Assuming the deal does go through, I provide an updated valuation for Nvidia (Nvidia+ARM) in this note.

The logic of the Nvidia-ARM deal is robust for all parties involved but regulators could yet stymie Nvidia's plans for world domination.

With the addition of ARM to its armory, Nvidia will be strengthening its leadership in the semiconductor industry.

Source: futurumresearch.com

Introduction

Nvidia's (NVDA) acquisition of ARM is a high risk, high reward play that could end up with Nvidia dominating the AI-age for decades to come. The deal size of $40 billion was pretty close to the $38 billion estimates discussed in the first part of this research series. However, Nvidia's opportunistic utilization of its rather elevated stock price makes this acquisition a sweet, sweet deal.

We have already talked about the logic of this deal for all parties (Nvidia, ARM, and SoftBank (SFBTY)), and while it'd please me to see it go through, I have my doubts about regulatory approvals. With that being said, ARM is complementary to Nvidia, with almost no product and market overlaps. Still, the ubiquitous nature of ARM's IP in mobile is dependent on its neutrality, and its sale to Nvidia could severely disrupt the status quo with customers like Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and AMD (AMD).

One of the core pillars of my investment philosophy involves studying a company's leadership, and in my opinion, Jensen Huang is among the very best CEOs on this planet. Therefore, it's deeply interesting to me to study the merits of the deal through the lens of Jensen Huang. With that in mind, let's see what Jensen had to say about the logic of this deal and the regulatory hurdles thereof:

Source: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the deal to buy Arm Holdings from SoftBank

As we heard, the combination of Nvidia's leading AI computing platform and ARM's vast CPU ecosystem seems like the formation of the premier computing company for the age of Artificial Intelligence. After the closure of this deal, Nvidia would indeed have to keep ARM's IP licensing business model in place due to regulatory requirements. However, Nvidia can supercharge ARM's product roadmap (and, by extension, revenues) via higher investments in R&D (something that ARM has been lacking since SoftBank took over). Additionally, Nvidia could cross-sell its accelerated computing products to ARM's customers.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

Eventually, I do expect Nvidia to combine its GPU and software platform with ARM-based CPUs to challenge Intel (INTC) and AMD in the PC markets. This move would add a multi-billion dollar addressable market to Nvidia's TAM. Furthermore, Nvidia could boost ARM's server CPUs to gain market share from Intel in the data center (Note: ARM has just ~3% share, while Intel has ~90% share in the server CPU market, which is worth $20 billion [TAM]).

Lastly, Nvidia and ARM could create new AI-powered products for the rapidly emerging IoT and edge computing markets. Hence, the acquisition of ARM opens up a plethora of opportunities for Nvidia, which are reflected in the updated target addressable market of $250 billion.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

Due to the larger market opportunity, I have raised my revenue growth estimates for Nvidia, but more on that later in the valuation section. Now, let's take a look at what Nvidia could do to boost ARM's business, which in my opinion, has been stagnating since SoftBank took over in 2016.

ARM Probably Needs Nvidia More

As you may know, ARM-based chips power more than 90% of smartphones and tablets across the globe. The neutrality of ARM's IP licensing model has enabled its chip designs to become sort of the universal standard for low powered mobile devices. However, since SoftBank acquired ARM, its financial performance has not been spectacular, and ARM needs higher R&D capacity to be successful in the future.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

If ARM were to look for a buyer, I am confident there'd be no better match than Nvidia, a company that spends ~25% of its revenues in R&D. By gaining access to Nvidia's R&D might, ARM should be able to boost its product roadmap significantly and create more licenses every year.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

From a technological perspective, Nvidia's accelerated computing platform could boost ARM's vast CPU ecosystem and lead to the creation of new products that could win "big" in Mobile, PC, Data Center, Internet-of-Things, Autonomous Vehicle, and Edge Computing markets.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

The rewards for Nvidia and ARM are clear, but why would customers like Apple, Qualcomm, Amazon (AMZN), and AMD stick with ARM (design their chips based on ARM's IP) once its neutrality is lost?

Why Would ARM's Customers Stick?

