The oil prices came under pressure this month which has dampened the outlook for oil producers, including Hess Corp. (HES) which is developing a major project in offshore Guyana. But with support from robust liquidity of $5.3 billion and crude oil hedges, I believe Hess Corp. can withstand this tough period and emerge stronger at the end as Liza Phase 1 in offshore Guyana ramps up to full capacity this year and Liza Phase 2 starts producing oil from 2022.

The US oil price fell to high-$30s a barrel this month after staying in the $40-$42 a barrel range since June due to mounting concerns regarding weak demand. Some countries, including India, one of the world’s biggest oil consumers, are struggling to contain COVID-19 and the pandemic is threatening to make a comeback in parts of Europe, including Spain, Italy, and the UK. This, combined with the escalation in tensions between the US and China, has clouded the global economic outlook and oil demand prospects. Last week, the WTI oil price recovered to $40 but fell to $39 at the time of this writing.

The International Energy Agency has warned that the oil demand growth, which recovered in the last few months after several countries eased lockdowns and lifted travel restrictions, could “decelerate markedly in the second half of 2020.” The Paris-based agency has slashed its oil demand estimates. OPEC has also lowered its demand outlook in its latest report.

Low Activity At Bakken

This volatility and weakness in oil prices have clouded the future earnings and cash flow outlook for oil producers. Hess Corp. has already slashed this year’s E&P capital and exploratory budget by 37% from the original estimate to $1.9 billion, mainly by curtailing drilling activity at the Bakken Shale oil play, which accounts for the company’s onshore US operations. The company ran a six-rig drilling program in this region in the first quarter of 2020 and removed all but one rig by May.

Until last month, when it seemed like oil prices may climb to the mid-$40s by the end of the year and $50 a barrel in 2021, I thought Hess might start slowly increasing drilling activity from next year. But the recent decline in oil prices has shown that the industry isn’t out of the woods yet and this will make oil producers like Hess more cautious about future spending.

Hess Corp. will likely continue with the one-rig program in the Bakken region, which will allow the company to conserve its cash flows, maintain its core capabilities, and preserve this asset for a better oil price environment. If by the end of the year, the demand outlook keeps looking tough, with little clarity on oil prices increasing to $50 a barrel, then I expect Hess Corp. to continue working with the single rig in 2021 as well. Remember, the company needs at least two rigs to hold the Bakken production flat which means that under the current plan, its output will decline. Hess Corp. produced 194,000 boe per day from Bakken in the second quarter and I expect its production to drop to 171,000 boepd in the fourth quarter and might head lower in 2021.

Ramp Up At Offshore Guyana

A key reason why Hess Corp. has made a large cut in drilling activity at Bakken is that it allows the company to continue funding the development work at the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana, where Hess has a 30% interest and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the operator. I believe it is important that Hess Corp. keeps investing in this offshore project at this time.

That’s because firstly, this is one of the world’s biggest offshore development which has the potential to drive Hess Corp.’s oil growth over the long term. Hess and Exxon Mobil have announced 18 major oil finds in the region since 2015 with more than eight billion barrels of oil equivalent resources. The reserve base, which is spread over 6.6 million acres, has substantial upside potential, considering the company and its partners haven't fully explored the region yet. Besides, the reserve estimate does not include the most recent discoveries, including the one at the Redtail-1 well announced earlier this month.

Secondly, Hess has started getting high-margin oil production from the Stabroek Block that can generate decent returns, even in a low oil price environment. The Liza field in this region features the lowest breakeven costs among all major offshore and onshore shale oil developments in the world. The first phase of the Liza project, which was placed into service in late-2019, needs oil prices of $35 per barrel (Brent) to break-even and the second phase, which will startup in early-2022, has an estimated break-even price of just $25 per barrel. These low-cost barrels are then sold at Brent-linked prices, which typically trades at a premium over WTI. This sale of low-cost volumes at attractive prices will enable Hess to capture superior margins than its US-based E&P peers.

Hess’s share of production from Liza clocked in at 22,000 bpd in the second quarter but will likely increase meaningfully from H2-2020 since the development was scheduled to hit full capacity of 120,000 bpd (gross) in August. Its output will climb further in less than two years as Liza Phase 2 comes online and hits a nameplate capacity of 220,000 bpd (gross). This major addition of high-margin volumes to Hess’s portfolio will help push the company’s earnings, cash flows, and profit margins higher.

Withstanding The Downturn

Its near-term outlook, however, isn’t looking that good. The recent dip in oil prices will hurt its earnings and cash flow outlook, although the negative impact will get partly offset by the Liza ramp up. Remember, Hess reported an adjusted net loss of $0.60 per share for Q1-2020 in which oil prices averaged around $45 per barrel. In the current sub-$40 a barrel oil price environment and the high-margin Stabroek volumes accounting for a small portion of the company’s total output for the next few quarters, I think Hess will likely continue reporting losses. The company will also likely burn cash flows. Hess generated $803 million of cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, in H1-2020 and spent a total of $1.39 billion of capital expenditures (cash flow CapEx) in the same period, including midstream CapEx of $147 million. Consequently, it burned $594 million of cash flows ($803Mn-$1,397Mn) in H1-2020.

The good thing, however, is that Hess Corp. is well equipped to face losses and cash flow deficits in the near term, or at least until Liza Phase 2 comes online. The company benefits from having liquidity of $5.3 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash reserves and $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. This robust liquidity will help the company in meeting any shortfall in cash flows.

I don’t expect Hess Corp. to face an exceedingly large cash flow deficit, since the company has hedged most of its future oil production using hedges at attractive prices. For the remainder of the year, the company has hedged 130,000 bpd of oil production using put options with an average monthly floor price of $55 per barrel (WTI) and an additional 20,000 bpd with a floor price of $60 per barrel (Brent). That’s equivalent to 86% of what the company might produce in H2-2020, as per my oil production estimate of 174,000 bpd for H2-2020. This solid hedge coverage has minimized the exposure of the company’s cash flows to the weakness in oil prices.

Given the ongoing uncertainty in the oil price outlook, I expect Hess Corp. to build hedge positions for 2021. This time, however, with WTI hovering below $40 per barrel and futures indicating prices of well below $50 for 2021, the company likely won’t be able to secure attractive prices of $55-$60 a barrel, like it did last year for 2020. But still, the hedges will protect the company against the risk of continued weakness in commodity prices and provide visibility into future cash flows.

Long-term-oriented investors should consider buying the company’s shares on recent weakness. The company’s shares have fallen by 13% in the last four weeks, driven in large part by the drop in oil prices. The stock, which typically trades at a premium over peers, is currently priced 8.5x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, above the sector median of 7.4x, but below its five-year average of 10.2x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Hess Corp.’s weakness, however, is that it carries high levels of debt, which is evident from its above-average debt-to-equity ratio of 111%. But I think the debt load appears manageable because firstly, the company is facing no significant near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturity relates to $1 billion of term loan due in 2023. Secondly, the company is not facing any meaningful risk of defaulting on loan agreements. Its key leverage metric is still well below what is required under the financial covenants related to its revolving credit facility and the term loan agreements.

The company has to keep its leverage, measured in terms of total consolidated debt to total capitalization, to under 65%. At the end of 2Q20, this leverage metric clocked in at 44.3%. Thirdly, if the business environment turns sour, then the company has the option of selling its non-core assets and using the proceeds for debt reduction purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.