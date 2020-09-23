In addition, Tencent has no risk of COVID as 96% of revenue is China only, and COVID has been contained there.

Tencent has a strong track record of leveraging their competitive advantages to build large, new businesses. For example, leveraging WeChat's 1.2B daily active users (DAU) to bootstrap WeChat Pay.

Tencent has ~40% upside based on sum of parts analysis using US comps and the fair market value of their portfolio investments.

TLDR: Tencent has 40% upside based on sum of parts analysis and the fair market value of their securities. If you believe large US tech companies are fairly valued, Tencent offers growth at a discount. In addition, because China has contained COVID, this investment does not have the same covid risk exposure that US stocks have. My price target is $94 vs. a current price of $66.38.

Segment Market Cap Games and Media 2.08T RMB/310B USD Fintech, excluding cloud 1.64T RMB/240B USD Tencent Cloud 930B RMB/137B USD Online Advertising 650B RMB / 96B USD Other 69B RMB / 10.2B Investments 726B RMB/107B RMB Total 6.1T RMB/900B USD

Current Price/Market Cap (USD): $66.38/$633.92B

Target Price/Market Cap (USD): $94.24/$900B

Deep Moat with Data and Distribution

The company has a large moat through 微信/WeChat and its 1.2B daily active users.

微信/WeChat is more than a messaging app, it's also used to pay. In fact, WeChat Pay is the #1 payment network in China by transactions and #2 by notional volume. WeChat also has mini-programs, which are lightweight apps inside WeChat, which can be accessed via QR code. Nearly every company has a mini-app, including Meituan, Didi, Tesla and Airbnb.

Management has shown a track record of building new, large business segments. They started with QQ, before WeChat. Now they have many major revenue streams, such as WeChat Pay, Games, Tencent Cloud, Tencent Video and Music, all of which leverage their existing assets.

In particular, WeChat offers Tencent, two major competitive advantages:

Asymmetric information through usage patterns, including mini-app usage A sustainable distribution advantage

They've leveraged both in their track record of creating new major businesses or taking large stakes and partnering with the next big thing.

Track Record of Creating or Investing in Multi billion dollar Businesses

For example, they've been an investor in Didi since 2013, during their Series B of 15M. Typically, investors take ~20% in a series B, so the valuation likely was around 75M. Didi was last valued at 57 Billion. In addition, just as Uber and Lyft subsidized rides to acquire users, Didi offered credits to use for rides. However, unlike Uber, Didi offered these credits via 微信/WeChat, helping to bootstrap WeChat's payment network.

Their list of major investments/partnerships is long - Meituan, Pinduoduo, Tesla, Flipkart, but their most recent investment in Kuaishou, slated to raise 5B in an IPO at a 50B valuation, is particularly illustrative. Prior to their first investment, Kuaishou links were banned in WeChat moments, a feed within WeChat similar to Facebook. However, soon after the investment, the ban was lifted. As of today though, Kuaishou's competitor, Douyin/Tik Tok remains banned in WeChat moments.

Funding Stage Year Pre-money valuation Investment % owned % owned with dilution Value (assuming 45B pre-money valuation, with dilution) Series D 2017 2.7B 350M 11.5% 9.8% 4.4B Series E 2018 17B 1B 5.6% 5% 2.3B Series F 2019 25.6B 3B 10.4% 10.4% 4.7B

At a high level, Tencent has repeatedly leveraged their 1.2B WeChat users to rapidly grow their own large businesses, such as WeChat Pay or partner with fast growing, large businesses, such as Didi and KuaiShou, as discussed above.

As I'll discuss later, their current businesses are the following:

Games and Media, which includes their large portfolio of top games such as League of Legends, through their Riot subsidiary, as well as Tencent Video (a top 3 video subscription player in China), and Tencent Music (a top 3 music subscription service in China)

Fintech and Business Services, which includes WeChat Pay and Tencent Cloud, the number 2 cloud provider

Online Advertising, which is mainly ads on WeChat Moments, a feed similar to Facebook

Investments, which currently has a fair value of 107B

In addition, unlike the US, China's anti-trust regulators seem lighter touch. For example, Bytedance, creator of Douyin/TikTok sued Tencent, but the court dropped the suit. Similarly, in the past, Didi and its chief rival, KuaiChe merged. Later on, the merged company struck a deal with Uber, resulting in Uber China leaving, granting Didi >80% market share.

Sum of Parts Analysis

Hopefully, at this point, you're convinced Tencent has deep, competitive advantages and a consistent track record of building and partnering/investing in new, large businesses. But how is it priced? I price based on discounted cash flow and also look at US comps' price sales ratios. Note that China and the U.S. have different risk free rates. Ten year in China is currently at 3.1% vs ~0.7% for the US. However, I believe the difference in China GDP growth more than offsets the 2.4% difference in interest rates. In the past decade, US GDP growth has averaged 2.3%, while China has averaged 7.7%, a difference of 5.4%.

I break up Tencent into the following business segments:

Value-added services (Gaming and Media)

Fintech and Business Services Ex Cloud (mostly WeChat Pay)

Tencent Cloud

Online Advertising

Investments

Note I use H1 YoY Revenue numbers for comparison because of COVID.

Value-added Services (2.08T RMB/310B USD Market Cap)

Their 2020Q2 Revenue was up 35% YoY, and their 2020H1 Revenue was up 32% YoY. TTM Revenue is at 230B RMB. Using forward revenue of 300B RMB (~30% growth) with a long term annual growth rate of 5.5% (China's GDP growth rate has been > 6% for the past decade) and a discount rate of 9.1% (3.1% ten year bond rate + 6% equity risk premium (ERP)), and a 25% net margin. I get ~2080B RMB in market cap (300 * .25 / (9.1% - 5.5%)).