From what we have heard so far, ARM's IP licensing model will stay as it is after the acquisition goes through, and Jensen (Nvidia's CEO) said in his interview with CNBC that customers have been reassured of the same. Hence, I do not expect massive customer egresses from ARM should Nvidia gain control.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

However, the addition of Nvidia's AI and GPU IP would boost ARM's offering considerably, and that could result in higher dollar spend by ARM customers. For the future, Nvidia has plans to create products for the server CPU market (low ARM penetration ~3%) that would help Nvidia-ARM to wrest market share away from Intel. Moreover, Nvidia will offer server OEMs a fully optimized platform around ARM with Nvidia GPU, DPU, and software stacks. This could be a big winner in the data center marketplace as big-tech cloud companies like Amazon and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been looking to make ARM-based chips to power the data centers of the future. Therefore, I believe that from a product/technology standpoint, Nvidia-ARM marriage is a match made in heaven.

Updated Valuation For Nvidia

In addition to strategic benefits, I liked the deal from a financial perspective too. Nvidia is buying ARM for $40 billion, but it is only paying $12 billion in cash. As part of the deal, Nvidia will be paying $21.5 billion by issuing 44 million shares, which would result in single-digit dilution (as a percent). In essence, Nvidia is using its stock price (stock currency if you will) very effectively as the semiconductor giant's shares have traded near all-time highs in recent months after a parabolic move.

Source: Nvidia Presentation

Moreover, ARM is a very profitable business, and it would add to Nvidia's top and bottom line. The deal is expected to be accretive to Nvidia from day one on a non-GAAP basis. Thus, buying ARM is really a no brainer for Nvidia from a financial perspective at present.

However, I expect the deal to be heavily scrutinized by regulatory authorities across the globe and the possibility that this deal fails to go through the regulatory approval process is real.

For now, let's assess the value of Nvidia, assuming that the deal does get the required approvals from regulators. As per my estimates, Nvidia's acquisition of ARM has boosted its intrinsic value by ~$30 per share since my last valuation. Here are my assumptions and results:

Assumptions Value Free cash flow margin (long term) 30% Diluted shares outstanding 626M Revenue + ARM $17.56B

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Now, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model is not perfect. But it does serve to highlight exactly what the market is expecting, and we can discern whether such expectations are realistic.

For example, while I believe Nvidia could achieve sustained growth of about 15% annualized for the next ten years, which in and of itself is rather generous, the market is pricing it such that it will grow at 20%+ annualized, which would result in revenue of $108B by 2030.

While I believe Nvidia will reach $108B in revenue sometime over the next 20 years, I don't believe it can be over 5x its revenue in just the next ten years, and even if it could grow at such robust rates in such a short period of time, what growth would we expect by 2030?

Sustained 20% growth from a base of $108B? While it's possible, Nvidia and the chip sector have proven time and time again that their business can be incredibly cyclical; in that, while Nvidia could very well grow at 20%+ on an average annualized basis over the next ten years, there will be periods during which its revenue slows, or outright declines, due to the cyclicality of its business, which would lead to a lower average annualized growth rate.

With all of this being said, let's check out what a projection in the growth of free cash flow per share would look like in terms of yielding to us a 2030 target share price.

Therefore, if an investor would buy Nvidia at $500 per share, he/she could expect an annualized return of ~9% over the next decade based on the growth of free cash flow per share.

This makes sense to me from a share price of $500. Now, if you own it from a much lower base, as I do (with an average somewhere in the low $200s), then you'd be holding it with a very sufficient margin of safety, and therefore, the likelihood of your generating solid expected returns over the next 10 years is rather good.

Concluding Thoughts

The ARM deal is far from a sure bet, and it will take quite some time to garner approval from all involved parties; however, should Nvidia get its way, the company will be poised to truly wage war on the rest of the chip industry.

I have long invested in Jensen Huang due to his prowess as a CEO and my belief that he will continue to lead Nvidia to the promised land of a $1T+ valuation.

This move further solidifies my faith in his abilities as a visionary and as Nvidia's CEO.

Thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.