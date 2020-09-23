It gets most interesting if there's a potential catalyst to narrow down a substantial discount to net asset value.

I like to go over closed-end funds and look for attractive discounts to net asset value.

From time to time, I like to go over closed-end funds. What I like most is closed-end funds that trade at an unusually large discount to the net asset value. Sure, the majority trade at a discount, but sometimes they trade at the far, far end of the historical range.

If I don't see a good reason for the magnitude of the discount like at Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) or there is a very interesting reason for it like at Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG), then I'm interested.

If I don't hate the portfolio, don't hate the fees, think the firm that manages it is decent, then I like to buy. Bill Ackman's style is actually very different from how I prefer to invest. So, I'm not thrilled about his portfolio. But I don't hate in so-far that I think substantial analysis went into these selections, his team is working behind the scenes to increase value, etc.

Something I'd really hate is a momentum portfolio without a recognition that's what they are doing or a portfolio that is the result of a too-strict and ill-conceived mandate or even just a bunch of medium-yield blue chips with no ambition to achieve much of anything except a higher handicap.

I especially like fixed income closed-end funds because my investments here are about the discount to net-asset-value narrowing. I want to capture as much reversion to the mean of the discount without too much market risk.

Alternatively, you could short a similar ETF if it exists. The drawback of that approach is that it is more expensive to implement. I usually diversify between several closed-end funds because the reversions don't always work out. I tend to trade out of them as the discount normalizes or to buy really great ideas.

Today, I'll talk about the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) which recently declared a $0.0975/share dividend, an -18.7% decrease from the prior dividend. It sold off in March, with everything else, and has recovered only partially. I like dividend decreases in vehicles that are traditionally held for income. Sometimes they get sold hard. It hasn't been an enormous influence here.

MSD trades at a deep discount to net asset value of nearly 16%, especially juicy for a bond fund with a modest leverage ratio. It has been trading at a deep discount over the last six months, but its 3-year average is actually decidedly more narrow at -12%. Typically, I look for funds that trade farther away from their long-term average discount. In this case, I like it for reasons I'll get to. It pays only about 4.45% in distributions as it is not a heavily leveraged fund.

From looking at the portfolio, I get the sense there's a strong management team here. Looks like they are buying real value in the global bond markets. The largest exposures are to Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Petroleos Mexicanos and Brazil. Performance hasn't been terrible, although you shouldn't expect it to shoot the lights out. For me this is a place where I allocate if I don't have any better ideas or if I expected there could be some sort of catalyst.

Data by YCharts

The table below shows the countries that are major allocations. Even though I'm not spending a lot of time on bonds, I know that these are almost all controversial bond markets. They aren't your run-of-the-mill sovereigns "not a cloud on the horizon anywhere." But that's good. That means they are doing real work and weighing risk and reward to put this portfolio together.

Image: fund website

Here's an overview of the specific top 25 issues included within the fund:

Data: Morningstar

According to Morningstar data, the total expense ratio for this fund is only 1.22%. That's pretty great for a closed-end fund, but of course, this one doesn't use a lot of leverage. The interest is included in the total fund expense and that often brings it up into the 3s.

Finally, and an important reason for me to allocate some money here is that Saba Capital Management just increased its position by 600% per its latest 13-f filing. Combined with the large discount to net asset value, I'm hopeful we'll see an activist campaign get initiated here in the next few months. If not, I like the fees, the portfolio is attractive to me and there isn't too much leverage. Even if I hold it for a while and nothing happens, that's not a terrible deal at all.