As a comparable, Activision, currently has a price to TTM sales of ~9, which gives us ~2070 RMB. As mentioned above, although China and the US have different different ten year rates, China's GDP grows faster, which offsets the risk free rate discrepancy here.

Note this segment includes their subscription video (netflix + crunchyroll), up 18% in subscribers YoY, and music (spotify), up 52% in subscribers, which are currently operating at a loss. Video was impacted by covid. Since numbers aren't more explicitly broken out, I applied a multiple across the entire category.

Fintech and Business Services Excluding Cloud (1.64T RMB/240B USD Market Cap)

TTM revenue is 113B RMB with 26% YoY growth. Let's say 20B RMB of that is cloud. That leaves us with 93B RMB TTM. Let's say cloud grew 100% YoY, so last year, H1 cloud revenue was 5B RMB. Then YoY H1 Growth is 17%.

2019H1 2020H1 YoY Growth Fintech and Business Service 44.677B RMB 56.337B RMB 26% Fintech, excluding Cloud 39.677B RMB 46.337B RMB 17%

Assuming 15% revenue growth for the next 5 years and 5.5% thereafter, in line with China GDP growth, a 9.1% discount rate, and a 40% net margin (based on Visa and Mastercard comps), I get a price to TTM sales of 17.6.

Mastercard and Visa have ~21 price to TTM sales, with YoY revenue declines.

Note WeChat Pay is the no. 2 player with 40% of the market compared to AliPay. It has a significantly lower operating margin of around ~28% vs. ~50% for Visa and Mastercard, but I see no reason why it couldn't achieve similar margins over time, especially if and when Tencent Cloud revenue is broken out as a separate stream. I imagine the gross margin is artificially low, because it's including cloud investment.

Tencent Cloud (930B RMB/ 137B USD)

Second largest cloud provider in China with ~18% vs. Alibaba with ~46%. 2019 Revenue was $16.24B RMB/$2.4B USD. Tencent claimed cloud revenue rose 80% annually in 2019Q3. Note that Tencent Cloud is folded into FinTech and Business Services Revenue.

Much like the US, companies worry about vendor lock-in, so the market will support more than 1 player. There are very clear economies of scale with strong gross margins. In addition, Tech localization campaigns limit the appetite of Chinese firms to adopt non-Chinese vendors.

Since 2015, China's Cloud Services Revenue has grown from 39.4B to 161B RMB in 2019, at a CAGR of almost 40%. It's forecast to hit 538B RMB in 2023. China lags the US market at 4x. Let's assume 40% revenue growth for the next 4 years, that is Tencent maintains its market share, I forecast 2023 Revenue at 62B RMB/9.2B USD. Applying a 20x P/S, multiple, I get 1.24T RMB/184B USD 2023 Market Cap. Pulling back 3 years at a 9.1% discount rate, I get 930B RMB/137B USD.

Online Advertising (650B RMB / 96B USD)

I have TTM revenue of 74.86B RMB with 2020H1 Revenue up 13%. Assuming revenue just grows at 5.5% YoY in line with GDP, 30% net margin, and a 9.1% discount rate, I get a Price to Sales of 8.8.

As a comparable, Facebook Price sales is 8.9, with 2020 H1 Revenue up around 14% YoY and a TTM net margin of 31%.

Other (69B RMB / 10.2B USD)

~7.8B RMB TTM Revenue. Let's use a P/S of 8.8, assuming this segment has a similar 30% net margin and will grow in line with GDP at 5.5%. (It's fairly small so won't change math much).

Investments (726B RMB/107B)

The above number is directly from the 2020H1 consolidated financial statement.

Typically, corporate investment funds suffer from winner's curse and misaligned incentives. However, as Tencent has demonstrated time and time again, they can supercharge investments through distribution in WeChat moments while banning links to competitors as they did with their investment in Kuaishou and its competitor Douyin (known in the US as Tik Tok). Time and time again, they've made category defining investments and strategic partnerships, such as with Didi (China's Uber), which helped bootstrap their payments network WeChat Pay, and Meituan Duanping (China's doordash). In addition, WeChat is likely to continue to achieve good returns on their investments/partnerships.

Total Market Cap of 900 B USD

Why does this opportunity exist

At this point, you might wonder, why is this so cheap? I believe in 4 major reasons:

A prior Chinese ban on new gaming titles severely impacted their revenue growth. See Value Investors Club / Tencent Holdings Ltd (700 HK). The ban has since been lifted, and we're seeing accelerating revenue again

Discount for conglomerates. Traditionally, investors discount large complex conglomerates. But as the last 10-20 years of Facebook, Amazon, Google, have shown, technology conglomerates can repeatedly build new businesses. As explained above, Tencent has a clear sustainable advantage at building or investing in great businesses.

Overblown fears of China bans in India and the US. Tencent's non China revenue is < 4%.

Most US funds have mandates on allocating capital in foreign companies. In addition, there is a justifiable discount for Chinese equities overall due to the abundance of fraud, such as SinoForest, and more recently, Luckin Coffee. However, I think this discount is unwarranted for large cap companies that have been listed for over a decade, such as Tencent.

Finally, I believe Tencent has asymmetric macro risk. Unlike the U.S., which has not contained COVID and has a ten year discount rate of <70 bps, China has contained COVID and has a ten year discount rate of 3.15%.

You might note China's ten year rate exceeds the US rate by ~2.5%, so we need to adjust our multiples. However, China's GDP has been >6% for the past decade, which is >4% higher than the average US GDP growth rate which is less than 2%.

Risks:

Investment valuations and/or Cloud Revenue forecasts are too optimistic

US and India governments force Tencent to liquidate their investments in foreign companies at a discount

Chinese Regulation Beijing is publicizing its philosophy of how tech firms like TikTok must aid China's rise



Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.