $22.05. That amounts to an effective cash cost of equity of 5.7%. The company also issued $250 million of 8-year green bonds at an effective interest rate of 4.35%. That amounts to a weighted average cost of capital of about 4.5%.

Compare that to its recent projects with CAFD yields ranging between 7.5% and 10.5%, with contractual revenue streams lasting decades.

Long-term debt is currently fairly high at $6.377 billion, or 7.1x trailing twelve months EBITDA. However, now that the restricted cash from PG&E has been freed up and as investments come online, EBITDA should rise going forward. Moreover, the company plans to deleverage the balance sheet by at least $350 million per year to lighten their debt load.

This debt is largely in the form of non-recourse, amortizing loans, which means that they are collateralized by individual assets and that principal is paid with interest on a regular basis. These amortizing loans will be CWEN's primary deleveraging tool.

The Dividend

CWEN has guided for 2020 CAFD per share of $1.54. The new annualized dividend of $1.25 per share would amount to an 81% payout ratio, if CWEN had paid the new quarterly dividend in the first half of the year. This falls at the lower end of the company's target payout ratio of 80-85%. However, based on the lower quarterly dividend of $0.21 for Q1 and Q2, CWEN's actual payout ratio in 2020 is expected to be 67.9%.

For 2021, CWEN targets an 8% dividend raise, going from this year's $1.25 payout to a new payout in the range of $1.34 to $1.36. Based on next year's CAFD per share target of $1.70, that amounts to a 2021 payout ratio of 79.4%.

Beyond that, management targets dividend per share growth of 5-8% per year, which I believe should be easily achievable given the projected growth of renewables in the decades ahead. Even if DPS growth comes in on the low end of its target range in the next ten years (after 2021's 8% hike), buyers at today's share prices will enjoy a 9%+ yield-on-cost at the end of the decade.

Conclusion

CWEN shares are currently (as of this writing) trading at 15.9x 2020 CAFD and 14.6x expected 2021 CAFD. However, CWEN.A shares, which have significantly lower trading volume but pay the same dividend as CWEN, trade at only 14.8x 2020 CAFD and 13.4x expected 2021 CAFD.

The dividend yield for CWEN.A is correspondingly higher: 5.47% versus CWEN's 5.05%.

Measuring by price to operating cash flow (or "cash from operations"), CWEN is the cheapest option of its closest peers:

Data by YCharts

With an attractive dividend yield and a long growth runway ahead, CWEN (and especially the A shares, CWEN.A) looks like a strong dividend growth investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWEN, CWEN.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.